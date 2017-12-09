SL Intelligence harasses ex LTTE members, warns against contact with UN rapporteurs

[TamilNet, Saturday, 09 December 2017, 22:38 GMT]
Three different intelligence agencies of occupying Colombo are simultaneously harassing former LTTE members in Vanni on contacts they were having or expected to have in the nearest future with thematic special procedure mandate holders of the United Nations Human Rights Council, ex-LTTE members who have been grilled by the SL intelligence agencies in Ki'linochchi told TamilNet this week. The notorious ‘Terrorist Investigation Division’ (TID) investigators, SL State Intelligence Service (SIS) which is the official intelligence agency of the SL State and the intelligence wing of the occupying SL military have been contacting the ex-LTTE members in recent days inviting them for ‘conversations’. The intelligence officers have issued veiled threats claiming that they were aware of those getting in touch with the UN Human Rights system.

The intelligence wing interrogators were claiming that they had inside-information on who were contacting the former LTTE members. The latest harassment comes right before a scheduled visit by a UN team of special mandate holders.

The former LTTE members would be risking fresh cases based on ‘new’ information on their past ‘crimes’ if they entertained the UN visitors. They were told not to reveal any detail of torture and other forms of harassments.

In the meantime, there have been increased reports of mysterious deaths occurring among the former LTTE members, who have been released from prolonged incarceration, detention and ‘military rehabilitation’.

Reports of fatal diseases among the former LTTE members have also caused concerns of mysterious injections, which they had received during their incarceration.

A group of Tamil lawyers who are involved in filing Habeas Corpus applications on behalf of enforced disappeared have also received indirect threats from the intelligence establishment of the SL State.


Chronology:
09.12.17  SL Intelligence harasses ex LTTE members, warns ag..
01.12.17  Occupying Colombo's Intelligence steps up threats ..
24.11.17  Empowering genocide-victims, particularly women, i..
26.08.17  SL Police irked by sword assaults targeting Tamil ..
21.02.17  Sinhala military chases 850 Tamil escapees from mi..
19.01.16  45 Tamil girls enslaved as child soldiers in SL Mi..
21.12.15  Occupying Colombo seeks 450 Tamil deserters enlist..
16.08.14  Tamil woman under SL military training dies in Jaf..
20.04.14  SL military attempts to recruit 1,350 Tamils as su..
12.04.14  Genocidal military deceives Tamil students in Jaff..
01.04.14  SL military ‘punishes’ families opposing forced co..
24.03.13  95 Tamil girls ‘alter’ the image, says 300,000 str..
03.01.13  UN continues to commit knowing blunder on Eezham T..
01.01.13  SL military admits ‘terrorism’ detention of Dr Siv..
31.12.12  Puzzling consequence for ‘missing’ doctor caring T..
12.12.12  HR group alerts on plight of Tamil women coerced b..
12.12.12  SLA conscripted Tamil females admitted at Ki'linoc..

 
Latest 15 Reports
09.12.17 22:38  
SL Intelligence harasses ex LTTE members, warns against contact with UN rapporteurs
08.12.17 22:23  
Families of enforced disappeared, uprooted people to boycott elections
07.12.17 21:36  
US Pacific Command complicit in Colombo’s structural genocide against Champoor Tamils
06.12.17 15:55  
Colombo accelerates Sinhalicisation of pubic sector in North
05.12.17 17:35  
North-East under Sinhala colonial rule: NPC Minister Sarweswaran
04.12.17 13:40   Photo
Sinhala colonists resume violece against Tamil farmers in Paduvaan-karai, Batticaloa
03.12.17 15:18  
Colombo’s deceptions on Tamil political prisoners continue unabated
02.12.17 22:17  
Deploying wild elephants, Colombo blocks resettlement of Tamils along Vavuniyaa border
01.12.17 22:36  
Occupying Colombo's Intelligence steps up threats against ex-LTTE females in East
30.11.17 18:32  
Occupying Colombo's intelligence harasses Maaveerar families in Batticaloa
29.11.17 04:57   Photo
Eastern Tamil Eelam marks Heroes Day with mass mobilisation after 10 years
28.11.17 08:12   Photo
Peoples’ uprising on Heroes Day delivers strong message to occupying Colombo, foreign powers
27.11.17 10:48   Photo
Jaffna University community marks Tamil Eelam Heroes Day with renewed resolve
26.11.17 23:45   Photo
Occupied Tamil Eelam mobilised to mark Heroes Day amidst SL military threats
25.11.17 15:08  
Appointing PSC to look into uprooted Tamils’ land issue, another deception
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38894
 
   