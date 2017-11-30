Occupying Colombo's intelligence harasses Maaveerar families in Batticaloa

[TamilNet, Thursday, 30 November 2017, 18:32 GMT]
The intelligence operatives of the occupying Sinhala military have started to harass families of LTTE war-dead Tamil Eelam Heroes from Batticaloa district in the Eastern Province after the families openly braved the hindrances by the SL military and police against commemorating Tamil Eelam War Heroes on November 27 at the SL military demolished Heroes Cemeteries in the district. Claiming that they were from a Special Police unit in Vaazhaich-cheanai, the intelligence officials were contacting the families in Batticaloa since Wednesday morning and posed a series of questions. The questions ranged from who took part in decorating Maaveerar thuyilum illams, who donated coconut saplings that were distributed as part of the remembrance event and how a vehicle belonging to SL Electricity Board was used in the arrangement.

The question on SL Electricity Board vehicle was asked at Amirtha-kazhi.

SL Military Intelligence operatives were tracing cellphone conversations that have taken place among the participants during the self-mobilised Heroes Day memorial events. The intelligence operatives were contacting the phone numbers and were posing questions such as the ones mentioned above, the families said. They were also asking on the role of TNA Parliamentarian S. Viyalendran, the families from Amirtha-kazhi said.

Similar harassments have also been reported in Vaakarai and Kathirave'li in Batticaloa district.

The SL military intelligence operatives were claiming that they were in possession of all the participants at the three remembrance events held at Tharavai, Maavadi-munmaari and at Ka'ndaladi in Vaakarai.

The continuous harassments coming from the SL military intelligence and the open threat coming from SL ministers on investigating use of ‘LTTE symbols’ including the photos of LTTE Leader Veluppillai Pirapaharan, has only exposed the inability of the SL State institution and the Sinhala psyche to transcend chauvinism, Tamil activists in Batticaloa commented.









