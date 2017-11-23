SL military intelligence, Sinhala Police step up surveillance on Heroes Remembrance Committees

[TamilNet, Thursday, 23 November 2017, 23:35 GMT]
The intelligence wing of the occupying Sinhala military in Jaffna has been warning the people, particularly those taking part in the self-mobilised Heroes Day Facilitation Committees not to display Tiger emblem or LTTE uniformed photos of Tamil fighters who have sacrificed their lives. Although the pressure has shifted away from not marking the day during the Rajapaksa regime to not using the symbols associated with the LTTE, the SL military intelligence is more active in logging the details of those being active in the self-mobilised facilitation committees attached to each Thuyilum Illams (Heroes Cemeteries) in Jaffna peninsula and in Vanni. Armed Sinhala policemen have been posted around police posts. Posters that appeared in Vadamaraadchi in connection with marking Heroes Day have been removed by the SL police.

Chaaddi in Veala'nai
The people have gathered the remaining pieces of memorial stones from Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemetery at Chaaddi in Veala'nai in the islets of Jaffna and formed it as collective memorial structure


The facilitation committees (eatpaadduk-kuzhu) have been created by the parents of Maaveerar (Heroes), grassroots organisations and leading civil activists in the areas surrounding each Heroes Cemeteries.

Instead of asking public apology for the heinous misconduct, the occupying SL military and SL Police are telling the people that honouring war-dead Tamil fighters as members of the LTTE was harmful to ‘reconciliation’. The ranks and uniforms of the Tamil fighters are LTTE military symbols, the SL military intelligence says. Even Kaarthikaip-poo, the flower declared by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam as the national flower of Tamil Eelam, was also being interpreted as a military symbol of the LTTE by the SL military establishment, the parents said.

The occupying SL military has transformed a number of Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemeteries into military cantonments. Three largest Thuyilum illams in Jaffna, in Koppaay (Valikaamam), Ellangku’lam (Vadamaraadchi) and in Kodikaamam (Thenmaraadchi), are still under SL military occupation.

However, arrangements have been made to also mark Heroes Day commemorations in the form of lighting common flames near the locations.

Red and yellow decorations have been put up and flames of sacrifice are being lit every day in the Heroes Cemeteries and in public places where Heroes memorial statues had been destroyed by the occupying military in the past.

The occupying SL military have desecrated all Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemeteries by razing to the ground thousands of memorial stones placed on burial sites and removed all the remaining structures twice in history.

Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemeteries in Jaffna peninsula were bulldozed by the occupying Sri Lanka Army in 1995 for the first time. The other cemeteries destroyed in Jaffna were: Chaaddi in Veala'nai (1995), Kodikaamam in Thenmaraadchi (1996) and Ellangku'lam in Vadamaraadchi (1996). These war cemeteries were re-built following the February 2002 Ceasefire Agreement, but were again razed to the grounds by the Sinhala military after the end of genocidal war in 2009.

