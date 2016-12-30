Unabated construction of Kokku’laay vihara in 2016, a premonition of 2017 demographic genocide
[TamilNet, Friday, 30 December 2016, 22:25 GMT] Totally undeterred by civil protests and interim orders coming from local authorities, the construction of the controversial Buddhist vihara has continued throughout the year in 2016 at the strategic coastal stretch at Kokku'laay in Mullaith-theevu district. The scheme, conceived as a project of Sinhalicisation to permanently wedge the territorial integrity of the homeland of Eezham Tamils, has been continued with the backing of occupying SL military and the blessings of various ministries under the so-called good governance of genocidal Sri Lanka. This act alone is enough to explain how the structural and demographic genocide against Eezham Tamils would be continued through the sophisticated constitutional process that seeks to permanently trap Eezham Tamils into the ‘territorial integrity’ of genocidal unitary ‘Sri Lanka’ in 2017, Tamil political observers in Vanni commented.
Shown within the box is the target area of Colombo discussed in the feature
Despite repeated requests coming from the elected Northern Provincial Council and Tamil public officials in Mullaiththeevu, Sri Thissapura Gunarathna Thero, the extremist Sinhala Buddhist monk and the occupying Sinhala military have continued the construction of the vihara with the backing of various ministries.
Although Sinhala fishermen have occupied Mukaththuvaaram situated a few kilometres away from the Vihara, none of them are Buddhists.
While there are no Buddhists, the Buddhist monk and the Sinhala military bring ‘devotees’ from Padaviya, located in Anuradhapura district in the North Central Province.
The scheme is aiming to demographically de-link Northern and Eastern provinces to denounce the demand of Eezham Tamils in preserving the territorial integrity of their traditional homeland.
The location of Kokku'laay village and lagoon. [Satellite map courtesy: Google Earth]
Eezham Tamils should clearly demonstrate that they will not collaborate with the designs of external forces that are not prepared to recognise the historical sovereignty claim of Eezham Tamils to their homeland.
There were three conjunctures of state formation in the island. And in all three, the Eezham Tamils have consistently refused to accede their sovereignty, on the grounds that the Sinhala people were only intent on establishing a unitary character of government that would concentrate power over the affairs and wealth of the island solely in their hands.
When British introduced a unitary system in 1947, partly devolving back the sovereignty to the people of the island, Eezham Tamils democratically denounced the move by rejecting the UNP and voting for the manifesto of Tamil Congress that called for the rejection of the unitary constitution of Soulbury Constitution.
Similarly, Eezham Tamils through democratic means, have refused to accede their sovereignty to the 1972 republican constitution, which also changed the name of the State from ‘Ceylon’ to genocidal connotation of ‘Sri Lanka’ and according Buddhism the foremost place.
The ‘foremost’ place and ‘territorial integrity’ of ‘Sri Lanka’ are cornerstones of genocidal character of SL Constitution.
One-third of the lands seized by the Colombo Establishment to construct the Buddhist vihara Establishment at Villuk-ku’lam in Kokku’laay, are private lands that belong to Manivannathas Thirugnanasampanthar.
In a recent video interview, Mr Manivannathas has narrated the entire discourse detailing how his lands were seized from him; the threats he and his brother faced from the military; the entire system of governance failing to protect his lands; how the system was trying to bribe him to sell his lands; and how the military and the so-called ‘good governance’ of Colombo are working synchronised in continuing the construction of the Buddhist vihara.
When the construction is complete, the ‘foremost’ place to Buddhism policy enshrined in the constitution of genocidal Sri Lanka will refuse to dismantle the Buddhist vihara at Villuk-ku’lam and a Sinhala colony will be permanently wedging the demographic territorial integrity of the country of Eezham Tamils.