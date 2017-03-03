Feature Article

British recognition to occupying Sinhala military raping Tamil women in Vanni questioned

[TamilNet, Friday, 03 March 2017, 23:36 GMT]
A soldier of the occupying Sinhala military under the command of Major General Ajith Karyakarawana on Friday evening attempted to rape a 56-year-old Tamil woman at Santha-puram, located near Ira'nai-madu, where the occupying military of genocidal Sri Lanka is maintaining its so-called Security Forces Head Quarters for Ki'linochchi with at least three divisions of Sinhala military and SL Air Force. The rape attempt comes a few days after Ms Laura Davies, the Deputy British High Commissioner in Colombo and Captain Stuart Andrew Borland, the British Defence Attaché in Colombo, were according diplomatic and military recognition to the occupying Sinhala military in the Tamil homeland by paying a visit and receiving a memento from Maj Gen Ajith Karayakarawana, the commander of the controversial military base that has been operating against the Eezham Tamils in Vanni.

On Friday, an alleged Sinhala soldier stabbed Mariyamma Ketheeswaran, aged 56 in her neck. The soldier, wearing military t-shirt, ran into the military base after stabbing the woman, who shouted for help. Her young son, who rushed to the crime scene witnessed the soldier to vanish into the military base. The woman narrowly escaped from the rape attempt and attempted murder.

The SL military was denying involvement of its soldier and Tamil youth mobilised in search of the culprit.

Tension prevailed at Shantha-puram as SL military and police were deployed in large numbers until midnight.

Mrs Ketheeswaran was on her way to help her husband who was herding cattle at the pastureland in Ira'nai-madu when the incident took place.

SL military intelligence wing has been harassing Tamil journalists not to report the crime as committed by a soldier attached to the military headquarters.

Medical sources said the woman had managed to save herself from the alleged rape attempt and her condition was improving.

British visit to SL military base in Ki'linochchi
Deputy British High Commissioner Laura Davies receiving memento from Major General Ajith Kariyakarawana, the commander of the Sinhala military occupying Ki'linochchi on 21 February 2017


While there are reports of several rapes and sexual abuse committed by SL military in Vanni, the act of foreign diplomats and military officials who shake hands with genocidal commanders and engage in military-to-military interactions with a military that has committed serious war crimes and genocide, is interpreted as recognition by the SL military Establishment. In the meantime, the process of investigations on international crimes committed by the SL military has been watered down at Geneva. USA and UK have been playing a central role in steering the human rights discourse at Geneva.

British visit to SL military base in Ki'linochchi
British Defence Attaché Captain Stuart Andrew Borland shaking hands with Major General Ajith Kariyakarawana of the so-called ‘Security Forces HQ’ in Ki'ilnochchi


The SL military stationed at Ira'nai-madu has been harassing the resettled Tamils, refusing access to their lands and Sinhalicising the area. The people have been protesting against the erection of Buddhist vihara. The SL military has also been refusing to raise the level of the tank citing military interests of the SL Air Force.

A large number of Sinhala soldiers belonging to 57, 66 and 68 Divisions and two Task Forces of SL military are stationed in the cantonment of the code named SFHQ-KLN in Ki'linochchi.

Out of six SFHQs of the entire SL military, three are located in Vanni. The two other SFHQs in Vanni are SFHQ-W in Vavuniyaa and SFHQ-MLT in Mullaiththeevu.

British visit to SL military base in Ki'linochchi


