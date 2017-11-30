Occupying Colombo's intelligence harasses Maaveerar families in Batticaloa

[TamilNet, Thursday, 30 November 2017, 18:32 GMT]The question on SL Electricity Board vehicle was asked at Amirtha-kazhi.SL Military Intelligence operatives were tracing cellphone conversations that have taken place among the participants during the self-mobilised Heroes Day memorial events. The intelligence operatives were contacting the phone numbers and were posing questions such as the ones mentioned above, the families said. They were also asking on the role of TNA Parliamentarian S. Viyalendran, the families from Amirtha-kazhi said.Similar harassments have also been reported in Vaakarai and Kathirave'li in Batticaloa district.The SL military intelligence operatives were claiming that they were in possession of all the participants at the three remembrance events held at Tharavai, Maavadi-munmaari and at Ka'ndaladi in Vaakarai.The continuous harassments coming from the SL military intelligence and the open threat coming from SL ministers on investigating use of ‘LTTE symbols’ including the photos of LTTE Leader Veluppillai Pirapaharan, has only exposed the inability of the SL State institution and the Sinhala psyche to transcend chauvinism, Tamil activists in Batticaloa commented.