

Credibility-lost Commonwealth, UN ignored even by small States [TamilNet, Thursday, 13 October 2016, 23:05 GMT]

The decision of tiny Maldives to leave the Commonwealth, because of criticism against its human rights record, only shows where the credibility of the Commonwealth stands today, commented Tamil activists for alternative politics. Had the organisation cared to take action on ‘Sri Lanka’ on the worst ever crime of genocide committed in the region and had proved its ‘human rights’ credibility, the neighbouring Maldives would have thought twice before becoming defiant. The Commonwealth Meet in Australia in 2011 deciding on Rajapaksa’s Colombo presiding over the organisation in the following term, as though nothing had happened there, was the worst ever defiance to human rights committed by the Commonwealth. This has set the doom of that organisation.



There is no China or Russia in the Commonwealth to cite the excuse of veto. The Commonwealth patronage of genocidal Colombo has come from the UK playing second fiddle to the US agenda, the US bandwagon in the Commonwealth (except Canada and New Zealand) and India. Australia played the worst role at that time.



The Commonwealth has now lost all moral grounds to question the Maldives. If Mr. Yameen receiving Chinese help and the UK grooming his opposition for ‘regime change’ are the reasons behind Commonwealth’s concern over the archipelago, then it is a further loss of credibility. Unfortunately, people of the Maldives might not have realised it earlier that allowing their regimes to always blindly support Colombo would one day reflect on their own human rights situation.



Meanwhile, the UN that nakedly lost credibility on the question of Eezham Tamils is now openly challenged by the Philippines, Cambodia and others. While the UNHRC has nothing to boast about on its silver jubilee this year, the destiny of all the international organisations reminds us of the times of the failures of the League of Nations leading to the World War II.



The genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’ paradigm set by all the Establishments being the hub of all the dangerous developments in the region has to be carefully noted by world public opinion. [TamilNet, Thursday, 13 October 2016, 23:05 GMT]There is no China or Russia in the Commonwealth to cite the excuse of veto. The Commonwealth patronage of genocidal Colombo has come from the UK playing second fiddle to the US agenda, the US bandwagon in the Commonwealth (except Canada and New Zealand) and India. Australia played the worst role at that time.The Commonwealth has now lost all moral grounds to question the Maldives. If Mr. Yameen receiving Chinese help and the UK grooming his opposition for ‘regime change’ are the reasons behind Commonwealth’s concern over the archipelago, then it is a further loss of credibility. Unfortunately, people of the Maldives might not have realised it earlier that allowing their regimes to always blindly support Colombo would one day reflect on their own human rights situation.Meanwhile, the UN that nakedly lost credibility on the question of Eezham Tamils is now openly challenged by the Philippines, Cambodia and others. While the UNHRC has nothing to boast about on its silver jubilee this year, the destiny of all the international organisations reminds us of the times of the failures of the League of Nations leading to the World War II.The genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’ paradigm set by all the Establishments being the hub of all the dangerous developments in the region has to be carefully noted by world public opinion.