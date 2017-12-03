Colombo’s deceptions on Tamil political prisoners continue unabated

[TamilNet, Sunday, 03 December 2017, 15:18 GMT]
Reginald Cooray, the SL Governor to North and the officials of the SL Presidential Secretariat in Colombo have systematically misled the families of the three Tamil political prisoners along with NPC Councillor M.K. Shivajilingam, who was negotiating with the SL President on their behalf, legal sources in Jaffna said. The prisoners were on a fast-unto-death for 38 days objecting their case being transferred to Anuradhapura court, where it was to be addressed by a Sinhala judge. The SL Governor and the officials of the SL Presidential Secretariat had ‘advised’ Mr Shivajilingam and the families of the prisoners to lodge an appeal against the transfer of the case to Anuradhapura in the Appeal Court of Colombo and had promised that the SL Attorney General would be cooperating with transferring their case back to Vavuniyaa by not attending the hearings at the Appeal Court in Colombo.

However, the SL AG has made representations to the Appeal Court on 29 November.

The SL AG has urged the Appeal Court to provide more time to respond on the alleged ‘security concern’ of one of the witnesses, who had declined to appear at the Vavuniyaa court.

The witness is a former prisoner, Vanniyasingam Sujeevan from Paranthan. He was recently released by the TID, the legal sources in Jaffna said.

It was Sujeevan who alerted the families of the three prisoners that the TID had released three prisoners including himsef from Bossa detention on the condition that they testify against the three with false confessions.

Mr Sujeevan has managed to leave the island and alert the families of the cunning move by the SL TID.

Now, the SL Attorney General's Department is asking time to bring Mr Sujeevan, who has in fact managed to escape from their manipulation, the sources say.

The next hearing is scheduled for 12 December at the Appeal Court in Colombo. But, it seems like the SL Attorney General's Department would again attempt to buy more time.

The three political prisoners, Mathiyarasan Sulaxan, Rasathurai Thiruvarul and Ganesan Tharshan, called off their 38-day long fast-unto-death campaign as their protest was systematically ignored by the Colombo Establishment.

The political prisoners abandoned their hunger strike after the University community promised to take up their struggle.

The three prisoners have been detained for 8 years since 2009 and for 4 years no case was filed against them.

The so-called Terrorist Investigation Division fabricated the case against them with manipulated witnesses against them.

Knowing that such evidences would not be easily accepted by the judge of Vavuniyaa High Court, the SL AG transferred their cases to Anuradhapura Special Court amidst repeated protests from the political prisoners and their families.


Chronology:
03.12.17  Colombo’s deceptions on Tamil political prisoners ..
19.11.17  Jaffna University students add a breath of fresh a..
14.11.17  Jaffna students demand US and UN agenda-setters to..
12.11.17  Colombo refuses to release 3 political prisoners w..
04.11.17  Student struggle should address external agenda-se..
03.11.17  ITAK hierarchy receives flak for disregard of poli..
01.11.17  Student leaders vow to step up protests in support..
31.10.17  CBK's so-called reconciliation faces acid test fro..
30.10.17  Jaffna University at standstill as hunger-striking..
25.10.17  SL Court in Anuradhapura humiliates hunger-strikin..
23.10.17  Tamil political prisoners incarcerated in Colombo ..
20.10.17  Jaffna University students boycott classes against..
19.10.17  Sirisena disappoints student leaders, Cooray humil..
17.10.17  Paramilitary operative employed at Cooray's secret..
14.10.17  Tamil protesters confront Maithiripala Sirisena in..
13.10.17  North at standstill, Sampanthan not to accompany S..
11.10.17  20 Tamil organisations to lay siege to SL Governor..
10.10.17  SL ‘Manipulative Justice’ exposed once again in Ta..
09.10.17  Protests gain momentum as hunger-striking politica..
05.10.17  Protests widen in Jaffna as hunger-striking politi..
30.09.17  Health of 2 hunger-striking political prisoners de..
25.09.17  Political prisoners resume hunger-strike as Colomb..
07.09.17  SL Attorney General's Dept., TID continue to consp..
20.08.17  Sulaxan commences hunger-strike with two other pol..
08.08.17  Protests reinvigorate grassroots movement in North
03.08.17  Tamil political prisoner Sulaxan to launch hunger-..
23.05.17  Tamil POWs reject SL deceptive offers to testify a..
12.05.17  SL Prime Minister twists figures on Tamil prisoner..
10.04.17  Colombo wants discarded confessions obtained throu..
29.03.17  Genocidal Colombo sentences 60-year-old Tamil acti..
11.01.17  Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prison..
04.01.17  Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Ta..
16.10.16  NPC Councillor initiates action to assist Muslim p..
23.09.16  Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement,..
20.09.16  ‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: R..
19.09.16  Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to b..
17.09.16  SL Intelligence sabotages NPC-organised medical in..
16.09.16  Catholic Peace Mission in Jaffna challenges Colomb..
11.09.16  Lawyers demand UN action into allegations of Colom..
08.09.16  Colombo adopts further delaying tactics on Tamil P..
02.09.16  Ban in Jaffna on his tenure’s last-ditch deception
02.09.16  Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation..
31.08.16  CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regi..
30.08.16  White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on In..
20.08.16  Global Tamils urged to help fight legal case of Mu..
12.08.16  Tamil polity urged to principally oppose ‘military..
10.08.16  Tamil Prisoners of War call for renewed struggle t..
28.07.16  Colombo continues to dilly-dally on processing pol..
08.03.16  Tamil political prisoners denounce compromise, int..
02.03.16  Released Tamil prisoner says all inmates subjected..
28.02.16  Three Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike a..
22.02.16  17 political detainees go on hunger-strike in two ..
19.02.16  Political prisoner detained without charges for 7 ..
17.01.16  None among political prisoners are real convicts, ..
15.01.16  Coerced confessions determine Tamil prisoners' fat..
09.01.16  Released Tamil political prisoner pays tribute to ..
31.12.15  Colombo finds new ways to extend detention of Tami..
16.12.15  Jeneevan, Komahan call off hunger strike after mee..
15.12.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike face de..
12.12.15  Colombo seeks to contain political prisoners' stru..
10.12.15  Another Tamil political prisoner goes on hunger-st..
09.12.15  Hunger-striking political prisoner transferred to ..
07.12.15  Tamil political prisoner, subjected to indefinite ..
04.12.15  Colombo harasses Senthuran’s family, insults Tamil..
26.11.15  Tamil student in Jaffna commits suicide demanding ..
18.11.15  Hunger strike exposed non-seriousness of US Resolu..
17.11.15  Political prisoners call off hunger strike, issue ..
16.11.15  Hunger strikers: ‘USA, co-sponsors of consensus-re..
15.11.15  Tamil genocide continues, Sirisena shows no desire..
14.11.15  Prisoners on hunger strike expose ‘reconciliation’..
13.11.15  Hartal brings North to standstill, no signs of Col..
12.11.15  Condition of hunger-striking POWs, political priso..
10.11.15  Family of imprisoned Muslim joins Tamils demanding..
06.11.15  Tamil POWs, political prisoners announce fast unto..
03.11.15  Jaffna lawyers tell SL Minister to prove political..
21.10.15  Tamil political prisoners complain about increased..
17.10.15  Tamil prisoners in North demand Colombo to respond..
16.10.15  Health of hunger-striking Tamil political prisoner..
14.10.15  SL ‘Justice’ Minister draws flak, Tamil prisoners ..
13.10.15  Tamil political prisoners on hunger strike need im..

 
Latest 15 Reports
04.12.17 13:40   Photo
Sinhala colonists resume violece against Tamil farmers in Paduvaan-karai, Batticaloa
03.12.17 15:18  
Colombo’s deceptions on Tamil political prisoners continue unabated
02.12.17 22:17  
Deploying wild elephants, Colombo blocks resettlement of Tamils along Vavuniyaa border
01.12.17 22:36  
Occupying Colombo's Intelligence steps up threats against ex-LTTE females in East
30.11.17 18:32  
Occupying Colombo's intelligence harasses Maaveerar families in Batticaloa
29.11.17 04:57   Photo
Eastern Tamil Eelam marks Heroes Day with mass mobilisation after 10 years
28.11.17 08:12   Photo
Peoples’ uprising on Heroes Day delivers strong message to occupying Colombo, foreign powers
27.11.17 10:48   Photo
Jaffna University community marks Tamil Eelam Heroes Day with renewed resolve
26.11.17 23:45   Photo
Occupied Tamil Eelam mobilised to mark Heroes Day amidst SL military threats
25.11.17 15:08  
Appointing PSC to look into uprooted Tamils’ land issue, another deception
24.11.17 20:16   Photo
Empowering genocide-victims, particularly women, is nation-building: diaspora writer
23.11.17 23:35   Photo
SL military intelligence, Sinhala Police step up surveillance on Heroes Remembrance Committees
22.11.17 23:10   Photo
Lion flag controversy comes to forefront after NPC Minister declining to hoist it in Vavuniyaa
21.11.17 23:10   Photo
Braving Colombo’s harassment, people in occupied Tamil Eelam prepare for Heroes Day
20.11.17 23:20   Photo
SL Port Authority vandalises coconut farm of Tamil woman in Trincomalee
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38888
 
   