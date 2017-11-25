Appointing PSC to look into uprooted Tamils’ land issue, another deception

[TamilNet, Saturday, 25 November 2017, 15:08 GMT]The Tamil people have seen several Parliamentary Select Committees in the past and none of them have brought justice to their miseries, a representative of the uprooted people in Vasaavi'laan said. The representative didn't wish to be named fearing harassments from the competing SLFP establishments in Jaffna.There are two SLFP factions competing with each other in the electoral politics of Jaffna. SL Governor to North, Reginald Cooray, unofficially leads one faction and the other is placed under the leadership of Angkayan Ramanathan.The failure of Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan to take a principled stand in the issue of uprooted people is the prime reason behind other actors involving with deceptive moves targeting voters from the uprooted people.Sinhala politicians eying votes in North have gone condemning the ITAK and R. Sampanthan as blindfolded collaborators of the ruling regime failing to address the needs of the people in the North.The people from Vasaavi'laan in Valikaamam North have been uprooted due to Palaali ‘High Security Zone’ since 1990.While Valikaamam North having the largest number of uprooted people, there also other areas, which are equally important due to their strategic location or the amount of lands that have been seized.The uprooted people of Keappaa-pulavu in Mullaiththeevu district, Ira'nai-theevu in Ki'linochchi district and Mu'l'lik-ku'lam in Musali, Mannaar district have been waging continuous struggle without proper solutions to their demands.Jaffna district tops the five districts in the Northern Province in the statistics over uprooted people who are awaiting resettlement in their private properties that remain inside occupied Sinhala Military Zone.There are 34,099 uprooted individuals belonging to 9,758 families in Jaffna district alone, according to a recent report submitted to NPC CM Justice C.V. Wigneswaran by the Deputy Chief Secretary on Planning at the NPC.There are 47,044 individuals who remain uprooted across the five districts of the Northern Province.However, these figures are minimalistic in nature as these do not include the people, who have not lodged entries for resettlement, those currently remain as refugees in Tamil Nadu State in India and those who live exiled elsewhere as asylum seekers.Therefore, it is important for the NPC to carry out a detailed survey including those willing to claim their lands among those living uprooted in other countries as refugees or as asylum seekers, the report had proposed to NPC Chief Minister.It is under these circumstances, Sinhala politicians in South are talking about appointing a Parliamentary Select Committee.The occupying SL Military has already overruled the possibilities of releasing even pockets of lands in the Sinhala Military Zone for the next two years.