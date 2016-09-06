Feature Article

Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry spearheads massive-scale Sinhala colonisation in Batticaloa

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 06 September 2016, 23:54 GMT]
Under Mahinda Rajapaksa’s regime, it was Colombo's SL Forest Department, which was engineering the demographic genocide of big-scale land grab of pasturelands and converting these into Sinhala colonisations. But now, SL President Maithiripala Sirisena’s so-called Mahaweli ‘Development’ Ministry is spearheading the structural genocide against Eezham Tamil dairy farmers by stepping up fresh Sinhala colonisation in more than 1,000 hectares of forest and pasture lands involving retired Sinhala military men, armed ‘home guards’ paramilitary, Sinhalese traders, Buddhist monks and the exploited poor Sinhala workers, says the secretary of Dairy Farmers Association in Kiraan and Chengka'ladi Mr Nimalan Kanthasamy in an interview to TamilNet this week.



The big-scale seizure of pasturelands is taking place at Mayilaththa-madu and Maathava'nai, where several thousands of acres have been already seized by the encroaching Sinhalese.

More than 1,000 cows, owned by Eezham Tamil cattle farmers have been shot and killed within the last 3 years. 500 cows have sustained injuries and 45 have been taken away by the armed men who operate with the backing of retired SL military personnel, Buddhist monks and the Governor of the Eastern Province, who is an advisor to SL President on so-called reconciliation, is sitting on the repeated promises extended by the SL Government Agent and the Deputy Inspector General of SL Police, according Mr Kanthasamy.

The structural genocide of appropriating the lands within the Batticaloa district started following the end of genocidal war on Tamils living in LTTE-controlled area in Batticaloa.

Grazing lands Mailaththa-madu
The Tamil farmers say they have been using the grazing lands allocated for them for more than 3 years with the permits given to them through Sri Lanka’s state-owned dairy Milco (Pvt) Ltd


Mahaweli System B
The location of System B across Polonnaruwa and Batticaloa districts
Mahaweli System B
System B of Mahaweli scheme targets to Sinhalicise and colonise the agricultural and grazelands of Eezham Tamils in Batticaloa. The area being subjected to occupation was safeguarded by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) till 2007 and is known as Paduvaan-karai
Following repeated protests and complaints the Tamil dairy farmers decided to wage a continued struggle by boycotting milk supply to SL government owned Milco in May. But, the explanation from Milco was that it had nothing to do with the encroachments and it was only involved in a commercial relationship with the farmers. However, the Government Agent and various other administrative officials were forced to visit the area and inspect the situation as a result of the agitation by Tamil farmers in May 2016.

The GA and others, including the SL Police agreed that the settlements were illegal and sent their reports to SL Governor Kalupage Austin Fernando, who was a former Defence Secretary of genocidal Sri Lanka. There has been no action from the Governor’s office, so far the farmers complain.

The SL Government officials promised an answer before 26 May, but nothing has happened so far, according to Mr Kanthasamy.

There is a clear intention to deprive Tamil farmers from accessing the pasturelands for the cattle.

In the meantime, SL Forest Department was involved in filing lawsuits with false charges against the cattle herders in 2010. Still the Forest Department officials are demanding the farmers to plead guilty in order to relieve them from their cases.

The SL Police at Ea’raavoor has also not acted against the encroaching culprits who gunned down the cattle belonging to Tamil farmers. Even when the farmers supplied photographic evidence of the killers and the incidents, there was no action by the SL police, Mr Kanthasamy said.

Despite the repeated complaints and agitations, a Buddhist temple has been constructed and several Sinhalese, who have encroached into the area are about to seize more lands. They are converting the forest land and even the rocky lands for cultivation after adding layers with agriculture soil. These lands are not fit for agriculture, but their real intention is something else, Mr Kanthasamy says.

Hailing from Polonnaruwa, Mr Sirisena has been implementing a long-term Sinhalicisiation agenda within the System B, which is the largest of Mahaweli ‘Development’ programme, consisting of 75,441 ha., including 27,179 ha of irrigable lands.


Chronology:
06.09.16  Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry spearheads massive-sc..
22.06.16  Structural genocide targets Kudumpimalai despite T..
10.06.16  Attacked GS officer gets harassed while SL police ..
08.06.16  Family receives death threat for alerting GS offic..
02.06.16  SL military brutally assaults Tamil Village Office..
06.05.16  Protest by dairy farmers brings EPC Minister, GA t..
03.05.16  Maithiripala’s structural genocide targets Tamil c..
01.02.16  Resettelement of Tamils confronted on several fron..
16.01.16  Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry continues demographic..
05.10.15  Sirisena's ministry, SL military seize more pastur..
14.06.15  Sinhala occupation of pastureland causes existenti..
13.06.15  Colombo continues to deploy Wildlife Department as..
29.05.15  Violence intensified in Sinhala military-driven de..
06.05.15  Why no Gazette notification on release of lands, a..
16.04.15  Sinhala colonization continues unabated in pasture..
28.01.15  Sinhala occupation continues at gunpoint in East d..
02.10.14  SL military enslaves Eezham Tamils along border vi..
07.08.14  Occupation of grazing lands in Batticaloa is big s..
09.02.14  Tamil cattle farmers complain of Sinhala occupatio..
07.02.14  Buddhist monk, Sinhala squad appropriate lands alo..
26.01.14  Current realities of demographic genocide in Batti..
28.12.13  Colombo’s wildlife department appropriates lands i..
29.09.13  SL military sends back officials inspecting illega..
14.06.13  Sinhala military wants ‘Kappan’ from Batticaloa Ta..
25.02.13  Attacks against Tamil farmers escalate in Vellaave..
09.02.13  Sinhala paramilitary attacks Tamil dairy farmers i..
02.12.12  Sinhala paramilitary attacks Tamil cattle farmers ..
11.11.12  Colombo plans to settle 25,000 Sinhala families in..
10.10.12  Sinhalese occupy grazing lands of Tamil cattle bre..
03.05.12  Parts of Batticaloa worse than Vanni in ‘normalcy’
03.03.12  Land grabbed for Buddhist stupa, local people bloc..
09.12.11  SLA grabs 3,500 acres of land in Batticaloa for Si..
04.12.11  Strategic Batticaloa borderland appropriated for c..
17.10.11  Sinhalese given lands in Tamil villages in East un..
11.10.11  Forest destruction, land grab go unabated in Batti..
08.10.11  Colombo destroys herbal forest in Batticaloa
05.10.11  Sinhala encroachment of grazing lands continues un..
21.09.11  Colombo schemes Sinhalicisation of Batticaloa with..
21.12.10  Mahinda doctrine deprives Tamils of irrigation in ..
09.07.10  SLA changes traditional Tamil names of streets in ..
03.05.09  Sinhalese colonization of Tamil village in Eastern..
26.08.08  SLA restrictions affect cattle owners, farmers in ..
20.05.08  USAID reconstructs milk chilling facility in Vella..
12.09.07  Paduvaankarai IDPs' cattle to be appropriated – Ba..
20.04.07  GoSL must pay compensation to Batticaloa IDPs- MP
04.07.03  Techniques to improve milk production discussed in..
28.06.03  Artifical Insemination Unit opened in Karadiyanaru

 
Latest 15 Reports
06.09.16 23:54   Photo
Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry spearheads massive-scale Sinhala colonisation in Batticaloa
05.09.16 23:33  
Colombo schemes permanent appropriation of 11 GS Divisions in Valikaamam North
04.09.16 21:43  
Maithiripala Sirisena acts like D.S. Senanayake in colonizing Tamil lands in East
03.09.16 22:45   Photo
Australian prosecution of Tamil deportation protest raises questions
02.09.16 15:24   Photo
Ban in Jaffna on his tenure’s last-ditch deception
02.09.16 06:28  
Systemic impossibility of Colombo's reconciliation exposed: Tamil political prisoners
01.09.16 05:41  
Investigating and penalising genocide financing
31.08.16 20:43   Photo
CBK answerable for crimes committed under her regime: Ananthy Sasitharan
30.08.16 23:04   Photo
White van abduction reported in Ki'linochchi on International Day of Disappeared
29.08.16 23:31   Photo
Jaffna GA's letters cause anger among uprooted Tamils from Valikaamam North
28.08.16 21:59  
Colombo steps up deceptive preparations for Ban Ki-moon's ‘inspection’
27.08.16 23:08  
Details of next-phase structural genocide of Valikaamam North come to light
26.08.16 20:12  
Sampanthan, Sumanthiran attempt to quench Tamil uprising in North
25.08.16 20:18  
Sweeping the issue of ethnic assaults under carpet is not reconciliation: Peradeniya Tamil students
24.08.16 20:09  
49 Tamil students boycott studies, demand security from racial assaults in Peradeniya
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=79&artid=38407
 
   