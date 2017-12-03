Colombo’s deceptions on Tamil political prisoners continue unabated

[TamilNet, Sunday, 03 December 2017, 15:18 GMT]However, the SL AG has made representations to the Appeal Court on 29 November.The SL AG has urged the Appeal Court to provide more time to respond on the alleged ‘security concern’ of one of the witnesses, who had declined to appear at the Vavuniyaa court.The witness is a former prisoner, Vanniyasingam Sujeevan from Paranthan. He was recently released by the TID, the legal sources in Jaffna said.It was Sujeevan who alerted the families of the three prisoners that the TID had released three prisoners including himsef from Bossa detention on the condition that they testify against the three with false confessions.Mr Sujeevan has managed to leave the island and alert the families of the cunning move by the SL TID.Now, the SL Attorney General's Department is asking time to bring Mr Sujeevan, who has in fact managed to escape from their manipulation, the sources say.The next hearing is scheduled for 12 December at the Appeal Court in Colombo. But, it seems like the SL Attorney General's Department would again attempt to buy more time.The three political prisoners, Mathiyarasan Sulaxan, Rasathurai Thiruvarul and Ganesan Tharshan, called off their 38-day long fast-unto-death campaign as their protest was systematically ignored by the Colombo Establishment.The political prisoners abandoned their hunger strike after the University community promised to take up their struggle.The three prisoners have been detained for 8 years since 2009 and for 4 years no case was filed against them.The so-called Terrorist Investigation Division fabricated the case against them with manipulated witnesses against them.Knowing that such evidences would not be easily accepted by the judge of Vavuniyaa High Court, the SL AG transferred their cases to Anuradhapura Special Court amidst repeated protests from the political prisoners and their families.