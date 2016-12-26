

SL militarisation, 'development' to permanently wedge North-East under new Constitution

Under the pretext of defending ‘national security’ and the so-called duty of ‘protecting sovereignty’ of genocidal Sri Lanka, Sinhala Army and Navy will be permanently stationed in the North and East. In the meantime, almost all the potential lands not utilised so far, will be seized by various mechanisms coming under the direct control of the unitary character of SL State. The powers in the future Provincial List, giving a fake impression of ‘federal character’, will not be useful in ensuring the demographic security of the nation of Eezham Tamils in the island, as they will not have any constitutional arrangement of ensuring their inalienable sovereign rights to their homeland. In the meantime, Colombo regime and its external partners are trying to woo Tamil votes for the new Constitution through the sophisticated talk of another ‘temporary’ merger of North and East, TNA sources said.



While the de-facto control the Tamils had over their land and sea is gone and the Sinhala military retaining the task of ensuring the so-called ‘territorial integrity’ of genocidal Sri Lanka, the right-thinking minds among the TNA, if any, should be concerned of demanding unconditional territorial integrity of the homeland of Tamil-speaking people or be prepared to walk-out from the Colombo-centric discourses and the designs of external forces, the sources engaged in internal debate within the TNA told TamilNet.



Responding, Tamil political observers in Jaffna commented Tamils should pay more attention to the global trends and not succumb to the last-ditch efforts by the foreign diplomats of an outdated paradigm. Tamils have witnessed how the international community of Establishments, pre-occupied with maintaining the status quo in the island, betrayed Tamils and acted in favour of the genocidal State in Colombo on international investigations on the crimes committed by the SL State.



Now, the same ‘old school’ forces are making another die-hard attempt to trade-off Tamil aspirations with their geopolitical interests aimed at making inroads into the island.



In order to mute Tamil opposition to their plans, the outside forces of Hillary Clinton-legacy, still coordinating their activities at the diplomatic missions in Colombo, are making their last-ditch effort in silencing homeland centric Eezham Tamils and their diaspora through deploying a section of retired Tamil diaspora ‘brokers’ with demonstrated past behaviour of easily falling prey to the designs of external forces, the political observers in Jaffna further said.



The ‘unusual’ diaspora visitors are now talking about ‘development’ and ‘reconciliation’ and the scenes of Tokyo Donor Conference are being re-enacted to lock Tamils into a Colombo-centric discourse, once again.



The visiting agents funded by external forces are talking of the possibility of another temporary merger of North and East being in favour of Tamils and telling the homeland activists that such promises were being promised to them by the Colombo Establishment through the foreign ministries in their countries.



A temporary merger, even if it comes, will only aim at permanently wedging the North and East through a referendum being held in the Eastern province alone or through a judicial process in Colombo within a short time after securing Tamil votes to the new genocidal constitution of imperialist designs, the Tamil activists in Jaffna commented.



In the meantime, Colombo Establishment has issued instructions to its authorities in the Northern and Eastern provinces to hurriedly identify and demarcate all unused lands as State lands.



Some of these lands are also going to be leased out to multinational corporations having presence in Colombo. The remaining lands will be connected to Colombo-centric schemes such as Mahaweli ‘development’ scheme, coming under the control of Colombo. The provincial authorities will have no extra lands to shape the future growth of the nation of Eezham Tamils.



Under Colombo’s scheme, 96% of Mahaweli settlements have been provided so far to the Sinhalese. Less than 3% of the beneficiaries have been Muslims and Tamils constitute between 1 and 2% of the total beneficiaries. Even according to the genocidal system of Sri Lanka, the allocations should be made according to island-wide ethnic ratio. But, 96% of beneficiaries have been always Sinhalese, even in Tamil-majority provinces. This will continue to be the reality of the ‘unitary character’ of SL State, the Tamil political observers said.



The judiciary, right to development and utilisation of lands will all fall under the ‘unitary character’ of the new constitution and whatever being depicted as having ‘federal’ in character will only be symbolic, short-lived and subjected to nullifications through the centralised SL judiciary or two-thirds majority in the SL Parliament.



While genocidal measures of birth control are being applied against the growth rate of Tamils, there are systematic efforts to accelerate birth rate among the Sinhalese and their growth rate is much higher than the average growth rate witnessed in any country in South Asia.



The time has come for Eezham Tamils to prepare their struggle from platforms that cannot be hijacked into the Colombo-centric machinations of external culprits and such platforms should not be trapped by the electoral and parliamentary politics of genocidal Sri Lanka, the activists further said.



If not the lessons learnt under the militant struggle were adequate to realise this reality, a proper review of the post-2009 deceptions alone should be enough to shape the perspectives right, particularly on the significance of waging a principled struggle and being independent in waging that struggle if the nation of Eezham Tamils really wants to survive sustained abetment of protracted genocide by external forces, the activists commented.



