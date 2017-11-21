Braving Colombo’s harassment, people in occupied Tamil Eelam prepare for Heroes Day

The remains of a Heroes Cemetery being cleared by self-mobilised people in Ki'linochchi

A special event held for the families of Tamil Eelam Heroes in Mullaiththeevu A section of the participants at Mullaiththeevu event Invitation to Heroes Day Remembrance at Aalangku'lam, Champoor, Trincomalee Heroes Cemetery being cleared by the people in Trincomalee Common Flame of Sacrifice lit at Jaffna University Heroes Day poster at a temple site within the premiss of Jaffna University Valveddith-thu'rai, Jaffna Valveddith-thu'rai, Jaffna

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 21 November 2017, 23:10 GMT]There has been a steady increase of gang violence in recent days, particularly in the Jaffna peninsula. Even the SL Governor to North, Reginald Cooray, has admitted possible SL police involvement with the gangs in the North, civil sources in Jaffna said.Last year, the people of Ki’linochchi demonstrated their will to mark Tamil Eelam Heroes Day.This year, most of the parents across all the 8 districts have mobilised themselves with a resolve to mark Tamil Eelam Heroes Day without political hijack by certain ITAK politicians, who operate against the aspirations of Eezham Tamils.As a result of their resolve, the common flame of sacrifice would be only lit by the parents of Tamil Eelam Heroes in all the districts.The self-mobilisation of the people has mostly irked the occupying Sinhala military intelligence, which seems to respond with gang violence and other crimes as a tactic for justifying military deployment.On Tuesday, the people marked the beginning of Tamil Eelam Heroes Week at several places with the lighting of common flames and special events for the families of fallen heroes.