Australian prosecution of Tamil deportation protest raises questions
[TamilNet, Saturday, 03 September 2016, 22:45 GMT]
Melbourne University student Jasmine Pilbrow, peacefully protesting against the deportation of an Eezham Tamil by refusing to sit down in a Qantas plane in February 2015, was criminalised by an Australian court on Friday. The 22-year-old girl was found guilty by Australia prosecuting the case as interference with a crewmember of an aircraft. When Pilbrow defended that she acted as the safety of another person’s life was at stake, the court dismissed it as her personal belief. But questions go unanswered that why the Australian federal police decided to cancel the deportation of the Tamil youth that day, if there was no substance in the protest, and why Pilbrow was neither arrested nor prosecuted at that time. She was charged one year later, in February this year.
Jasmine Pilbrow outside court [Photo courtesy: The Age]
“My actions were reasonable because the safety of another person’s life was at stake,” Pilbrow’s defence was reported by The Guardian on Friday.
Pilbrow referred to a provision of the criminal code, which states a person is not criminally responsible for an offence if it was carried out “in response to circumstances of sudden or extraordinary emergency,” The Guardian said.
“My actions were reasonable and it was effective because my peaceful stance resulted in this man being taken off the plane,” Pilbrow was further cited.
However, the magistrate, who didn’t accept Pilbrow’s defence said, because a person had strong personal beliefs it did not mean they weren’t criminally liable for an offence.* * *
Australian government strongly believes in accommodating genocide-accused Sinhala military commanders as diplomats for its ‘foreign relations’.
Australia’s foreign policy beliefs, finances and international articulation buttress the State in Colombo and end up in making Australia liable of contributing to genocide and structural genocide of the nation of Eezham Tamils. Australia’s stand is also a major impediment for the nation of Eezham Tamils getting its national-question-based political solutions.
Australian government’s actions in the bandwagon of the USA are indirectly responsible for asylum seekers coming into Australia. The British government made a similar mistake in Europe and the English voters have taught the democratic lesson of the century.
Australian Executive timing the prosecution comes from its beliefs and is different from judicial dispensation.
Australia’s judicial show might have been timed for twisting and detracting any public protest as ‘individual faith-based’, while on the other hand a global war is engineered by the bandwagon by kindling ‘faith’ passions. Or the show might have been timed for intimidating any local protest, especially in the case of Eezham Tamils, as another round of deception is hatching in Geneva. The Australian government also must be confident that the global Tamils, especially the Australian Tamils, are now defunct or have been successfully hijacked.
The same Australia was strongly protesting drug-accused executions in Indonesia a couple of months back.
If Australia’s dream is to succeed the British legacy in the Indian Ocean, and for that sake it wants to ride on the genocidal State in Colombo, and wants to check the South Asian subcontinent, it is making a historical blunder for itself by continuously and nakedly articulating against the aspirations of Tamils, who have a wide presence in the region, even though stateless.
Related Articles:
26.03.16 East Timorese rise against Australia exploiting their mariti..
26.09.15 Australia concerned about ‘domestic violence’, not genocide
12.08.15 Australia funds biometric passports of genocidal Sri Lanka
22.08.14 Australian author Trevor Grant documents genocide of Eezham ..
07.07.14 Australian HC issues interim injunction against deportation ..
04.07.14 Australia PM Abbott praises genocidal Sri Lanka as "society ..
01.07.14 Australia plays with lives of 153 Tamil refugees
22.06.14 Another Eezham Tamil refugee attempts self-immolation in Aus..
10.05.14 Former ICG chief denies structural genocide of Eezham Tamils
29.11.13 Australia's Lawyers blast Abbott, Sri Lanka
13.11.13 CHOGM presence shows Australia is blind to Sri Lanka's right..
30.08.13 Australia’s refugee policy draws flak from UNHRC, activists
30.04.13 Australian Labor MP calls for CHOGM boycott
27.04.13 Fraser supports CHOGM boycott as CMAG ducks action
25.04.13 Tamil from Australia tortured, abused by Sri Lankan forces d..
17.04.13 Cancel CHOGM, appeals Prof. Lynch
12.04.13 Australian detainees demanding release enter fifth day of hu..
23.03.13 Australia's vote at Geneva raises questions
22.03.13 Australian Greens Senator criticizes support to empty US res..
28.02.13 Australia should withdraw from CHOGM in Sri Lanka: Lee Rhian..
01.02.13 Refugee boat surge to Australia linked to profiteering by Ra..
28.01.13 Boycott ‘Sri Lanka Cricket’ campaign to go global
21.01.13 Australian civil society should be outraged by Sri Lankan cr..
09.01.13 ‘Australia’s foreign policy on Sri Lanka greatest sell-out i..
30.12.12 Brian identifies Sri Lanka, Australia as beneficiaries of hi..
31.07.12 Australia's extradition of Tamil to US violates due process,..
28.07.12 Australian action defying UN bares ICE’s continued war with ..
19.07.12 Australian socialist calls for support to Tamils’ right to s..
17.07.12 Australia’s Greens senator calls for SL High Commissioner to..
19.10.11 Sri Lanka in war crimes quagmire before CHOGM
18.10.11 Sri Lanka's Ex-Navy diplomat accused of war-crimes
13.05.11 Kohona admits to sending "Killer SMS"
07.05.11 Third instance of Australia accepting alleged SL war crimina..
25.02.11 Tamils say Sri Lanka's new envoy to Australia, a war-crimina..
08.12.10 Dual citizen Kohona falls under ICC jurisdiction on War Crim..
08.12.09 Palitha Kohona deserves prosecution by Australia: Professor ..
External Links: