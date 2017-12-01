Occupying Colombo's Intelligence steps up threats against ex-LTTE females in East

[TamilNet, Friday, 01 December 2017, 22:36 GMT]The woman, who did not wish to be named due to persistent harassments from the Intelligence wing of occupying Colombo, complains that she is unable to return to normal life due to repeated ‘interrogations’ and various harassments coming from the intelligence establishment of the occupying SL military and police.In recent days, a group of so-called TID investigators have come from Colombo and were instructing the former LTTE members, particularly females, to attend new rounds of interrogations without any specific reason.The ex-LTTE women were being summoned to the police stations where the TID operatives are having their embedded operations.In the latest rounds of interrogations, the women were questioned whether they have been talking to media about alleged torture during their detention in the past.Some of the victims have also been threatened that they could be arrested again if they engaged themselves in the remembrance events for the fallen Tamil fighters.The motive seems to be suppressing the freedom of speech of ex-LTTE members. It aims at blocking their political mobilisation in democratic movements and parties of Eezham Tamils.Ex-LTTE female members who survived the incarceration, torture and harassments in the past are still haunted by the memories of the torture and they find it extremely difficult to engage in family life as the intelligence establishment of the occupying Colombo has been harassing them periodically