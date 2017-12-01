Occupying Colombo's Intelligence steps up threats against ex-LTTE females in East

[TamilNet, Friday, 01 December 2017, 22:36 GMT]
A 33-year-old former LTTE female member from I'raal-oadai of Koa'ra'laip-pattu North (Vaakarai) in Batticaloa in Batticaloa district, complains that ex-LTTE female members from Batticaloa were being repeatedly harassed by the so-called Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) ‘intelligence’ operatives of occupying Colombo. The woman was detained under the so-called Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in 2006 in Colombo and was released in 2011 after her case was addressed through the SL courts. However, every time Tamil people show their resentment against occupying Colombo and express their resolve on their fundamental rights, the SL Intelligence establishment opens the files of ex-LTTE female cadres in the district carrying out new rounds of interrogations.

The woman, who did not wish to be named due to persistent harassments from the Intelligence wing of occupying Colombo, complains that she is unable to return to normal life due to repeated ‘interrogations’ and various harassments coming from the intelligence establishment of the occupying SL military and police.

In recent days, a group of so-called TID investigators have come from Colombo and were instructing the former LTTE members, particularly females, to attend new rounds of interrogations without any specific reason.

The ex-LTTE women were being summoned to the police stations where the TID operatives are having their embedded operations.

In the latest rounds of interrogations, the women were questioned whether they have been talking to media about alleged torture during their detention in the past.

Some of the victims have also been threatened that they could be arrested again if they engaged themselves in the remembrance events for the fallen Tamil fighters.

The motive seems to be suppressing the freedom of speech of ex-LTTE members. It aims at blocking their political mobilisation in democratic movements and parties of Eezham Tamils.

Ex-LTTE female members who survived the incarceration, torture and harassments in the past are still haunted by the memories of the torture and they find it extremely difficult to engage in family life as the intelligence establishment of the occupying Colombo has been harassing them periodically


Chronology:
01.12.17  Occupying Colombo's Intelligence steps up threats ..
24.11.17  Empowering genocide-victims, particularly women, i..
26.08.17  SL Police irked by sword assaults targeting Tamil ..
21.02.17  Sinhala military chases 850 Tamil escapees from mi..
19.01.16  45 Tamil girls enslaved as child soldiers in SL Mi..
21.12.15  Occupying Colombo seeks 450 Tamil deserters enlist..
16.08.14  Tamil woman under SL military training dies in Jaf..
20.04.14  SL military attempts to recruit 1,350 Tamils as su..
12.04.14  Genocidal military deceives Tamil students in Jaff..
01.04.14  SL military ‘punishes’ families opposing forced co..
24.03.13  95 Tamil girls ‘alter’ the image, says 300,000 str..
03.01.13  UN continues to commit knowing blunder on Eezham T..
01.01.13  SL military admits ‘terrorism’ detention of Dr Siv..
31.12.12  Puzzling consequence for ‘missing’ doctor caring T..
12.12.12  HR group alerts on plight of Tamil women coerced b..
12.12.12  SLA conscripted Tamil females admitted at Ki'linoc..

 
Latest 15 Reports
01.12.17 22:36  
Occupying Colombo's Intelligence steps up threats against ex-LTTE females in East
30.11.17 18:32  
Occupying Colombo's intelligence harasses Maaveerar families in Batticaloa
29.11.17 04:57   Photo
Eastern Tamil Eelam marks Heroes Day with mass mobilisation after 10 years
28.11.17 08:12   Photo
Peoples’ uprising on Heroes Day delivers strong message to occupying Colombo, foreign powers
27.11.17 10:48   Photo
Jaffna University community marks Tamil Eelam Heroes Day with renewed resolve
26.11.17 23:45   Photo
Occupied Tamil Eelam mobilised to mark Heroes Day amidst SL military threats
25.11.17 15:08  
Appointing PSC to look into uprooted Tamils’ land issue, another deception
24.11.17 20:16   Photo
Empowering genocide-victims, particularly women, is nation-building: diaspora writer
23.11.17 23:35   Photo
SL military intelligence, Sinhala Police step up surveillance on Heroes Remembrance Committees
22.11.17 23:10   Photo
Lion flag controversy comes to forefront after NPC Minister declining to hoist it in Vavuniyaa
21.11.17 23:10   Photo
Braving Colombo’s harassment, people in occupied Tamil Eelam prepare for Heroes Day
20.11.17 23:20   Photo
SL Port Authority vandalises coconut farm of Tamil woman in Trincomalee
19.11.17 23:40   Photo
Jaffna University students add a breath of fresh air to principled politics: Gajendrakumar
18.11.17 20:18   Photo
Still no land-route to Mayiliddi jetty, uprooted fishermen complain
17.11.17 20:43  
34,000 war-uprooted in Jaffna district alone: NPC Report
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38886
 
   