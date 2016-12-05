Feature Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ms Jayalalithaa passes away

[TamilNet, Monday, 05 December 2016, 18:51 GMT]
Tamil Nadu CM Ms Jayalalithaa passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Monday. The nation of Eezham Tamils would ever remember her with thanks for rising up to the occasion at a crucial time, in declaring to the world the genocide committed on Eezham Tamils, in demanding international justice and in calling for self-determination. She did that, responding to the need to mobilise all shades of polity in Tamil Nadu, when all the powerful Establishments of the world including New Delhi and the UN were trying to cover up the crime and were working against in unison. In the millennia-old Tamil civilisation, Ms Jayalalthaa, along with MGR, C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, represent a unique era in which artists, adopting advancements in media, took up the cause of society and for more than half a century politically led the ancient nation that is spread across the world but kept stateless and voiceless.

Jayalalitha
Ms J Jayalalithaa (24 February 1948 - 05 December 2016)


Ms. Jayalalithaa, coming from Mysore Kannada-Brahmin background to take up secular Dravidian-Tamil leadership, has proved that the question in the region needs only commitment to the cause.

In lines with their civilizational heritage, Tamils have shown a paradigm to South Asia and to the world on the possibility of secular social and political mobilisation through an effective combination of art, media and social consciousness. One of the first world leaders to recognize the potentiality of the paradigm was Chou-en-Lai of Communist China visiting Tamil Nadu in the 1950s. He later sent a team to learn it from Tamils.

What paradigm the Tamils, who have a unique human geography and historically evolved pluralist demography, are going to conceive in future to respond to the long geopolitical oppression now at its height, is the question looming large.

Eezham Tamils pay homage to Ms Jayalalithaa and show full solidarity and understanding to the people of Tamil Nadu in their grievance over the loss of a historically remembered leadership.


Related Articles:
19.05.16   Jayalalithaa victory sends significant messages
16.09.15   TN State Assembly passes resolution against US move to back ..
27.09.14   Timing of Jayalalithaa case targets Dravidian polity
12.11.13   Tamil Nadu assembly reiterates call for total Indian boycott..
24.10.13   Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously demands full CHOGM boycott b..
27.03.13   Tamil Nadu Assembly resolves for UN referendum on separate E..
19.03.12   Jayalalithaa blasts New Delhi supporting US-bailout of Sri L..
08.06.11   TN Assembly passes resolution to indict Sri Lanka, impose ec..
13.05.11   Jayalalitha’s victory speech focuses on Eezham Tamils

 
Latest 15 Reports
05.12.16 18:51   Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ms Jayalalithaa passes away
04.12.16 18:00  
Families associated with LTTE in past face constant threats from Colombo’s Intel squads
03.12.16 18:19   Photo
Extremist monks march towards Batticaloa, Tamil and Sinhala youth mobilise for confrontation
02.12.16 23:32   Photo
Tamil village confronting demographic genocide remembers victims of 1984 massacre in Vanni
01.12.16 20:07  
SL military dismantles houses, destroys traces before releasing lands
30.11.16 23:20  
Sinhala colonists harass Tamil GS officer threatened by extremist monk
29.11.16 22:16  
Solid resistance gives hopes towards resolving fishermen’s problems: Noor Alam
28.11.16 19:00   Photo
Impunity shown on genocidal Sri Lanka emboldens Myanmar
27.11.16 14:23   Photo
Self-mobilised people pay homage to Eezham Tamil Heroes
27.11.16 07:15  
PPT, Peoples’ verdict and Eezham Tamil Heroes
26.11.16 19:52   Photo
Fidel Castro passes away at 90
25.11.16 22:47   Photo
University of Jaffna commemorates Tamil Eelam Heroes
24.11.16 19:01   Photo
Mannaar Magistrate issues interim order against Sinhala colony in Musali
23.11.16 16:06  
Colombo's military, police threaten grassroots not to mark Tamil Eelam Heroes’ Day
22.11.16 21:51  
Muslim, Tamil politicians not bold enough to confront Buddhist cultural intrusions in East
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=79&artid=38507
 
   