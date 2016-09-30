“Chief Minister, don't forget your 2 daughters are married to Sinhalese,” says a placard held by a Sinhalese man taking part in Bodu Bala Sena's march Vavuniyaa on 30 September.

Bodu Bala Sena (Buddhist Power Force) marched with slogans against NPC Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran. Only a few Sinhalese took part in the protest.