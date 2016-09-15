

Maharaja TV promotes genocidal military culture through ‘welfare’ projects in North-East [TamilNet, Thursday, 15 September 2016, 22:06 GMT]

MTV Channel Private Ltd, the largest private media operator in the island, is actively promoting the military of genocidal Sri Lanka through it in ‘community welfare projects’ in the occupied Tamil homeland. The Shakthi media, operated by the MTV Channel, has been waging a propaganda campaign of ‘caring for people’ through its TV and FM channels and has launched a ‘secretariat’ to manage the controversial ‘project’, media sources said. The move is perhaps not controversial to the corporate outfit with a shady history of seeking political and commercial influence in the South in the past, but it is highly controversial to the occupied Eezham Tamils in the sense that the people, who are deprived of their sovereignty are being told to look upon the genocidal military as an authority running civil affairs in the occupied North and East, commented Tamil political observers in Batticaloa.











The occupying military is controlling all the civil affairs in the areas bordering Polonnaruwa and Batticaloa districts, especially the Paduvaan-karai region, which was under the control of the LTTE in the past.



The area is also being targeted for Sinhala colonisation by the Mahaweli ministry, which comes under SL President Mahithiripala Sirisena.



The MTV Channel was behind delegating the construction of water tank at Ooththuch-cheanai Government Tamil Mixed School, situated in the area a few days ago. SL military commanders were also invited as chief guests to the launch at Ooththuchcheanai GTMS.



Similar outsourcing of ‘people welfare projects’ to genocidal military has also been reported in Ki’linochchi in recent days.



Maharaja Televion (MTV) Channel Private Ltd, owned by The Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited, is one of the largest privately held group of companies in the island.



Apart from other news outlets dominating the private media sector, MTV Channel telecasts MTV English, an entertainment channel described as its flagship television, Sirasa TV in Sinhala and Shakthi TV in Tamil.



The MTV organisation has a controversial history of taking side with whatever genocidal regime that is groomed in Colombo by the outside forces.



Making a somersault at the eve of the regime change, the organisation through Shakti TV, was recently eyeing on the forsaken section of the former LTTE cadres, in order to lead them towards the international agenda-setters, their regime in Colombo and its military.



Following an earlier model of Chandrika times, the MTV Channel deploys three different opportunistic ‘approaches’ through its Sinhala, Tamil and English media outlets. Besides, there are also other ‘media-tentacles’ operating under the group.



The company also employs controversial and self-centred personalities, through whom a new political, opportunistic and Colombo-centric Tamil media cult is promoted in the island.



