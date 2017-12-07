US Pacific Command complicit in Colombo’s structural genocide against Champoor Tamils

[TamilNet, Thursday, 07 December 2017, 21:36 GMT]The Vidura base was situated in 178 acres of lands during the times of Rajapaksa regime, which was converting the entire Champoor region seized from Tamils in the war into an economic zone of the Sinhala State. The Rajapaksa regime was bargaining with China and India. But, SL President Maithiripala Sirsena, who nullified the move and released 818 acres of lands back to Champoor Tamils, is upgrading the Sinhala genocidal military through military-to-military collaboration with the USA.More than two thirds of Chaayakkara-vaddavaan and Eamakkara-vaddavaan agricultural villages have been seized by the SL Navy for Vidura training base.The Tamil people are unable to access their agricultural lands even in the remaining one third of the areas, which remain blocked for public access.The uprooted people of Champoor are now planning to wage protests against Colombo’s offices in Moothoor.The uprooted people are demanding the SL Establishment to provide alternative lands.In the meantime, the SL Navy, trying to seize more lands is coming with various deceptive moves through the Divisional Secretariat. Recently, SL Navy's Engineering Division wanted to set up an ‘industry’ in Champoor.The SL Navy was also claiming that it wanted to put up a large playground near the Vidura base for the people of Champoor and was trying to seize 10 acres of agricultural lands, the Rural Development Society leaders of Champoor said.Tamil National Alliance, particularly the leader of the ITAK and Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan has totally failed to protect the interests of the Eezham Tamils in Champoor, they further said.Unless the demands of Champoor Tamils are not met by the SL Government, the uprooted Champoor Tamils would take their protest to US Embassy in Colombo, the activists added.