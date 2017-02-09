

UN still failing on paradigm-setting ‘Sri Lanka’ reports on Myanmar [TamilNet, Thursday, 09 February 2017, 23:50 GMT]

Those who commit genocide, and those who set genocide a paradigm for their ‘International Community’ global order, would never agree that genocide exists. There is no point in expecting Washington, London, New Delhi, Beijing and Moscow to accept the genocide they had committed on Eezham Tamils. But then, the same sin and the continued experiments on it in genocidal Sri Lanka are now excuses for not calling what is happening in Myanmar as genocide. The Office of the High Commissioner of United Nations Human Rights has come out with a report on Rohingya in Myanmar last Friday. What the report brings to light is only a fraction of re-enactment of what genocidal Sri Lanka was allowed to do and being allowed to do at the bid of the international culprits as well as the UN. The UN would only contributing to world anarchy if the hub of the paradigm is not targeted.



The UN report says that the attackers of Rohingya have said: “you are Bangladeshis and you should go back” or “What can your Allah do for you? See what we can do?”



These were exactly the words the genocidal elements in the so-called ‘Sri Lanka’ were telling to Eezham Tamils, even when they have their historical nation, territory and sovereignty in the island.



If the South Asian Rohingyas have to go back, Aung Sung Suu Kyi, her military, Buddhist monks and all the Burmese have to go back to Yunnan, even leaving that Buddhism behind them. The same should be told to ‘Sri Lanka’, where an idea always exists that the whole island is a ‘promised land’ of ‘Aryan Sinhala-Buddhists.’



Ironically, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Maldives in South Asia supported the genocide in ‘Sri Lanka’.



These are petty elements. What the world humanity has to really worry about is the paradigm of the ultimate culprits riding on the so-called ‘integrity’ of genocidal States, their ‘majority,’ military and the paradigm of religion.



Paradoxically deviating was Mr. Trump asking, “Why should we recognize one China,” if China was not conceding this and that. China that backed the genocide and genocidal integrity of ‘Sri Lanka’ deserves that question, but one should encourage Mr. Trump to ask that question to Colombo also: “Why should we recognize one Sri Lanka,” if it is not giving this and that. Let them give. The turn will come to Myanmar also. What they don’t want to share with their brethren and what they grab from their brethren, could be given to the game-players. Let them give those genocidal militaries and perhaps contingents of monks also, to get dumped in global wars.



The outlook may look Anarchism. But as seen before in history, Anarchism itself is a way of global polity when international justice fails.



* * *



Devastating cruelty against Rohingya children, women and men detailed in UN human rights report



GENEVA (3 February 2017) – Mass gang-rape, killings – including of babies and young children, brutal beatings, disappearances and other serious human rights violations by Myanmar’s security forces in a sealed-off area north of Maungdaw in northern Rakhine State have been detailed in a new UN report issued Friday based on interviews with victims across the border in Bangladesh.



Of the 204 people individually interviewed by a team of UN human rights investigators, the vast majority reported witnessing killings, and almost half reported having a family member who was killed as well as family members who were missing. Of the 101 women interviewed, more than half reported having suffered rape or other forms of sexual violence.



Especially revolting were the accounts of children – including an eight-month old, a five-year-old and a six-year-old – who were slaughtered with knives. One mother recounted how her five-year-old daughter was trying to protect her from rape when a man “took out a long knife and killed her by slitting her throat.” In another case, an eight-month-old baby was reportedly killed while his mother was gang-raped by five security officers.​



“The devastating cruelty to which these Rohingya children have been subjected is unbearable – what kind of hatred could make a man stab a baby crying out for his mother’s milk. And for the mother to witness this murder while she is being gang-raped by the very security forces who should be protecting her – what kind of ‘clearance operation’ is this? What national security goals could possibly be served by this?” High Commissioner Zeid said, noting the report suggests the recent level of violence to be unprecedented.



“I call on the international community, with all its strength, to join me in urging the leadership in Myanmar to bring such military operations to an end. The gravity and scale of these allegations begs the robust reaction of the international community.”



After the repeated failure of the Government of Myanmar to grant the UN Human Rights Office unfettered access to the worst-affected areas of northern Rakhine State, High Commissioner Zeid deployed a team of human rights officers to the Bangladeshi border with Myanmar, where an estimated 66,000 Rohingya have fled since 9 October 2016.



All the individuals interviewed by the team had fled Myanmar after the 9 October attacks against three border guard posts, which had prompted intense military operations and a lockdown in north Maungdaw. The military indicated that it was conducting “area clearance operations” in the region.



The report cites consistent testimony indicating that hundreds of Rohingya houses, schools, markets, shops, madrasas and mosques were burned by the army, police and sometimes civilian mobs. Witnesses also described the destruction of food and food sources, including paddy fields, and the confiscation of livestock.



“Numerous testimonies collected from people from different village tracts…confirmed that the army deliberately set fire to houses with families inside, and in other cases pushed Rohingyas into already burning houses,” the report states. “Testimonies were collected of several cases where the army or Rakhine villagers locked an entire family, including elderly and disabled people, inside a house and set it on fire, killing them all.”



Several people were killed in indiscriminate and random shooting, many while fleeing for safety. Those who suffered serious physical injuries had almost no access to emergency medical care, and many of the people interviewed remained visibly traumatized by the human rights violations they survived or witnessed. People who did not know the fate of loved ones who had been rounded up by the army or separated while fleeing were particularly distressed.



Many witnesses and victims also described being taunted while they were being beaten, raped or rounded up, such as being told “you are Bangladeshis and you should go back” or “What can your Allah do for you? See what we can do?” The violence since 9 October follows a long-standing pattern of violations and abuses; systematic and systemic discrimination; and policies of exclusion and marginalization against the Rohingya that have been in place for decades in northern Rakhine State, the report notes.*



Reports suggest that operations by security forces in the area have continued into January 2017, although their intensity and frequency may have reduced.



“The killing of people as they prayed, fished to feed their families or slept in their homes, the brutal beating of children as young as two and an elderly woman aged 80 – the perpetrators of these violations, and those who ordered them, must be held accountable,” High Commissioner Zeid said. “The Government of Myanmar must immediately halt these grave human rights violations against its own people, instead of continuing to deny they have occurred, and accepts the responsibility to ensure that victims have access to justice, reparations and safety.”



