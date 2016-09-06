Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry spearheads massive-scale Sinhala colonisation in Batticaloa

The Tamil farmers say they have been using the grazing lands allocated for them for more than 3 years with the permits given to them through Sri Lanka’s state-owned dairy Milco (Pvt) Ltd

The location of System B across Polonnaruwa and Batticaloa districts System B of Mahaweli scheme targets to Sinhalicise and colonise the agricultural and grazelands of Eezham Tamils in Batticaloa. The area being subjected to occupation was safeguarded by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) till 2007 and is known as Paduvaan-karai

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 06 September 2016, 23:54 GMT]The big-scale seizure of pasturelands is taking place at Mayilaththa-madu and Maathava'nai, where several thousands of acres have been already seized by the encroaching Sinhalese.More than 1,000 cows, owned by Eezham Tamil cattle farmers have been shot and killed within the last 3 years. 500 cows have sustained injuries and 45 have been taken away by the armed men who operate with the backing of retired SL military personnel, Buddhist monks and the Governor of the Eastern Province, who is an advisor to SL President on so-called reconciliation, is sitting on the repeated promises extended by the SL Government Agent and the Deputy Inspector General of SL Police, according Mr Kanthasamy.The structural genocide of appropriating the lands within the Batticaloa district started following the end of genocidal war on Tamils living in LTTE-controlled area in Batticaloa.Following repeated protests and complaints the Tamil dairy farmers decided to wage a continued struggle by boycotting milk supply to SL government owned Milco in May. But, the explanation from Milco was that it had nothing to do with the encroachments and it was only involved in a commercial relationship with the farmers. However, the Government Agent and various other administrative officials were forced to visit the area and inspect the situation as a result of the agitation by Tamil farmers in May 2016.The GA and others, including the SL Police agreed that the settlements were illegal and sent their reports to SL Governor Kalupage Austin Fernando, who was a former Defence Secretary of genocidal Sri Lanka. There has been no action from the Governor’s office, so far the farmers complain.The SL Government officials promised an answer before 26 May, but nothing has happened so far, according to Mr Kanthasamy.There is a clear intention to deprive Tamil farmers from accessing the pasturelands for the cattle.In the meantime, SL Forest Department was involved in filing lawsuits with false charges against the cattle herders in 2010. Still the Forest Department officials are demanding the farmers to plead guilty in order to relieve them from their cases.The SL Police at Ea’raavoor has also not acted against the encroaching culprits who gunned down the cattle belonging to Tamil farmers. Even when the farmers supplied photographic evidence of the killers and the incidents, there was no action by the SL police, Mr Kanthasamy said.Despite the repeated complaints and agitations, a Buddhist temple has been constructed and several Sinhalese, who have encroached into the area are about to seize more lands. They are converting the forest land and even the rocky lands for cultivation after adding layers with agriculture soil. These lands are not fit for agriculture, but their real intention is something else, Mr Kanthasamy says.Hailing from Polonnaruwa, Mr Sirisena has been implementing a long-term Sinhalicisiation agenda within the System B, which is the largest of Mahaweli ‘Development’ programme, consisting of 75,441 ha., including 27,179 ha of irrigable lands.