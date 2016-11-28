Impunity shown on genocidal Sri Lanka emboldens Myanmar
[TamilNet, Monday, 28 November 2016, 19:00 GMT]
Persecution against the Rohingya ethnicity in Myanmar reaches the stage of genocide, report several international agencies. There is a strong connection between denial of genocide, abandonment of international investigation and leniency shown on any kind of investigation at all on the international community abetted crimes in genocidal Sri Lanka and what is now happening in Myanmar, Tamil political observers in Jaffna commented. Theravada Buddhism and military is the paradigm in both the places; regimes are backed by the same elements and often application of same models in both the countries to resolve the national question is often advocated in the so-called international community. Another country that is affected by the crisis due to refugee influx is Bangladesh.
The ethnic origins of the Rohingyas is often traced to Bangladesh even though their presence in Myanmar is historical and the Burmese themselves are not the aboriginal people of the country.
Defense Advisers/Attaches of seven countries, USA, UK, Japan, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives, engaing with SL military in Vanni in December 2008 while SL military was waging genocide against Eezham Tamils. [File Photo]
Ironically, Bangladesh was one country that sent its military representative to give moral support to the Sinhala Buddhist military when the genocide against Eezham Tamils was taking place in the island during the Vanni war.
Both Washington and New Delhi woo the Burmese regime competing against influences coming from China.
[Map courtesy:cfr.org ]
Burma's Aung San Suu Kyi is being widely blamed by Muslims in the region of legitimising genocide of Rohingya Muslims. She has been projected by the West as an advocate of democracy and was awarded with Nobel Peace Prize in 2012.
Her hostility towards Muslims was exposed after a BBC interview in 2013. “No one told me that I was to be interviewed by a muslim,” she commented after an interview by a BBC Today anchor, Mishal Husain.
Nobel-prize winning Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar, had to call off a visit to Indonesia as Muslim protesters there staged protests against her visit. [Photo: BAGUS INDAHONO/EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY]
Norway's former Development Minister Erik Solheim was at the forefront in making diplomatic inroads for the West with the military junta of Myanmar.
Erik Solheim was Norway’s peace envoy during the peace talks between Colombo and the LTTE, when the balance of diplomatic power of Tamils was tilted by the so-called Tokyo Co-Chairs formally representing the “International Community” in the process. The USA, the EU (influenced primarily by the UK), Norway and Japan constituted the so-called co-chair group steering the peace process that ended in genocide in May 2009.
On the current plight of Rohynga, Chairman of the European Rohingya Council (ERC) Mr Khairul Amin has told media that the Myanmar's military “wants to cleanse Rohingya so they can establish authority and get to the natural resources.”
Independent journalists and aid organisations are denied access to the area. It is said at least 150,000 people are denied access to food or medicine by Myanmar's military.
Around 400 Rohingya have been killed since October 9, several women have been raped, houses, mosques and some villages have been razed by the occupying Myanmar military, according to Mr Amin. Satellite images released by rights groups such as the Human Rights Watch have also verified the reports of villages being torched in Maungdaw area situated in the Rakhine state of northwestern Myanmar.
The President of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) based in Dhaka blamed the international community for being “sluggish” in exerting pressure on Myanmar. “In the absence of such global pressure on Myanmar the situation for the Rohingya in the country is worsening,” the RMMRU president has told Voice of America.
Head of the United Nations refugee agency in the Bangladeshi border, John McKissick on Friday has described the situation as ethnic cleansing on Friday.
“It's very difficult for the Bangladeshi government to say the border is open because this would further encourage the government of Myanmar to continue the atrocities and push them out until they have achieved their ultimate goal of ethnic cleansing of the Muslim minority in Myanmar,” the UN official has stated.
Professor of law at Queen Mary University of London Penny Green has described the situation as a deadly phase of genocide. "We are concerned that these latest developments may represent a new chapter in the persecution of the Rohingya, and a potentially more deadly phase of genocide,” she told AFP.
