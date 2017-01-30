Colombo proves State recognition for demographic genocide at entrance to Jaffna

[TamilNet, Monday, 30 January 2017, 23:02 GMT]The unitary state mechanism in Colombo has again proved where its position by going against the sentiments of local people in the district and recognising the demographic genocide, coupled with Sinhala militarization and ‘development’, commented Tamil activists in Jaffna.Despite Ms Vijayakala denouncing the Sinhala colony at the DCC meeting on 19 January and SL GA Mr Vethanayahan being prompted by her to register also his rejection, Sinhala colonists were given 50 houses in the ceremonial event on Monday.Mr Vethanayahan was a chief guest along with the extremist Buddhist monk making the Sinhala settlers, who are exploited by the genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’ politics to celebrate the event.UNP's Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa, a son of the late SL President R. Premadasa, was also scheduled to visit the inauguration ceremony. But, his visit was cancelled as NPC Councillors had vowed to protest against the visiting southern leaders.The ITAK politicians, particularly its leader Mavai Senathirajah, has been used by the Colombo Establishment to strike a ‘deal’ with the protesting Tamil politicians, informed sources said. The deal was about providing 200 houses to Tamil people in the area. All the houses are to be donated to the people and not subjected to any loan.ITAK Leader Mavai Senthirajah has openly admitted that he had no objection to the Sinhala colony, following the deal.The position of NPC Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wigneswaran has also been called into question on the controversial Sinhala colony at Naavatkuzhi.NPC Councillor Vinthan Kanagaratnam has questioned the compromising positions on the controversial matter of giving recognition to a Sinhala colony, which was a creation of extremist monks and the occupying SL military.“No-one is rejecting that there were some Sinhalese who were living in Jaffna before the times of war. There were also government officials, who were living at different places in Jaffna. But, what we oppose is such people getting used by extremist groups, SL military and the unitary state mechanisms joining hands in giving recognition to a Sinhala colony at Naavatkuzhi,” commented NPC Councillor Vinthan Kanagaratnam in an interview to TamilNet on 28 January.