

USA, Norway, UK, EU and Japan answerable for Vavuniyaa missing

The USA, the EU, the UK, Norway and Japan, demanded Eezham Tamils to move into SL military controlled Vavuniyaa towards the end of war without having any international mechanism on place for their protection. Apart from those who perished, the number of people who were unaccounted for during the genocidal onslaught, a staggering 146,679, is the potential figure of ‘missing persons’. The SL State has put the number of Tamil detainees and prisoners below 200. The genocidal State refuses to recognize them as political prisoners. In the meantime, trauma-stricken kith and kin who survived the Tamil genocide, have been made to carry the photos of their missing ones and expect justice from nowhere. In an attempt to get attention, they have launched a hunger strike at Vavuniyaa this week.







After giving one-week time to SL President, SL Prime Miniser and the Opposition Leader, Mr R. Sampanthan, who represents the Tamil National Alliance, the kith and kin of the people who were subjected to forced disappearances after being handed over to SL military, have launched fast-unto death campaign on Monday seeking immediate attention.



Talking to TamilNet, a mother, a wife and a sister of three Eezham Tamils who were abducted in Vavuniyaa during the final days, especially by the 57 Division of the SL military camped in the internment camp of Menik Farm, explained their destitute trauma.



In effect, they have been transformed into permanent victims by the so-called ‘victim-centred’ approach that denied international justice to Eezham Tamils at Geneva. The ‘sole representative’ of the Co-Chair block, the USA of Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton legacy, was the main culprit.



“Proud to make this one of my final actions as President. America is a nation of second chances, and 1,715 people deserved that shot,” Obama proclaimed after commuting sentences to prisoners before leaving his office.



Chelsea Manning, the US army soldier, who has been imprisoned for six years for leaking state secrets, is also set to go free on 17 May.



But, the fate of hundreds of people subjected to forced-disappearances and detention in the island after being urged to walk into the SL military without any international protection by the US bandwagon, are stranded to go on repeated hunger strikes even without the basic idea of where they have to place the main responsibility for the international crimes committed against themselves.



The USA, the EU, the UK, Norway and Japan were the so-called co-chairs of the Tokyo Donor Conference, held in June 2003. The five self-proclaimed stakeholders eventually started to steer the peace-process in the island on behalf of a genre of the International Community of Establishment (ICE).



New Delhi was always a 'strategic partner' pulling the choices behind the formal scene. Without any of the parties to the conflict formally requesting a steering role to be assigned to a given entity, the Tokyo Co-Chairs became the de-facto entity of the ICE.



At every critical juncture, they met and briefed the other stakeholders on their 'choices' and diktats.



Admittedly, they all gambled with geopolitics, brought in lopsided measures, talked of a solution under their 'sleeves' and finally saw a 'star-crossed' war and started to blame everything on one party. Perhaps, they believed too much in the notion that history would always be written by the so-called victors.



A long list of global entities was following suit. One has to only take the official list of the participants from the Tokyo Donor Conference to get a clue on the sphere of the influence on these agencies. The ICRC, IOM and many of the UN agencies were among these.



After making their choices, the same powers moved forward with exploiting the 'victimized' nation of Eezham Tamils for their post-genocidal pursuits, making the UN Human Rights Council their playground at Geneva.



Former Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Canada, Louise Arbour, who became the UN Human Rights chief (1999 - 2004) and later the president and the CEO of the International Crisis Group (2009 - 2014), was reasoning out in 2010 why the ICG was not supporting the claim of Tamil independence in the island. To understand how the dots were connected from her speech to the latest rounds of Geneva sessions, one has to only look at the ‘politics of human rights’ and realize how Eezham Tamils have been ‘victimized’ to the so-called victim-centred approach.







