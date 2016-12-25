Poverty-stricken uprooted Tamils deceived to bribe SL military to become eligible for housing status

[TamilNet, Sunday, 25 December 2016, 17:01 GMT]The representatives of Uprooted Peoples organisations have also confirmed that such transactions have taken place at Koa'naap-pulam ‘welfare’ camp situated at Mallaakam.Fearing repercussions from SL the military establishment, the families are not prepared to come open naming themselves or the agent.At least 3,400 families, uprooted from their fertile villages in Valikaamam North during the times of war due to the SL Military ‘High Security Zone’, are still languishing at around 34 so-called ‘welfare’ camps in the peninsula. Thousands more from Valikaamam North, who have lost their houses, lands, villages and livelihood, are living elsewhere in the island.In an attempt to continue to the military occupation of strategic coastal strip and fertile inland, the Colombo regime and its military wants the Tamils in the camp to accept ‘alternative’ housing schemes at selected barren lands. The military is also trying to convince the people to sell their lands in favor of alternative lands and housing schemes provided elsewhere. The SL military was marketing the construction of such housing schemes as cost-effective and reconciliation-oriented.Limestone quarry lands belonging to Cement Corporation at Kollang-kaladdi, Maavai-kaladdi and Nakulesvaram are being used to construct the military ‘housing-schemes’. One hundred houses have already been built amidst high publicity and SL President Maithiripala Sirisena ceremonially opened declared the housing scheme, which was named “Nalli'nakka-puram”. The genocidal Sinahal military was depicted as a ‘friend’ of the people through the project.In the meantime, SL ‘Ministry of Prison Reforms, Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs’, which is run by SL Prime Minister Mr Ranil Wickramasinghe’s Colombo-based Tamil operative, D.M. Swaminathan, has deployed various tactics to trap the uprooted people to succumb to her designs.The funds to these military-constructed houses were also allocated through the ministry of D.M. Swaminathan.While the SL military is deploying the ‘anti-LTTE’ media operative to convince the uprooted Tamils to get trapped into military-conceived Tamil slums, a number of academics, journalists, health-workers and media-workers among Tamils in Scandinavia, who were earlier associated with the LTTE-led struggle, have been long-prepared to promote Colombo-centric paradigm of foreign powers that seek inroads into the island using the plight of war-ravaged North-East, political observers in Jaffna commented.