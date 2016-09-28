

Criticism emerges in Jaffna over USA training SL military, IC soft-pedalling on Tamil genocide [TamilNet, Wednesday, 28 September 2016, 23:18 GMT]

In spite of all the accusations against the Sri Lankan government of war-crimes and other atrocities committed during the war, USA and other governments continue to have naval and military exercises with the Sri Lankan forces, as they also had these trainings with the SL military during the regime of the Mahinda Rajapaksa, said Rev Fr S.V.B. Mangalarajah, the chairman of the Commission for Justice & Peace of the Catholic Diocese in Jaffna in a follow-up video interview to TamilNet after the Ezhuka Thamizh uprising held in Jaffna. The implied message coming from the veteran human rights activist based in Jaffna was that the international community and its approach towards the national question of Tamils in the island was lopsided and unless that problem is seriously addressed by Tamils, the SL Government and the South would not deliver anything substantial for Tamils.



“I don’t know what reason they have for these [military] exercises. Recently, there was a massive-scale exercise with Americans and some other foreign forces,” the veteran human rights activist based in Jaffna for a long time told TamilNet.



“We don’t see it as a positive sign for a peaceful future,” he said adding that the governments in the international community go ahead [with these relationships] irrespective of the [emotions prevailing among] the local people, he said.



Tamil people have been frightened by these ‘live fire’ exercises, he said.







The international community ignored the resolutions passed by the elected Northern Provincial Council and the State Government of neighbouring Tamil Nadu that demanded for international investigations on genocide. While giving recognition to genocides elsewhere, they have ignored the genocide in the island, which was far worse compared to some other cases that have received recognition, he said.



There are many types of genocides and Tamils now face cultural genocide at the moment, he said.



By allowing the SL State to proceed with its local investigations that fail to give equal share to Tamil bodies in deciding how such investigations should be conducted, the SL State will continue to buy time and space and escape from the scrutiny on protracted genocide, the veteran human rights activist said.



The genocide accusation will gain serious attention and the crime will come to light only when international experts and international judges conduct an investigation beyond the domain of the Sri Lankan State, he added.



The Tamil people on the ground feel that the SL Government has “not accomplished any substantial progress with regards to their grievances”, he said responding to a question on the talk of so-called ‘reconciliation’ and the TNA leaders lying low in putting forwarding the Tamil demands. The SL government will only satisfy the Sinhalese people. Even though the TNA hopes for a new constitution resolving the Tamil question, the people on the ground have not given even a hint as to what is going to come in the constitution. The majority of the people in South are opposed to everything, no devolution, no federalism. I don’t think the government will go against them.



Under these circumstances, there is no chance for witnessing any positive ‘U turn’ on the part of the SL government, he said adding that the remaining two or three months in this year would not bring anything substantially as far as the grievances and aspirations of Tamils.



There is no point in TNA parliamentarians asking Tamil people not to disturb their silence, Fr Mangalarajah said.



The Colombo government is unable to even sort out the small matter of releasing the Tamil prisoners or transferring their cases to the courts in the North-East, he said referring to the prisoners waging a hunger strike at the moment.



The Office of the Missing Persons, has no real mandate to produce anyone on the court and it is just another eyewash on the side of the SL government, he said. Imagine the situation of 15,000 to 20,000 relatives of persons subjected to forced disappearances having to go to Colombo to address the OMP while a few families of political prisoners numbering around 100 are already having great difficulties in doing that, he said.



“First of all, we have a lot of apprehensions regarding the OMP.” Even if they are sincere about it [what they claim to do], they should at least have considered basing their office somewhere in the North or East, preferably one in North and the other in East as equal number of persons have been reported missing in both the districts, Fr Mangararajah said.



The SL government has failed to give any credible role to the affected party, which has a right to voice its concern and defend it on equal status, he said.



The Northern Provincial Council has not been allowed to exercise its power he said citing the recent controversy of Colombo attempting to establish a saltern at Kearatheevu. The local people say that the move would destroy their livelihoods and the ecosystem. Similarly, there were also a move to establish a hotel at Kauthaari-munai in Poonakari (Pooneryn). The local government or provincial council do not know anything about it, he said.



Every time, when the Chief Minister reacts, those in the South call him an extremist.



The Chief Minister reflects the hearts and minds of the people, he said.



Chronology:

