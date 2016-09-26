Sin of US, UN in Eezham War sets paradigm for Russia in Syrian War
[TamilNet, Monday, 26 September 2016, 18:12 GMT]
If the US bandwagon and the UN are really keen in seeking peace and justice in Syria, they should first set their paradigm right, by bringing in expeditious international justice to the war crimes and genocide committed on the nation of Eezham Tamils and by openly acknowledging the sin of their sponsorship in the Vanni War. Without that, shedding crocodile tears for the grave sufferings of the Syrian civilians, or coming out with empty threats against Russia and Syria that follow just the same model set by US bandwagon and ‘Sri Lanka’, would neither help world humanity nor would bring in any credibility to the UN or to the US bandwagon, commented Tamil activists for alternative politics in the island.
After heavy bombing of Aleppo by Moscow and Damascus using cluster bombs, in an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council held on Sunday, the two were repeatedly accused of war crimes by the USA, UK and France.
"What Russia is sponsoring and doing is not counter-terrorism. It is barbarism," the US Ambassador Samantha Power telling at the Security Council on Sunday was cited by AFP on Monday.
US sponsorship of Colombo committed the same barbarism on Eezham Tamil civilians in the name of counter-terrorism.
"It is difficult to deny that Russia is partnering with the Syrian regime to carry out war crimes," said British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft, adding that the high-tech weaponry had inflicted "a new hell" on war-weary Syrians.
Britain was long partnering with ‘Sri Lanka’, upholding the unitary nature of the genocidal State it fathered in colonial times. At a crucial time, when the genocide of civilians by using high-tech weaponry was going on in Vanni War, the British representative at the UN Security Council, Sir John Sawer, said that the LTTE was long blighting the government of Sri Lanka.
On the Moscow-Damascus bombing of Aleppo, the French ambassador at the UN said on Sunday that the atrocities must not go unpunished.
What efforts have been taken by France to bring in expeditious international justice to punish the atrocities committed on Eezham Tamils in a war it partnered along with the US bandwagon?
In Syrian War, “cluster bombs rained down on Saturday night on eastern parts of the city [Aleppo], where an estimated 250,000 people are living under a government siege,” AFP reported, citing residents of the city.
The use of cluster bombs against more than 400, 000 people gathered in a designated ‘safety zone’ in Vanni, went unreported by international media. Even the task of proving it was left to the victims. It took three years for the UN to even open its mouth on it.
Meanwhile, in Syrian War, the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has also warned that the use of advanced weaponry against civilians could amount to war crimes, reported the AFP.
Ban Ki-moon never came out with such a warning against Colombo or against its international abettors. An international investigation on the island is constantly diluted and sabotaged at the UN. Ban Ki-moon himself was a party in sidelining the issue to the UNHRC.
Cluster bomb shells found in Vanni had Russian markings. But even this has not prompted any seriousness on the part of the US bandwagon or the UN in delivering international justice to the nation of Eezham Tamils.
“To protest the attacks in Aleppo, the US, French and British ambassadors walked out of the Security Council chamber as the Syrian ambassador delivered his remarks,” reported AFP on Monday.
It seems, the ‘international justice’ comes only in ironical and sorrowful ways for the injustices committed on the nation of Eezham Tamils, commented Tamil activists for alternative politics in the island.
Related Articles:
29.06.16 Zeid’s report implies ‘operation success, but patient died’
21.06.16 Deminers remain tight-lipped over crucial traces of cluster,..
20.06.16 Sri Lanka used cluster bombs against Tamils, says Guardian
15.01.14 Colombo ‘reveals’ US connections in cluster bomb use
28.06.13 Hypocrisy at best: US policy towards Syria and Sri Lanka
27.03.13 Sinhala military takes over UN demining following Geneva res..
26.03.13 Tamils should resist being taken into current western agenda..
23.08.12 UN exposes use of cluster munitions in Vanni War
03.06.12 Syria evokes better response not seen in the case of Tamil g..
21.03.12 De-miners locate remains of cluster bomb in Ki'linochchi
14.05.10 Lest We Forget: Children affected by Genocidal War Crimes of..
21.04.09 SLA cluster bombs kill doctor, medical staff at Valaignarmad..
07.04.09 Colombo uses chemical weapons: LTTE
18.01.09 SLAF deploys cluster-bombs in Mullaiththeevu
03.01.09 SLAF drops cluster bombs in Mullaiththeevu
24.12.08 Sri Lanka Air Force attacks convent in Vanni, deploys cluste..
04.12.08 TRO issues details of cluster-bombed IDP camp
04.12.08 International treaty bans cluster munitions
03.12.08 TNA MP urges global community's awareness on Sri Lanka's use..
02.12.08 NESoHR: 16 cluster bombs dropped on refugee camp
01.12.08 Quick IDP action averts carnage from Cluster bombs
30.11.08 Colombo's cluster bomb attack on civilians in Vanni challeng..
29.11.08 International media, human rights watchdogs lopsided - Jaffn..
29.11.08 SLAF bombs refugee camp in 'secure zone' in Vanni, children ..
06.05.06 Sri Lanka seeks cluster bombs, MBRLs, sea mines - report
17.08.01 Controversial weapon meant for genocide alleges MP
External Links: