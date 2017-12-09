SL Intelligence harasses ex LTTE members, warns against contact with UN rapporteurs

[TamilNet, Saturday, 09 December 2017, 22:38 GMT]The intelligence wing interrogators were claiming that they had inside-information on who were contacting the former LTTE members. The latest harassment comes right before a scheduled visit by a UN team of special mandate holders.The former LTTE members would be risking fresh cases based on ‘new’ information on their past ‘crimes’ if they entertained the UN visitors. They were told not to reveal any detail of torture and other forms of harassments.In the meantime, there have been increased reports of mysterious deaths occurring among the former LTTE members, who have been released from prolonged incarceration, detention and ‘military rehabilitation’.Reports of fatal diseases among the former LTTE members have also caused concerns of mysterious injections, which they had received during their incarceration.A group of Tamil lawyers who are involved in filing Habeas Corpus applications on behalf of enforced disappeared have also received indirect threats from the intelligence establishment of the SL State.