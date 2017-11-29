Eastern Tamil Eelam marks Heroes Day with mass mobilisation after 10 years

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 29 November 2017, 04:57 GMT]Heroes Day remembrance were held with the participation of thousands of people at Aalangku'lam in Trincomalee and at Ka'ndaladi in Vaakarai, Batticaloa.Vinayakam Thavamani, the mother of Black Tiger Major Kannan lit the Common Flame of Sacrifice at Vaakarai event. Tamil Eelam Heroes Day was also marked at Tharavai and Maavadi-munmaari in the district.TNA Parliamentarians S. Yogeswaran, S. Viyalendran, Eastern Provincial Councillor K.Thurairajasingam, TNPF Batticaloa District organiser S. Suresh and Kalkudaa electoral district UNP organiser A. Jehan participated in Heroes Day event held at Ka'ndaladi in Vaakarai, Batticaloa.The TNPF was distributing coconut saplings to the people to plant in remembrance of Maaveerar.Around 4,000 people took part at the Heroes Day event, marked at the SL-military demolished Heroes Cemetery at Aalagn-ku'lam in Champoor, Trincomalee.