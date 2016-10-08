

Sirisena regime will not deliver acceptable solution without international intervention: ITAK MP [TamilNet, Saturday, 08 October 2016, 21:53 GMT]

In a revealing interview to TamilNet, S. Yogeswaran, a TNA parliamentarian representing ITAK in Batticaloa district categorically stated that the regime of Sirisena and Wickramasinghe, which was brought to power with the votes of Tamils, is not going to deliver a reasonable political solution satisfying the expectation of Tamils on its own without international intervention. “I don't speak for others. My conviction is that the Government will not deliver an acceptable solution for Tamils on its own,” he said. “There are a lot of steps to be taken,” and none of these have been achieved so far, he added. Austin Fernando, the governor of the East, installed after Sirisena became the president, was preoccupied with tracing every avenue to Sinhalicise the Batticaloa district. It has now been revealed that SL President Sirisena's Mahaweli ministry is behind the Sinhala colonisation, he said.



The leaders in South produce only words, not deeds. Even the words too are now going against the expectation of Tamils as all shades of Sinhala polity are openly opposing any mention to “federalism,” in the constitution to come, Mr Seeniththamby Yogeswaran, who was elected twice on TNA ticket representing the ITAK in Batticaloa district said in the recent video interview to TamilNet.







Tamils are regarded only as a minority by the Colombo regime. Tamils constitute a distinct nation in the island and this should be accepted by the leaders if they are genuine about a political settlement, he said in the interview.



On the burning issues of persons subjected to forcible disappearances and the issue of releasing Tamil political prisoners, the current regime has taken the same line of the previous government, Yogeswaran said.



The grandfather of the current Tamil minister in the Sirisena regime, D.M. Swaminthan, who is in charge of Prison Reforms and Resettlement was none other than the grandson of Sir Pon Ramanathan, who was celebrated by the Sinhalese in 1915 when he took the burden of traveling to UK amidst the Second World War to secure the release of Sinhalese leaders who were imprisoned for their involvement in anti-Muslim violence in the island. But, the irony in the history of political prisoners in the island is that the grandparent of Ramanathan is not able to release the Tamil political prisoners who have been detained for several years in the prison, Mr Yogeswaran said.



The JVPers who were imprisoned by the Colombo regime in the past were released after a few years based on a general amnesty. But, the current regime is not able to take a principled decision on giving general amnesty and release the Tamil political prisoners who have been languishing for several years in the prison, he said.



Apart from delivering some promises in the resettlement at Champoor in Trincomalee, in Jaffna and in bringing relatively better environment than as it was under the Rajapaksa regime, there is not much that has been achieved on the ground so far, Yogeswaran went on.



Under the Rajapaksa regime, it was the Forest Department and Wild Life Department, which were engaged in seizing lands from border areas in Batticaloa district situated towards Polonnaruwa and Ampaa'rai districts. The SL military, SL Navy and Buddhist monks were deployed.



Rajapaksa was attempting to divert UN’s funding mechanism, which was intended to safeguard the aboriginal communities, to colonize Vaakarai region with Sinhala settlers. The cunning plan was to twist the identity of 47 birth certificates of Ceylon Tamils into Veddahs at Challith-theevu in Vaakarai with the backing of Pillayan who was installed as the Chief Minister of the Eastern Province. Since there was no distinction between Tamil or Sinhala Veddahs in the term, Rajapaksa was aiming to bring in Sinhala settlers from Mahiyangana in the South using the Veddah identity to change the demographic pattern of Tamil Vaakarai. The plan was spoiled amidst opposition coming from the Tamils, Mr Yogeswaran said.



However, as the plan didn’t work, Colombo aimed to convert 1,000 acres belonging to cashew plantations at Kadjuwatte in Panichchang-kea’ni into a Sinhala settlement through the SL Navy. “Let us say, if they had managed to alienate 20 perches of lands to each Sinhala family, they would have created a settlement of 8,000 families numbering around 24,000 Sinhalese, achieving their agenda of electing at least one parliamentary seat from Batticaloa district,” he said. Although the opposition coming from Tamils managed to stop the plan, the SL Navy is still occupying the coastal area situated just south of Vaakarai, he added.



Under the Rajapaksa regime, there were several plans to seize the lands of Tamils by occupying their pasturelands, border villages and the military Governor of Eastern Province was also trying to allocate lands to businessmen from South at several places.



The SL Forest Department and Wild-Life Department were operating against the Tamils backing the settlers and home guards.



“But all of a sudden, we are now being told that the pasturelands and Sinhala settlements are coming under the Mahaweli Ministry which is under the SL president Maithiripala Sirisena,” Yogeswaran said adding that Buddhist monks are continuing to settle Sinhalese with the backing of Colombo’s military.



The current Governor, as soon as he was installed was only thinking to trace the possibilities and manipulate these to colonize Batticaloa district with Sinhalese, Yogeswaran said.



Austin Fernando suddenly invited the Government Agent and Divisional Secretary of Vaakarai division with the claim that there were 178 Sinhala families who were in Kaarai-munai until 1985. The GA promised to look into the matter without knowing the historical background. “I told the GA that had there been 178 Sinahalese families, it would have been a Sinhala village by name; there would have been birth certificates issues; the families would have received PLR if they had engaged in agriculture; there would have been an electoral registry with their entries. Without tracing all these, you can’t proceed with settling them I told the GA. I was very well aware that there was no such settlement of 178 families. All of a sudden they came with documents for permit lands that had been issued in Sinhala language. I told GA that there was no such practice of issuing permit lands in Sinahala language in Batticaloa district. All these documents were fake,” he said.



The GS and EPC Minister for Agriculture went together to inspect the Sinhala colonisation of Mayilaththa-madu a few months ago. But, they issued contradictory statements. While the EPC Minister was saying that there was excessive colonisation, the GA was saying there was no such big-scale colonisation. The GA is intentionally delaying to admit the borderline, he said.



