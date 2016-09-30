Colombo deploys hate campaign against Wigneswaran to contain Tamil demands
[TamilNet, Friday, 30 September 2016, 21:29 GMT]
The Chief Minister of Northern Provincial Council was only raising questions in a cautious speech at Ezhuka Thamizh uprising on Saturday. Justice C.V. Wigneswaran didn't even refer to the Genocide Resolution passed unanimously by the elected NPC assembly. Further, the resolution drafted by the organisers was containing the scope of the Tamil aspiration just at self-rule, an out-dated demand even abandoned by the late Tamil leader S.J.V Chelvanayakam in favour of Tamil sovereignty-centred aspiration of Tamils as he realised that the unitary State would never reconcile with Tamils without any compulsion beyond the parameters of SL parliamentary politics. However, Wigneswaran asking simple questions with a mobilised mass, is being intentionally projected as ‘extremism’ by Colombo, commented Tamil activists in Vavuniyaa who witnessed a hate protest by Sinhala Buddhists on Friday.
Bodu Bala Sena (Buddhist Power Force) marched with slogans against NPC Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran. Only a few Sinhalese took part in the protest.
Nimal Siripala de Silva, the SL Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, was condemning NPC Chief Minister on Thursday and was blaming the Tamil uprising as ‘political theatrics’.
“Wigneswaran is attempting to create disunity among Sri Lankans by trying to spread communalism and racism, while the government of consensus is making great efforts to reconcile the country, the Daily News in Colombo quoted Mr Siripala de Silva as saying.
“As SLFPers, we will never support a federal constitution”, the paper further quoted the SL Minister.
The SL government owned newspaper was also editorially engaged in the anti-Wigneswaran campaign. On Thursday it compared Wigneswaran with Gammanpila stating them extremists of North and South.
At the same time, Sinhala Buddhist extremists such as Pivithuru Hela Urumaya leader Udaya Gammanpila started to call for the arrest of NPC Chief Minister and the Bodu Bala Sena marched against Tamils and their Chief Minster in Vavuniyaa on Friday. The campaign was designed as a hate campaign against Justice Wigneswaran.
The external powers that are in ‘consensus’ with genocidal Sri Lanka know well how the extremist sections among the Sinhalese behave.
Instead of enforcing international justice on the genocidal State and course correcting the Sinhala masses on the right way towards reconciliation, the international players have opted to aggravate the situation through their Colombo-centric approach, Tamil activists in Vavuniyaa commented.
“Chief Minister, don't forget your 2 daughters are married to Sinhalese,” says a placard held by a Sinhalese man taking part in Bodu Bala Sena's march Vavuniyaa on 30 September.
Last week, SL President Maithiripala Sirisena was addressing the UN and was calling Sri Lanka a Buddhist country. Several SL Ministers including Nimal Siripala, Ruwan Wijewardene and Ranjan Ramanayak have openly denounced federal constitution, opposed de-militarisation, defended the establishment of controversial Buddhist statues in the North-East and they have also rejected any role for international experts in the investigations on the crimes committed in the island. Their actions have again proved the wise decision by Thanthai Chelvanayakam back in 1977.
Following was the message from SJV Chelvanayakam, in the last important statement he made in the SL State Assembly on 19 November 1977:
“We have abandoned the demand for a federal constitution. Our movement will be all non-violent... We know that the Sinhalese people will one day grant our demand and that we will be able to establish a state separate from the rest of the island...”
When asked by a journalist [Walter Schwarz of the Guardian] how the TULF would achieve its goal, Chelvanayakam replied prophetically: 'We would make such a nuisance of ourselves that they [the Sinhalese] would throw us out.'
It is now time for the Chief Minister and the organisers of Ezhuka Thamizh uprising to start asking themselves certain wise questions, especially on whey they failed to enlighten the Tamil masses on the role being played by the external powers in containing even the minimum expectations of Eezham Tamils to be perceived as ‘extremism’ in the eyes of the Sinhalese, Tamil activists in Vavuniyaa further commented.
