

Colombo schemes permanent slum housing for uprooted Tamils at limestone quarry lands [TamilNet, Sunday, 21 August 2016, 23:37 GMT]

The occupying military of genocidal Sri Lanka in Jaffna is attempting to nullify the demand for resettlement coming from the uprooted people of Valikaamam North who are languishing at 32 camps, by projecting the construction of houses at limestone quarry lands in Keerimalai/Maaviddapuram as a ‘reconciliation initiative’. Colombo is converting the project, which started off as a 100-houses scheme into a larger five-phased housing scheme and by ‘marketing’ it as ‘reconciliation’ and ‘affordable’ housing scheme for uprooted people. The ulterior motive of the deceptive Keerimalai housing scheme is to weaken the demands coming from uprooted Tamils to release their military occupied fertile lands in Valikaamam North. The five-phased project is targeting to lump together the uprooted people into a 47-acre area.



Fresh military recruits from South and ex-LTTE members in CSD captivity are deployed as cheap labourers of SL Military Corporatism in the housing construction at Keerimalai



Colombo has also created a ‘Joint Project Management Team’ incorporating military, civil mechanisms to enforce the military solution of structural genocide.



Colombo's resettlement ministry under D.M. Swamithan is funding the military construction of the housing scheme at Keerimalai.



Former SL President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, who is now running the ‘Office for National Unity and Reconciliation’ in Colombo has given a publicity boost to the deceptive military project by undertaking a visit to the scheme earlier this month during her trip to Jaffna.



Following CBK's visit, the SL military has started to harass the public sector officials in Jaffna to hand over the housing scheme projects to SL military, a District Secretariat official in Jaffna told TamilNet on condition of anonymity.



Former SL President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, who now runs the so-called ‘Office for National Unity and Reconciliation’ has visited the SL military commanders giving full backing to the project which is part of the structural genocide being committed on Eezham Tamils



The commanders of the occupying Sinhala military have also started to showcase their ‘competitive’ rates to NGO providers engaged in housing schemes. The foreign powers promoting Colombo-centric solutions will also instruct the NGO circles to consider outsourcing their housing schemes to SL military, the civil sources at the District Secretariat in Jaffna said urging increased political awareness among Tamils on the latest deceptive designs of structural genocide.



Colombo is trying to market the military construction of houses while the grasroorts in North are mobilizing against the SL military-led Buddhiscisation and Sinhalicisation, which aim to structurally wedge the territorial integrity of the Tamil homeland.



SL military commanders plan to expand the scheme to a 5-phased 47-acre settlement at quarry lands to contain Tamil demands of resettlement in the fertile villages of Valikaamam North



On the one hand the SL military is dismantling and robbing off the roofs, window and doorframes from the houses situated in the area that people expect the SL military to release back to the people, but on the other hand it is posturing itself as a provider of housing scheme, the uprooted people who languish at 32 ‘welfare camps’ complain.



The SL military is employing former Tamil fighters subjected to ‘military rehabilitation’ as slave workers in the military-run projects along with Sinhala soldiers at the bottom of the military structure to construct the housing scheme at Keerimalai.



More than 80% of 1,000 Tamil workers, who were recruited by the SL military as ‘skilled workers’ and later enlisted as military personnel, have managed to escape from the genocidal employer. However, a section of former Tamil fighters, subjected to military surveillance are unable to free them from the clutches of the genocidal military.



By marketing the workforce of slave workers and the military personnel to the public and NGO sector, the SL military is also threatening the employment of the native workers in the North-East through its ‘reconciliation’ camouflage, the civil sources in Jaffna further said.



