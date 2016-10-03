Feature Article

Colombo stands further exposed by contradictory messages from SL President, Foreign Minister

[TamilNet, Monday, 03 October 2016, 23:20 GMT]
The continued seizure of pasturelands in Koa'ra'lippattu South (Kiraan) division in Batticaloa, where dairy farmers with more than 150,000 are forced to take to the streets. The land grab is a wide-scale issue across North-East, causing increased ethnic tension. Social problems are on increase as many families in the district have fallen victims to the vicious circle of bank loans and debts after 2009. In the meantime Colombo government’s poverty alleviation ‘Samurdhi’ programme stocks savings of people amounting to 2,500 millions of rupees at the banks without being utilized. And the war-affected people are being told that their perpetrators will not be subjected to criminal investigations even if they were to be identified. SL President and SL Foreign Minister speak differently. Justice is far from the island, says S. Sivayoganathan, the president of NGO Forum in the district.



The affected people, particularly those searching for their kith and kin subjected to forced disappearances, are being told that their perpetrators will not be subjected to criminal investigations even if they were to be identified through the mechanism of the OMP.

The NGO Forum was involved in ‘transitional justice’ projects being advanced through Colombo's mechanisms. The experience of I'naiyam in the project has been mixed, both good and bad, according to Sabaratnam Sivayoganathan.

Ex-LTTE fighters are harassed and are not prepared to take part in consultations and open processes. Some of them requested private meetings. They remain highly reserved as the PTA is in force and the intelligence personnel are harassing them after attending the consultation meetings held under the so-called transitional justice Zonal Task Forces, the chairman of the NGO Forum told TamilNet in a video interview this week.

Politicians belonging to all parties have not taken forward the demands of the people and they have failed to address the burning issues, he said.

There have been several massacres in the district in the past and the people on the ground want international investigations.

We have seen what happened to the investigations on massacres during the presidency of Chandrika Kumaratunga. She appointed a presidential commission and the commission submitted the report of its findings. Nothing further happened. This is how the current process is also going to end, the people fear, he said.

The contradictory speeches coming from the SL ministers, particularly the messages that come from the SL President Maithiripala Sirisena and SL Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera have dashed even the meagre hopes and expectations, he said.

SL Politicians engage in propaganda directed towards the international community. At the same time, certain diplomats representing the external powers also engage in deception through falsely praising Colombo for so-called good-governance.

The NGO Forum has three focus areas targeting social responsibility on improving education, addressing the worsening menace of vicious bank loans and strengthening the delivery of transitional justice, Mr Sivayoganathan said adding that the role of the civil society was crucial in achieving justice and restoring a society with proper sociocultural system.


Chronology:
03.10.16  Colombo stands further exposed by contradictory me..
02.10.16  Sinhala colonisers in Batticaloa challenge officia..
25.09.16  SL military, Buddhist monk bring Sinhala ‘War Hero..
21.09.16  Sinhala colonists step up assaults on Tamil cattle..
14.09.16  Sinhala colonists advance 3 km further into Battic..
06.09.16  Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry spearheads massive-sc..
22.06.16  Structural genocide targets Kudumpimalai despite T..
10.06.16  Attacked GS officer gets harassed while SL police ..
08.06.16  Family receives death threat for alerting GS offic..
02.06.16  SL military brutally assaults Tamil Village Office..
06.05.16  Protest by dairy farmers brings EPC Minister, GA t..
03.05.16  Maithiripala’s structural genocide targets Tamil c..
01.02.16  Resettelement of Tamils confronted on several fron..
16.01.16  Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry continues demographic..
05.10.15  Sirisena's ministry, SL military seize more pastur..
14.06.15  Sinhala occupation of pastureland causes existenti..
13.06.15  Colombo continues to deploy Wildlife Department as..
29.05.15  Violence intensified in Sinhala military-driven de..
06.05.15  Why no Gazette notification on release of lands, a..
16.04.15  Sinhala colonization continues unabated in pasture..
28.01.15  Sinhala occupation continues at gunpoint in East d..
02.10.14  SL military enslaves Eezham Tamils along border vi..
07.08.14  Occupation of grazing lands in Batticaloa is big s..
09.02.14  Tamil cattle farmers complain of Sinhala occupatio..
07.02.14  Buddhist monk, Sinhala squad appropriate lands alo..
26.01.14  Current realities of demographic genocide in Batti..
28.12.13  Colombo’s wildlife department appropriates lands i..
29.09.13  SL military sends back officials inspecting illega..
14.06.13  Sinhala military wants ‘Kappan’ from Batticaloa Ta..
25.02.13  Attacks against Tamil farmers escalate in Vellaave..
09.02.13  Sinhala paramilitary attacks Tamil dairy farmers i..
02.12.12  Sinhala paramilitary attacks Tamil cattle farmers ..
11.11.12  Colombo plans to settle 25,000 Sinhala families in..
10.10.12  Sinhalese occupy grazing lands of Tamil cattle bre..
03.05.12  Parts of Batticaloa worse than Vanni in ‘normalcy’
03.03.12  Land grabbed for Buddhist stupa, local people bloc..
09.12.11  SLA grabs 3,500 acres of land in Batticaloa for Si..
04.12.11  Strategic Batticaloa borderland appropriated for c..
17.10.11  Sinhalese given lands in Tamil villages in East un..
11.10.11  Forest destruction, land grab go unabated in Batti..
08.10.11  Colombo destroys herbal forest in Batticaloa
05.10.11  Sinhala encroachment of grazing lands continues un..
21.09.11  Colombo schemes Sinhalicisation of Batticaloa with..
21.12.10  Mahinda doctrine deprives Tamils of irrigation in ..
09.07.10  SLA changes traditional Tamil names of streets in ..
03.05.09  Sinhalese colonization of Tamil village in Eastern..
26.08.08  SLA restrictions affect cattle owners, farmers in ..
20.05.08  USAID reconstructs milk chilling facility in Vella..
12.09.07  Paduvaankarai IDPs' cattle to be appropriated – Ba..
20.04.07  GoSL must pay compensation to Batticaloa IDPs- MP
04.07.03  Techniques to improve milk production discussed in..
28.06.03  Artifical Insemination Unit opened in Karadiyanaru

 
Latest 15 Reports
03.10.16 23:20  
Colombo stands further exposed by contradictory messages from SL President, Foreign Minister
02.10.16 23:01  
Sinhala colonisers in Batticaloa challenge officials with Sirisena-issued land permits
01.10.16 23:36   Photo
People rise up against occupation of Vidaththal-theevu at DDS meeting
30.09.16 21:29   Photo
Colombo steps up hate campaign against Wigneswaran
29.09.16 23:01  
Monk sets ablaze Hindu temple as Maithiripala proclaims ‘Buddhist Sri Lanka’ at UN
28.09.16 23:18  
Criticism emerges in Jaffna over USA training SL military, IC soft-pedalling Tamil genocide
27.09.16 18:36  
Ezhuka Thamizh has sent sharp message to all corners: Fr Ravichandran
26.09.16 18:12  
Sin of US, UN in Eezham War sets paradigm for Russia in Syrian War
25.09.16 23:27  
SL military, Buddhist monk bring Sinhala ‘War Heroes’ project to Batticaloa
24.09.16 16:10   Photo
15,000 Tamils attend historic uprising in Jaffna, reject Unitary Constitution, ITAK draws flak
23.09.16 23:35  
Tamil POWs denounce Colombo's latest announcement, continue fast
22.09.16 22:26  
Mobilisation towards ‘Ezhuka Thamizh’ uprising in Jaffna gains momentum
21.09.16 18:56  
Sinhala colonists step up assaults on Tamil cattle herders in Batticaloa
20.09.16 22:55  
‘Reconciliation prospects’ look as grim as ever: Rev Fr Mangalarajah
19.09.16 23:02  
Tamil POWs relaunch hunger-strike, urge cases to be heard at Jaffna, Vavuniyaa
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=79&artid=38436
 
   