Feature Article

Structural genocide against Tamil fishermen reaches all-time high in Mullaiththeevu

[TamilNet, Monday, 23 January 2017, 23:38 GMT]
The structural genocide being waged by the Colombo Establishment, particularly against the Eezham Tamil fishermen in Mullaiththeevu district, has reached an all-time high in the history of the district, says Mariyathas Anthonipillai, the chairman of the Federation of Fisheries Associations in the district, told TamilNet on Monday. More than 50% of the coastal stretch with access to fish has been taken over by the intruding fishermen from South. “If the SL Fisheries Ministry gives permission to put up 20 different sites along Mullaiththeevu coast for fishermen from South, the intruders go to the extent of putting vaadis at 80 places. The native fishermen are not even allowed to have their huts at one single place between Nallatha'n'nith-thoduvaay in the north of the district to Kokkuth-thoduvaay and Mukaththuvaaram in the south of the district,” Mr Mariyathas said.

The intruding Sinhala and Muslim fishermen stay camped for 6 months in Karai-thu'raip-pattu division throughout the year exploiting all available seabeds. Their activities are destroying the fisheries ecosystem. The intruding fishermen deploy all possible illegal techniques, which are not allowed in their native places in Wennappuva, Kalpiddi, Puththa'lam and Negombo. They use banned monofilament nets (thangkoosi-valai), chemicals, lights and engage in bottom trawling, an affected Tamil fisherman from Kokkuth-thoduvaay said in an interview taken already in October 2016. He was describing the situation of occupation going completely against the interests of Tamil fishermen.



The latest complain coming from the chairman of all the fisheries societies in Mullaiththeevu, Mr Mariyathas, was a shocking message to fishermen in Jaffna and Mannaar, who are also being affected by the encroachment, not only from the Sinhala South, but also from the intruding fishermen from India.

In the video interview, Mr Sivaraman says that Tamils “kadal-nilam” (coastal stretch), “ka'lappu-nilam” (lands adjacent to the lagoons) and “vayal-nilam” (agricultural lands) are all gone.

The so-called ‘protection’ of Tamils in the dictionary of the SL State is suppression and exploitation, says the father of five, narrating the structural genocide along the coast of Mullaiththeevu.

“The war-ravaged Tamils are exploited like the disabled. The ‘disabled’ are needed [to the SL government] to bring the aid money, which is then spent for the benefit of the occupiers, not Tamils. We are treated like chickens becoming eagles’ diet,” he went on.

The SL military and police are blocking Tamil civilians, their civic representatives and even the public Tamil servants to enter the occupied stretches. The intruding fishermen and their backers would not allow Tamil journalists to go and document the exploitation. “It is not worth publishing my interview. Go and record what is taking place along the coast even if they attack you. Only then the world can realise our plight. There have been more than enough interviews in the past. They didn't help,” Sivaraman says.

Kokku'laay
The location of Kokku'laay village and lagoon. [Satellite map courtesy: Google Earth]


Shown within the box is the target area of Colombo discussed in the feature
Eastern Naval Area
‘Eastern Naval Area’ as defined by the occupying SL Navy [Image courtesy: navy.lk]
In addition to deploying illegal means of fishing, they have fully occupied the lake with their motorboats that bottom-trawl everything in the lake. While we struggle to fish 500 grams of shrimps using proper and legal means, they capture Can you imagine that 800 boats are being deployed in the lake alone?, the father of five struggling to make a living through fishing, asks.

Large number of juvenile fish are dumped out every day at Mukaththuvaaram. You can't enter the area due to the prevailing smell there. Sinhala fishermen have brought in pigs in large numbers. And these pigs come and destroy our agriculture.

“Apart from raising pigs, they also introduce alcohol and narcotics among the weak sections of our people,” Sivaraman says.

“I survived a violent attack from a Sinhala fisherman. The police say they would not entertain our complaints. If there is any dispute, only we get arrested and jailed regardless of where the aggression originates,” he says.

Although the laws of genocidal Sri Lanka block fishing by illegal means, the colonists fish in Mullaiththeevu deploying poisonous, explosive or stupefying substance (including dynamite), other noxious and harmful material.

Whole villages such as Karunaadduk-kea'ni have been completely seized by the intruding fishermen. Their tractors are plying even our burial grounds while dragging nets along the coast, Sivaraman says.

Mr Mariyathas, who represents the federation of fisheries societies on Monday said a director of SL Fisheries Department, was harassing the Tamil fishermen who had put up their huts at one locality. The Director General has filed a case against Tamil fishermen at Mullaith-theevu courts.

More than 4,500 fishing families are struggling to make a living on fishing. But, they are being completely outmanoeuvred by the intruding fishermen from South, he says.

The intruding fishermen, backed by the politicians in Colombo regime and the occupying military, have also put up permanent buildings (not vaadis) with illegal electric supplies and ice storages in their vaadi area, Mariyathas says.


Related Articles:
03.01.17   Overfishing by Sinhala intruders out of control, Tamil fishe..


Chronology:
23.01.17  Structural genocide against Tamil fishermen reache..
13.01.17  Sinhala colonists step up hate crimes against Tami..
07.01.17  Unknown gangs desecrate Hindu temples in East
05.01.17  Erection of Buddha statues in areas where no Buddh..
02.01.17  Sirisena accelerates ‘Army and Archaeology’, Ampa'..
30.12.16  Unabated construction of Kokku’laay vihara in 2016..
24.12.16  Sinhala colonists issue death threat to Tamil, Mus..
21.12.16  Sinhala colonists harass Eezham Tamils, demand acc..
10.12.16  Maithiripala regime steps up Sinhalicisation of Va..
02.12.16  Tamil village confronting demographic genocide rem..
15.11.16  Demographic genocide escalates in Vanni, plans afo..
13.11.16  Sirisena's demographic genocide deprives Tamils of..
10.10.16  Colombo ‘demonstrates’ genocidal approach by conti..
29.09.16  Monk sets ablaze Hindu temple as Maithiripala proc..
22.08.16  Ki'linochchi mobilizes against SL military-led Sin..
13.08.16  Ki'linochchi to mobilise against SL military erect..
09.08.16  Sinhala journalist denounces State-patronized Budd..
07.08.16  Japanese business academic opportunism eyes on Eez..
06.08.16  Sinhala military builds Buddhist vihara in Hindu t..
18.07.16  ‘SL President sanctioning 67-feet Buddha statue of..
03.07.16  SL Navy proceeds with controversial Buddha statue ..
12.06.16  Colombo's ‘Mahaweli Authority’ chases away resettl..
03.06.16  Colombo beefs up naval installations along eastern..
21.05.16  Colombo's pompous ‘Vesak’ in North endorsed by Ind..
06.04.16  Deeper motives of Nayinaatheevu Sinhala Buddhicisa..
05.04.16  SLN intimidates Tamils to give consent for controv..
25.03.16  Role of The Netherlands abetting Colombo's cultura..
20.03.16  SL State launches ‘heritage genocide’ projects in ..
18.03.16  Colombo accelerates Sinhaliciation, Buddhicisation..
25.11.15  Theravada Buddhism worse than Brahmanism in langua..
24.11.15  NPC reiterates not to change name of Nayinaa-theev..
07.11.15  Maithiripala regime accelerates Sinhala occupation..
20.07.15  Saiva shrines subjected to Sinhala Buddhicization ..
18.07.15  Buddhist military monks behind structural genocide..
23.04.15  Resettled Tamils seek empowerment to confront demo..
20.11.14  Colombo constructed 463 Buddhist viharas in 2013 i..
08.11.14  Buddhist monk appropriates Kalladi Tamil Pre-schoo..
07.11.14  Colombo attempts to seize lands of Sivan temple in..
06.06.14  SL Army conducts ‘archaeology’, The Hindu relays ‘..
14.01.14  Bangkok Post compares BBS to violent 969 group of ..
04.01.14  Theravada Sinhala Buddhism needs further understan..
03.01.14  Global vigilance urged on ‘genocidal experiments’ ..
13.09.13  Sri Lanka archaeology claims finding ‘Sinhala Prak..
03.08.13  Sinhala military takes over Muslim cemetery at Pul..
27.07.13  Sinhala archaeology focuses operation in North-Eas..
13.06.13  Paa'nama model envisaged to Sinhalicise Ukanthai i..
12.06.13  Ampaa’rai Sinhala administration schemes Buddhicis..
11.06.13  British archaeologist makes no difference from PM ..
09.06.13  Vedda priest of Saiva temple murdered in Chella Ka..
24.04.13  Sinhala-Buddhist temple to replace Kaa’li temple i..
24.04.13  Sinhala military assaults Trinco villagers for cal..
23.04.13  Indian news magazine highlights accelerated Sinhal..
07.01.13  Documentary evidence on orders to teach Sinhala as..
04.01.13  Sri Lanka appoints military to teach Sinhala in Va..
28.12.12  Schalk tells Tamil politicians to claim territory ..
19.12.12  Simulated Buddhists, Sinhala-Buddhist schools to a..
10.11.12  Colombo appropriates lands, constructs Buddhist St..
11.10.12  JHU monks besiege historic Munneasvaram Siva templ..
03.10.12  SL military stops renovation of Hindu temple, appr..
07.09.12  Congress, BJP, religiously sanctify genocide
06.05.12  Sinhala GA officially orders Buddhist construction..
19.04.12  Indian money used in Sinhalicisation, Buddhicisati..
10.04.12  State pays remuneration to monks in select areas o..
09.04.12  Colombo builds Sinhala cantonment in Maathakal
05.04.12  Buddhist Stupa to become ‘cultural landmark’ of Ja..
10.09.11  Multilingualism, multiculturalism and Sinhala acad..
06.08.11  ‘Political separation needed to stop genocide in S..
22.06.11  Colombo to declare permanent ‘Sacred HSZ’ at Maath..
15.06.11  Sri Lanka Archaeology Dept plans to take Jaffna ma..
23.04.11  Germany supports Colombo’s colonial archaeology in..
26.12.10  Colombo's Archeology department intrudes into hist..
08.09.10  SL Army, Archaeology dept appropriate lands of upr..
24.08.10  Cultural and psychological attack on Tamils in Jaf..
27.04.10  All in the game in the name of archaeology
10.04.10  Army and Archaeology Department at work in Tamil h..
02.02.10  India plays upon Buddhist emissary while monks col..
30.12.09  Heritage genocide abetted by decades of Western fu..
01.12.09  Grabbing land for wrecking contiguity of Tamil hom..
10.10.09  Sinhalese Buddhist priest appointed as archaeologi..
10.10.09  Jaffna fort to be readied for new colonial masters
02.07.09  Buddhism among Tamils is quenched from two sides: ..
30.06.09  Ploy of Buddhism in nullifying Tamil nationalism
03.07.08  Knowledge books mistreat Tamil history

 
Latest 15 Reports
23.01.17 23:38   Photo
Structural genocide against Tamil fishermen reaches all-time high in Mullaiththeevu
22.01.17 23:16  
Colombo resumes abduction-styled arrests of former LTTE members
21.01.17 22:44  
Tamil land officials, uprooted villagers urge action from Eastern Tamil politicians
20.01.17 22:10   Photo
Sinhala military suppresses protests in Vanni prior to Maithiripala visit
19.01.17 10:03   Photo
Genocidal port ‘development’ targets Point Pedro, KKS for Sinhalicisation of Jaffna
18.01.17 21:53   Photo
Eezham Tamils mark MGR’s birth centenary
17.01.17 23:07   Photo
Ancient coastal village in Jaffna transformed into ‘Sinhala Military Zone’ resort
16.01.17 22:21  
SL military intensifies human surveillance on visitors to Champoor
15.01.17 16:02  
Genocidal Colombo attempts to seize lands from resettling Tamils in Ampaa'rai
14.01.17 21:54  
No Pongkal celebrations for resettled Champoor Tamils in 2017
13.01.17 22:37  
Sinhala colonists step up hate crimes against Tamil fishermen in occupied Vanni
12.01.17 22:39  
ITAK leaders have violated Tamil people’s democratic mandate: Premachandran
11.01.17 15:36  
Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prisoners to courts in Sinhala suburb
10.01.17 22:43   Photo
Sinhala Buddhist monks assault Tamil cattle-herders in Batticaloa
09.01.17 15:07  
SL military deploys ‘media agents’ to deceive uprooted Tamils in Jaffna
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=79&artid=38560
 
   