Occupied Tamil Eelam mobilised to mark Heroes Day amidst SL military threats

People engaged in preparing Heroes Day near occupied Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemetery in Koappay, Jaffna

SL military deployed near the vicinity where Heroes Day is scheduled to be held at Koappaay

Koappaay, Jaffna Heroes Cemetery in Thearaavil, Visuvamadu, decorated People preparing for Heroes Day

LTTE leader Pirapaharan's 63rd birthday, marked at Jaffna University People marking Pirapaharan's birthday at his childhood house in Valveddiththu'rai. The house has been demolished by the SL military in 2011

[TamilNet, Sunday, 26 November 2017, 23:45 GMT]Hundreds of additional Sinhala soldiers have been deployed at Koappaay where the occupying Sinhala military has put up its military headquarters for Division 512 with an intention to keep the largest Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemetery in Jaffna away from public access.On Sunday, SL soldiers were patrolling the streets in Koappaay in Buffel Armoured Personnel Carriers in a threatening manner.However, the self-mobilised Heroes Day Facilitating Committee in Koappaay has announced that it would proceed with the commemoration event at a private land situated in front of the desecrated Heroes Cemetery at Koappaay on 27 November.People were also marking LTTE Leader V. Pirapaharan's 63rd birth day on Sunday at his house in Valveddiththu’rai, which has been demolished by the occupying Sinhala military.People and political activists were seen planting trees, putting up red and yellow decorations, posters and honouring the families of the fallen Tamil fighters at various events across the 8 districts of North-East.