Braving Colombo’s harassment, people in occupied Tamil Eelam prepare for Heroes Day

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 21 November 2017, 23:10 GMT]
Harassments by the occupying Sinhala military intelligence and the SL Police are being reported across the 8 districts in the North and East as Eezham Tamils have been mobilising themselves this week to prepare the remaining of the destroyed structures at various Tamil Eelam Great Heroes Cemeteries that have been razed to the ground by the occupying military of genocidal Colombo. The SL Police in Jaffna has deployed additional ‘Special Task Force’ commandos and the Senior Deputy Inspector General in Jaffna has vowed to deploy Sinhala Army soldiers at any time under the pretext of controlling gang violence and narcotic trafficking. Both the crimes have been systematically spread by the military intelligence in the occupied Tamil Eelam as part of a systematic psychological warfare against Eezham Tamils.

There has been a steady increase of gang violence in recent days, particularly in the Jaffna peninsula. Even the SL Governor to North, Reginald Cooray, has admitted possible SL police involvement with the gangs in the North, civil sources in Jaffna said.

Ki'linochchi
The remains of a Heroes Cemetery being cleared by self-mobilised people in Ki'linochchi


Mullaiththeevu -04
Last year, the people of Ki’linochchi demonstrated their will to mark Tamil Eelam Heroes Day.

This year, most of the parents across all the 8 districts have mobilised themselves with a resolve to mark Tamil Eelam Heroes Day without political hijack by certain ITAK politicians, who operate against the aspirations of Eezham Tamils.

As a result of their resolve, the common flame of sacrifice would be only lit by the parents of Tamil Eelam Heroes in all the districts.

The self-mobilisation of the people has mostly irked the occupying Sinhala military intelligence, which seems to respond with gang violence and other crimes as a tactic for justifying military deployment.

On Tuesday, the people marked the beginning of Tamil Eelam Heroes Week at several places with the lighting of common flames and special events for the families of fallen heroes.

Mullaiththeevu -01
A special event held for the families of Tamil Eelam Heroes in Mullaiththeevu
Mullaiththeevu -02
Mullaiththeevu -03
A section of the participants at Mullaiththeevu event
Trinco - 1
Invitation to Heroes Day Remembrance at Aalangku'lam, Champoor, Trincomalee
Trinco - 2
Heroes Cemetery being cleared by the people in Trincomalee
Jaffna UJ 1
Common Flame of Sacrifice lit at Jaffna University
Jaffna UJ 2
Heroes Day poster at a temple site within the premiss of Jaffna University
Jaffna VVT 1
Valveddith-thu'rai, Jaffna
Jaffna VVT 02
Valveddith-thu'rai, Jaffna


