

Colombo intensifies military surveillance on Eezham Tamils [TamilNet, Tuesday, 13 December 2016, 22:23 GMT]

The occupying military establishment of genocidal Sri Lanka has tightened its military intelligence grip on Eezham Tamils deploying various tactics within the last few days in Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Mullaiththeevu, Ki’linochchi, Jaffna and Mannaar, according to reports coming from all the corners of the occupied country of Eezham Tamils. Fresh deployments of so-called ‘Special Task Force’ commandos, a full-fledged combat military administratively coming under SL Police has been silently moved into several locations in the Jaffna peninsula ‘integrating’ SL military intelligence in a sophisticated manner. There are also fresh attempts to acquire lands for intelligence outfits being expanded in Jaffna. In the meantime, several new tactics are being deployed by the SL military intelligence in other parts of the Tamil homeland.



A military Intelligence officer attached to Palaali military base in Jaffna has gone to the extent of deploying sexually abusive language against a female Tamil sub-editor of a Jaffna daily that carried a story about the occupying military’s cricket playground in the lands seized from the people of Valikaamam North. The sub-editor has come under harassment for not revealing the details of the reporter who filed the story.



SL ‘Terrorist Investigation Department’ and the ‘State Intelligence Service’ (earlier known as National Intelligence Bureau), are pressing through Divisional Secretary in Jaffna to allocate lands for their future bases and offices targeting the Hospital Road. Ponnambalam Dayanadan, who was earlier the Land Commissioner of Northern Province and a close confidante of ex-military governor to North, is now exerting pressure on civil sources to collaborate with the plan for allocating lands and properties to SL intelligence outfits according to instructions coming from SL President Maithiripala Sirisena, civil sources in Jaffna said.



In the meantime, SL military and police intelligence has carried out brutal torture on a Tamil political activist, who has been detained on the false allegation of involvement in a criminal squad in Jaffna. The torture has caused traumatic injuries to his private parts. During the torture, the victim was forced to open his Facebook and e-mail accounts. The torture intensified as the military interrogators were reading the messages. The interrogators were particularly angry on the role played by the activist in Ezhuka Thamizh uprising held in Jaffna.



In Ki’linochchi and Mullaiththeevu, SL military intelligence has deployed new tactics. SL military obtained the bank accounts of some of the families with members reported missing during the war, or those who are unaccounted for since their surrender or arrest. The targeted families received 25,000 rupees per month for three to four months in a regular basis. Later, SL military intelligence personnel showed up asking these families to collaborate with them as ‘moles’ from within the victim community. The families, have been instructed to report in detail on which organizations and individuals that show interest in providing assistance to them and other families in their situation.



Earlier, Rajapaksa’s military operatives used to collect details through Tamil-speaking Sinhala operatives. But, now SL military intelligence is adopting more sophisticated tactics, commented rights activists in Ki’linochchi.



In Trincomalee, the occupying SL military and navy intelligence have ‘appointed’ a person to be in charge of reporting from defined intelligence zones. Moothoor East of Trincomalee district has been divided into 9 different zones and the person in charge of each zone has to report in writing on regular basis about ‘everything that moves, including the direction of the wind within the target zone,’ as a Sinhala military intelligence officer has told the recruits in a recent meeting.



SL Army has filled out 3 forms while the SL Navy has used to other forms from the recruits in Moothoor East. Each recruit was instructed to submit 3 photos, the sources in Trincomalee said.



In Mannaar, Colombo has deployed hundreds of intelligence personnel the city and its suburbs within the last 2-3 days.



The intelligence personnel deployed in the city of Mannaar are recruiting collaborators among the Tamils and Muslims. It is mostly people who have no jobs and who roam around the city and its suburbs, who are being exploited by the intelligence personnel to collect details in Mannaar, informed sources in Mannaar said.



But, in the areas that came under LTTE’s civil administration before 2009 in Vanni mainland of Mannaar district, the SL military is recruiting families affiliated with the LTTE in the past as informants in Musali, Madu and in Maanthai West divisions, the sources further said.



Chronology:

13.12.16 Colombo intensifies military surveillance on Eezha.. 04.12.16 Families associated with LTTE in past face constan.. 17.08.16 Colombo reinvigorates genocidal Military Intellige.. 16.08.16 US 'reconciliation' talk in Jaffna while China giv.. [TamilNet, Tuesday, 13 December 2016, 22:23 GMT]A military Intelligence officer attached to Palaali military base in Jaffna has gone to the extent of deploying sexually abusive language against a female Tamil sub-editor of a Jaffna daily that carried a story about the occupying military’s cricket playground in the lands seized from the people of Valikaamam North. The sub-editor has come under harassment for not revealing the details of the reporter who filed the story.SL ‘Terrorist Investigation Department’ and the ‘State Intelligence Service’ (earlier known as National Intelligence Bureau), are pressing through Divisional Secretary in Jaffna to allocate lands for their future bases and offices targeting the Hospital Road. Ponnambalam Dayanadan, who was earlier the Land Commissioner of Northern Province and a close confidante of ex-military governor to North, is now exerting pressure on civil sources to collaborate with the plan for allocating lands and properties to SL intelligence outfits according to instructions coming from SL President Maithiripala Sirisena, civil sources in Jaffna said.In the meantime, SL military and police intelligence has carried out brutal torture on a Tamil political activist, who has been detained on the false allegation of involvement in a criminal squad in Jaffna. The torture has caused traumatic injuries to his private parts. During the torture, the victim was forced to open his Facebook and e-mail accounts. The torture intensified as the military interrogators were reading the messages. The interrogators were particularly angry on the role played by the activist in Ezhuka Thamizh uprising held in Jaffna.In Ki’linochchi and Mullaiththeevu, SL military intelligence has deployed new tactics. SL military obtained the bank accounts of some of the families with members reported missing during the war, or those who are unaccounted for since their surrender or arrest. The targeted families received 25,000 rupees per month for three to four months in a regular basis. Later, SL military intelligence personnel showed up asking these families to collaborate with them as ‘moles’ from within the victim community. The families, have been instructed to report in detail on which organizations and individuals that show interest in providing assistance to them and other families in their situation.Earlier, Rajapaksa’s military operatives used to collect details through Tamil-speaking Sinhala operatives. But, now SL military intelligence is adopting more sophisticated tactics, commented rights activists in Ki’linochchi.In Trincomalee, the occupying SL military and navy intelligence have ‘appointed’ a person to be in charge of reporting from defined intelligence zones. Moothoor East of Trincomalee district has been divided into 9 different zones and the person in charge of each zone has to report in writing on regular basis about ‘everything that moves, including the direction of the wind within the target zone,’ as a Sinhala military intelligence officer has told the recruits in a recent meeting.SL Army has filled out 3 forms while the SL Navy has used to other forms from the recruits in Moothoor East. Each recruit was instructed to submit 3 photos, the sources in Trincomalee said.In Mannaar, Colombo has deployed hundreds of intelligence personnel the city and its suburbs within the last 2-3 days.The intelligence personnel deployed in the city of Mannaar are recruiting collaborators among the Tamils and Muslims. It is mostly people who have no jobs and who roam around the city and its suburbs, who are being exploited by the intelligence personnel to collect details in Mannaar, informed sources in Mannaar said.But, in the areas that came under LTTE’s civil administration before 2009 in Vanni mainland of Mannaar district, the SL military is recruiting families affiliated with the LTTE in the past as informants in Musali, Madu and in Maanthai West divisions, the sources further said.