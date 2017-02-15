Kokku'laay Tamils face multi-pronged structural genocide abetted by external assistance
[TamilNet, Wednesday, 15 February 2017, 19:00 GMT]
The North East Reawakening Programme (NERP), which is fully controlled by Colombo’s ministry of so-called Economic Development, is discriminating Tamils in Mullaiththeevu district by diverting disproportionately larger ‘development’ assistance coming from the Asian World Bank and the World Bank to Ma’nalaa’ru (Sinhalicised to Weli-Oya) division, a Sinhala-Only division carved out from the district of Eezham Tamils, Northern Provincial Councillor Thurariasa Ravikaran said. Not only the NERP, certain ministries of the Northern Provincial Council (NPC) is also being pressurized to channel more resources into Weli-Oya, commented Tamil civil sources in Karaithu’raip-pattu division. Eezham Tamils from Kokkuth-thoduvaay, Kokku’laay, Karunaadduk-kea’ni and Mukaththuvaaram are seriously affected by the structural genocide and the threat of structural violence coming from Weli-Oya.
The location of the newly Sinhalicised division in the Mullaiththeevu district that will be wedging North and East, created after erasing out traditional Tamil villages and renaming it from Ma'nalaa'ru in Tamil to Weli-Oya in Sinhala. [Satellite image courtesy: Google Earth. Legend by TamilNet]
The location of Kokku'laay village and lagoon. [Satellite map courtesy: Google Earth]
Shown within the box is the target area of Colombo discussed in the feature
Eezham Tamils are systematically sidelined and the allocations for war-affected people in the areas of housing, agriculture, fisheries, health and education are being systematically diverted to Weli-Oya, says Mr Ravikaran.
The environmental eco system in the district is affected as Sinhala colonists were destroying the jungles apart from seizing more than 3,300 acres of lands from Tamil farmers from Kokkuth-thoduvaay, Kokku’laay and Karunaaduk-kea’ni, Mr Ravikaran says.
All the lagoons and canals that belonged to Eezham Tamils in the newly created Sinhala division belonged to Tamils. Apart from seizing the lands of Tamils, the infrastructure of the unitary State is also diverting the resources that are being allocated through NERP. The UN agencies are also not different. Everything is controlled by the Sinhala officials belonging to Colombo-centric ministries, regional and global agencies, the NPC Councillor said.
The UNDP was also funding the reconstruction of lakes and channels in Weli Oya and Vauniyaa North. The aid was disproportionately distributed, according to Tamil civil sources.
The Open School Programme, supported by UNESCO is a recent example, says Mr Ravikaran.
In the meantime, Tamil health workers in Mullaiththeevu said the NPC was also not taking necessary actions to arrest the situation apart from the NPC lacking powers to defend the interests of Eezham Tamils.
Citing the example of Sinhala colony being created near the secretariat of the NPC, the health workers in Mullaiththeevu said
Earlier, NPC Fisheries Minister came under criticism for compromising to the pressure being exerted by Sinhala colonists to supply disproportionately larger fish stocks to populate the lakes in Sinhala colony. The Sinhala settlers were arguing that they had no sea access and therefore need more resources allocated to their lakes. But, no one is comparing the number of people entirely dependent of freshwater fishing. In the meantime, coastal access to fishing has also been severely restricted as fishermen from South are increasingly occupying the coastal points
(Vaadis) with access to rich fish beds in Karai-thu’raip-pattu division.
Lately, NPC Health Minister is being condemned by concerned health sector workers in Mallaavi for instructing the hospital to give its ambulance to Weli-oya hospital while only 11 of 20 ambulances are in operating condition in 8 hospitals in the district.
While the coastal strip of Karai-thu'raip-pattu and agricultural lands are being seized by the Sinhala colonists backed by the Sinhala military of genocidal Sri Lanka, an extremist Buddhist monk is continuing to construct a Buddhist vihara establishment in Kokku'laay.
Chronology: