Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ms Jayalalithaa passes away
[TamilNet, Monday, 05 December 2016, 18:51 GMT]
Tamil Nadu CM Ms Jayalalithaa passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Monday. The nation of Eezham Tamils would ever remember her with thanks for rising up to the occasion at a crucial time, in declaring to the world the genocide committed on Eezham Tamils, in demanding international justice and in calling for self-determination. She did that, responding to the need to mobilise all shades of polity in Tamil Nadu, when all the powerful Establishments of the world including New Delhi and the UN were trying to cover up the crime and were working against in unison. In the millennia-old Tamil civilisation, Ms Jayalalthaa, along with MGR, C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, represent a unique era in which artists, adopting advancements in media, took up the cause of society and for more than half a century politically led the ancient nation that is spread across the world but kept stateless and voiceless.
Ms J Jayalalithaa (24 February 1948 - 05 December 2016)
Ms. Jayalalithaa, coming from Mysore Kannada-Brahmin background to take up secular Dravidian-Tamil leadership, has proved that the question in the region needs only commitment to the cause.
In lines with their civilizational heritage, Tamils have shown a paradigm to South Asia and to the world on the possibility of secular social and political mobilisation through an effective combination of art, media and social consciousness. One of the first world leaders to recognize the potentiality of the paradigm was Chou-en-Lai of Communist China visiting Tamil Nadu in the 1950s. He later sent a team to learn it from Tamils.
What paradigm the Tamils, who have a unique human geography and historically evolved pluralist demography, are going to conceive in future to respond to the long geopolitical oppression now at its height, is the question looming large.
Eezham Tamils pay homage to Ms Jayalalithaa and show full solidarity and understanding to the people of Tamil Nadu in their grievance over the loss of a historically remembered leadership.
