Feature Article

Thousands mobilize in Ezhuka Thamizh in Batticaloa, denounce genocidal 'Sri Lanka'

[TamilNet, Friday, 10 February 2017, 20:50 GMT]
Thousands of Tamils mobilized in Batticaloa on Friday denouncing the unitary State model of genocidal Sri Lanka currently being envisaged in the constitutional proposals in the South. The SL regime in Colombo has discarded the proposals submitted in open and transparent manner by the Tamils in the North-East, the organizers of the event, Tamil People’s Council, said. The entire constitutional process has become a secretive discourse while the notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act is used to muffle the freedom of expression of Eezham Tamils in the North and East, the speakers, including Justice C.V. Wigneswaran, said in their speeches. There should be full-scale de-militarization. The 6th Amendment to the SL Constitution and the draconian PTA should be scrapped for a free and fair constitutional process to take place in the North-East.

Only a transparent process respecting the right to self-determination and the distinct sovereignty of Eezham Tamils and international investigations on crimes that have taken place in the island could ensure a positive future to all the nations and communities in the island, the organizers said.

The event was organized by the TPC, which is a diverse forum across the political parties, professionals, academics and civil society activists. At least 5,000 Tamils took part in the event.

Citing the failure on the part of the SL State and its international backers on delivering international investigations on Tamil genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the island, the uprising named Ezhuka Thamizh, reminded the responsibility of the international community in course correcting the genocidal character of the SL State.

The unitary character of SL constitution will only uphold the genocidal character of the SL State, the organizers said.

The talk of ‘federal character’ is therefore meaningless without a genuine and transparent process on the main equation to the national question, the organizers told TamilNet urging Tamils across the world to edify the global community.

The uprising has received the backing of grassroots organizations in the district, particularly from the coastal and interior areas of the district.

Delegates from Trincomalee and Ampaa’rai districts also took part in the uprising joining hands with Northern Provincial Council Chief Minister Justice C.V. Wigneswaran, Tamil National Peoples’ Front led by Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, the EPRLF led by Suresh Premachandran and the PLOTE led by Tharmalingam Sidharthan. The appearance of Batticaloa District TNA Parliamentarian S. Viyalendran on the stage sent a sharp message to fellow TNA parliamentarians from the district.

Selvam Adaikalanathan’s TELO and ITAK politicians being misled by Sampanthan and Sumanthiran, were not prepared to face the public. ITAK’s Vice President Professor S.K. Sitrampalam was the only visible present expressing the support from the silent majority of ITAK.

The biggest political mobilization to take place in Batticaloa after the 2009 genocide has demanded full-scale de-militarization of North-East has delivered a serious message to R. Sampanthan and M. Sumanthiran, who are hiding behind the culprits of genocide, political observers in Batticaloa told TamilNet.


