Eastern Tamil Eelam marks Heroes Day with mass mobilisation after 10 years

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 29 November 2017, 04:57 GMT]
Tamil students at the Eastern University marked Tamil Eelam Heroes Day with remembrance event at the University premises as well as organising a blood donation campaign. No-one can ever erase November 27 as Heroes Day in the hearts and minds of the Tamil people, said Arts Faculty Student Leader Dineshkanth. An academic of the faculty, who addressed the audience said That the Tamil resolve to remember their war-dead fighters as Tamil National Heroes also reiterated that rightful freedoms of all peoples in the island should be restored by ensuring their inalienable rights. Maaveerar Naa'l was marked in Ampaa'rai, Batticaloa and Trincomalee braving the surveillance harassments of the occupying Sinhala military and police in the East. The people openly defied the ‘instructions’ from the SL military and Police not to use photos with LTTE uniforms.

Vinayakam Thavamani, the mother of Black Tiger Major Kannan lit the Common Flame of Sacrifice at Vaakarai event. Tamil Eelam Heroes Day was also marked at Tharavai and Maavadi-munmaari in the district.

TNA Parliamentarians S. Yogeswaran, S. Viyalendran, Eastern Provincial Councillor K.Thurairajasingam, TNPF Batticaloa District organiser S. Suresh and Kalkudaa electoral district UNP organiser A. Jehan participated in Heroes Day event held at Ka'ndaladi in Vaakarai, Batticaloa.

The TNPF was distributing coconut saplings to the people to plant in remembrance of Maaveerar.

Around 4,000 people took part at the Heroes Day event, marked at the SL-military demolished Heroes Cemetery at Aalagn-ku'lam in Champoor, Trincomalee.

