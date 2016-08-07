Feature Article

Japanese business academic opportunism eyes on Eezham Tamil heritage

[TamilNet, Sunday, 07 August 2016, 00:44 GMT]
Just as the name of Akashi and the Establishment in Tokyo escape international scrutiny about their role played in the genocide of Eezham Tamils, many of the games continuingly staged by the Japanese to intrude into the island, by riding on the paradigm set by the USA shaping the ongoing genocide by Sri Lankan State, also go missing the attention of international political observers and people of Japan. The latest is a charlatan survey and understanding of the heritage of the nation and land of Eezham Tamils in the North and East of the island by Japan Consortium for International Cooperation in Cultural Heritage and Japan Foundation Programme for Cultural Cooperation.

The survey, looking at the heritage from the point of religion, tutored by Colombo, and gratifying the needs of the genocidal Sinhala-Buddhist State for entry of Japan through ‘tourism business’, said that the island was a Buddhist kingdom first and Hinduism took root after Tamils “relocated” to the island from South India around the 10th century.

What would the Japanese say if the heritage of their nation is projected as beginning from the Buddhism they received from the Koreans through Tamil Buddhist connections, forgetting their Yayoi burial culture and prehistoric past?

But we have a bunch of Japanese to come and tell the nation of Eezham Tamils that they were migrants from South India and the Sinhala-Buddhists were original – a gramophone record of the genocidal State in the island.

* * *


“Let us first provide a brief history of Hinduism in northern Sri Lanka. The relationship between northern Sri Lanka and India probably goes back to the pre-Christian era, but Hinduism took root in Sri Lanka after many Tamil people relocated to Sri Lanka from South India around the 10th century, when South India was ruled by the Chola Dynasty,” said the Japanese report obviously prepared from word to word by a Sinhala-Buddhist team in Colombo.

“It can be said that a cooperative relationship exists between the military and public works in Sri Lanka,” the report positively appreciated the ‘Army and Archaeology’ genocidal agenda in the country of Eezham Tamils.

On Kantharoadai, the first urban centre in Jaffna that originated from southern South Asian megalithic heritage, the report said, “Kantharodai is a large Buddhist archaeological site that represents Jaffna. It is sometimes identified with the 3rd century B.C. Kadurugoda Temple mentioned in the Mahavansa.”

On Nayinaa-theevu, an islet off Jaffna in the Palk Bay, the report said, “The island is familiarly known to Buddhists as Nagadipa, rather than Nainativ. History books say Buddha visited Sri Lanka three times, and visited this island on his second occasion,” - a cock and bull story.

On Ilangkaith-thu’rai in Trincomalee district, in which Ilangkai simply means an islet at the entrance to the port, the report said, “Lanka Patuna is a Buddhist monument located north of a narrow water channel that connects Ullackalie Lagoon and the Bay of Bengal, approximately 60 km south-southeast across Koddiyar Bay from Trincomalee.”

On Trincomalee, the name of which originated from Koa’na, a Dravidian term [Dravidian Etymological Dictionary, 2209], the report said, “Gokanna Viharaya is a Buddhist temple that takes the name Gokanna from Trincomalee’s ancient name.”

* * *


The LTTE was responsible for the destruction of Hindu temples and not the genocidal State, according to the report: “However, after 1983, when the LTTE became even more active and the civil war intensified, Hindu temples that survived colonial rule by the Dutch and the British were also engulfed in the chaos of war and fell to ruin,” the report said.

The burning of Jaffna library was the work of a mob and not a planned action of the government in Colombo, according to the report, which said: “In the evening of June 1, 1981, before the civil war even gained momentum, an organised mob drove up to the library on a bus and set fire to it, completely destroying the library’s entire collection of some 97,000 books.”

* * *


The purpose of the Japanese team was described as:

“Today, Sri Lanka is in the midst of a reconstruction phase following the end of the civil war, and is a beneficiary of various international cooperation efforts. In this situation, the conservation and utilisation of cultural heritages that relate directly to the country’s principal industry of tourism may be considered as an important area.”

“To survey sites from where cultural properties have been discovered, with a focus on works of Buddhist art that have been stored in museums.”

* * *


The report concluded:

“Given existence and management of various Buddhist monuments located over a wide area in the Northeastern Province, the establishment of an information centre for these monuments in central Trincomalee could give a boost to the Department of Archaeology’s plans for regional development based on cultural properties.”

* * *


The report was citing:

“The project team gained information that the Department is seeking ways to link cultural heritage protection and tourism development as a post-civil war initiative, and that toward realisation of such a linkage, there are plans for the reutilisation of historical buildings in Jaffna and Trincomalee as cultural complexes.”

* * *


Just a glance of the report, its language and projections would show that the report was neither researched and prepared nor written by the Japanese team, but was ghost-written by people in Colombo and was brought out in the name of the Japanese who wanted to enter into the island by hook or crook.

The report cited a long list of local consultants for the survey of North and East, the country of Eezham Tamils in the island. But there were only one or two Tamil names. Enquiries showed that even they were not met by any ‘Japanese’, confirming the ghost writing of the report.

* * *


The Japanese institutions and names of the team members involved in the report are given below for the awareness of the people and genuine academics in Japan who care for the honour of their nation and care for knowing what their government is doing in the island. The ongoing structural genocide, represented by mushrooming Sinhala-Buddhicisation of every part of the country of Eezham Tamils, results from the heritage sham, knowingly committed in the island by international partners.

Japanese Mission Members:

Yasuko Fukuyama (Associate Professor, Faculty of Intercultural Communication, Ryukoku University).

Yoshihide Koizumi (Supervisor, Planning Division, Curatorial Planning Department, Tokyo National Museum).

Chisa Inouchi (Research Fellow, JCIC-Heritage) Tomomi Haramoto (Research Fellow, JCIC-Heritage).

In implementing the ‘new survey’, the JCIC-Heritage requested the cooperation of Yasuko Fukuyama, who undertook the previous international cooperation survey, and Yoshihide Koizumi of Tokyo National Museum, who supervised the “Cultural Heritage of Sri Lanka — The Land of Serendipity” exhibition that was held in 2008, the report said.



