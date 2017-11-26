Occupied Tamil Eelam mobilised to mark Heroes Day amidst SL military threats

[TamilNet, Sunday, 26 November 2017, 23:45 GMT]
Braving various harassments coming from the occupying Sinhala military and the SL Police, the people of occupied Tamil Eelam have fully mobilised to mark Tamil Eelam Heroes Day (Maaveerar Naa'l) in a big scale for the first time since 2008 in their occupied homeland. One of the first Heroes Cemeteries (Maaveerar thuyilum illam) at Ka'l'lik-kaadu, Nedungkea'ni in Vavuniyaa, which was created by the LTTE during the times of Indian occupation, has been renovated by the people, news sources in Vanni said. Similarly, one of the last Heroes Cemeteries at Iraddai-Mu'l'livaaykkaal, where the war dead Tamil fighters were buried during the final days in 2009, has also been prepared by the people. Red and yellow decorations have been put up at all the locations of Heroes Cemeteries except those being still occupied by the SL military.

Koappaay
People engaged in preparing Heroes Day near occupied Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemetery in Koappay, Jaffna


Hundreds of additional Sinhala soldiers have been deployed at Koappaay where the occupying Sinhala military has put up its military headquarters for Division 512 with an intention to keep the largest Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemetery in Jaffna away from public access.

On Sunday, SL soldiers were patrolling the streets in Koappaay in Buffel Armoured Personnel Carriers in a threatening manner.

Koappaay
SL military deployed near the vicinity where Heroes Day is scheduled to be held at Koappaay


However, the self-mobilised Heroes Day Facilitating Committee in Koappaay has announced that it would proceed with the commemoration event at a private land situated in front of the desecrated Heroes Cemetery at Koappaay on 27 November.

Koappaay
Koappaay, Jaffna
Heroes Cemetery in Thearaavil, Visuvamadu, decorated
Heroes Cemetery in Thearaavil, Visuvamadu, decorated
People preparing for Heroes Day
People preparing for Heroes Day


People were also marking LTTE Leader V. Pirapaharan's 63rd birth day on Sunday at his house in Valveddiththu’rai, which has been demolished by the occupying Sinhala military.

People and political activists were seen planting trees, putting up red and yellow decorations, posters and honouring the families of the fallen Tamil fighters at various events across the 8 districts of North-East.

LTTE leader Pirapaharan's 63rd birthday
LTTE leader Pirapaharan's 63rd birthday, marked at Jaffna University
LTTE leader Pirapaharan's 63rd birthday
LTTE leader Pirapaharan's 63rd birthday
People marking Pirapaharan's birthday at his childhood house in Valveddiththu'rai. The house has been demolished by the SL military in 2011


Chronology:
26.11.17  Occupied Tamil Eelam mobilised to mark Heroes Day ..
23.11.17  SL military intelligence, Sinhala Police step up s..
21.11.17  Braving Colombo’s harassment, people in occupied T..
27.11.16  Self-mobilised people pay homage to Eezham Tamil H..
27.11.16  PPT, Peoples’ verdict and Eezham Tamil Heroes
25.11.16  University of Jaffna commemorates Tamil Eelam Hero..
23.11.16  Colombo's military, police threaten grassroots not..
12.09.16  Colombo's desecration of Tamil Heroes Cemetery com..
04.04.16  Continued desecration of Tamil Heroes cemetery is ..

 
Latest 15 Reports
26.11.17 23:45   Photo
Occupied Tamil Eelam mobilised to mark Heroes Day amidst SL military threats
25.11.17 15:08  
Appointing PSC to look into uprooted Tamils’ land issue, another deception
24.11.17 20:16   Photo
Empowering genocide-victims, particularly women, is nation-building: diaspora writer
23.11.17 23:35   Photo
SL military intelligence, Sinhala Police step up surveillance on Heroes Remembrance Committees
22.11.17 23:10   Photo
Lion flag controversy comes to forefront after NPC Minister declining to hoist it in Vavuniyaa
21.11.17 23:10   Photo
Braving Colombo’s harassment, people in occupied Tamil Eelam prepare for Heroes Day
20.11.17 23:20   Photo
SL Port Authority vandalises coconut farm of Tamil woman in Trincomalee
19.11.17 23:40   Photo
Jaffna University students add a breath of fresh air to principled politics: Gajendrakumar
18.11.17 20:18   Photo
Still no land-route to Mayiliddi jetty, uprooted fishermen complain
17.11.17 20:43  
34,000 war-uprooted in Jaffna district alone: NPC Report
16.11.17 16:07   Photo
Veteran journalist of Tamil Eelam passes away at 87
15.11.17 22:29   Photo
Landowners reluctant to dismantle military-vacated Buddha statues due to SL constitutional clause
14.11.17 23:44   Photo
Jaffna students demand US and UN agenda-setters to declare PTA detainees as political prisoners
13.11.17 21:33   Photo
Factoring political solution more important than addressing human rights: Prof Ramasamy
12.11.17 23:03  
Colombo refuses to release 3 political prisoners who have completed serving prison terms: MP
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38881
 
   