

UN has totally abandoned Champoor Tamils: EPC Councillor [TamilNet, Saturday, 17 December 2016, 23:30 GMT]

The uprooted Eezham Tamils in Champoor were formally allowed to resettle in August 2015 and 906 families have moved into Champoor by March 2016. The Colombo government has failed to deliver even the basic facilities to the resettled people. So far, only 50 permanent houses have been built. Around 700 families were not provided with even temporary shelters. Only 350 temporary shelters were provided to the resettling people. More than one year have passed since people started to move in with hopes of resettlement. The Colombo government has even failed to provide assistance to government servants numbering around 110 among the uprooted people apart from latrines to 16 of them. When Tamil politicians approached UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, it simply said there was no funds allocated for the region, says EPC Councillor K. Nageswaran.







The so-called paradigm of ‘Soft Diplomacy’ advocated by the foreign policy outlook of the outgoing US President Barack Obama and the former US State Secretary of States Hillary Clinton, not only denied international justice on Tamil genocide, but traded even the international investigation, to make geopolitical inroads into the island.



The UN mechanism, highly influenced by Washington and New Delhi – both the establishments that showed extreme interest in ousting Rajapaksa-engineered Chinese entry into Trincomalee, has now ‘no funds’ to attend the needs of the resettled Champoor people.



US Marines training genocidal SL Navy in Trincomalee in November 2016



All the Tamil politicians collaborating with the Colombo regime and its global abetters have come under severe criticism.



Politicians like Nageswaran, who are dependent on grassroots support, have therefore started to openly lament the failures of the TNA leaders in not ensuring the delivery of proper resettlement.



The resettled people have blamed Maithiripala Sirisena for giving priority to the occupational ‘needs’ of the SL military, particularly the SL Navy in Champoor.



The Champoor people have also complained that the ownership of their lands is yet to be transferred to them.



In May 2015, Mr Sirisena issued a Gazette notification revoking and setting aside the previous alienation of the lands to the Board of Investment, which was carried out by Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2012. However, Mr Sirisena has avoided to revoke the original acquisition of the lands from people, which was carried out according to a previous order under the clause of the proviso to S.38A of the constitution of the unitary State in Colombo. The lands where the people have resettled are still ‘State property’ according to the law of genocidal Sri Lanka.



In the meantime, SL Army and Navy have deployed dirty surveillance tactics to keep the people of Champoor suppressed under military occupation.



