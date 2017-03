Colombo's structural genocide against Eezham Tamils reaches its peak in Mullaiththeevu

Sinhala fishermen using tractors cause bottom trawl fisheries destroying the ecosystem in Kokku'laay

The location of the newly Sinhalicised division in the Mullaiththeevu district that will be wedging North and East, created after erasing out traditional Tamil villages and renaming it from Ma'nalaa'ru in Tamil to Weli-Oya in Sinhala. [Satellite image courtesy: Google Earth. Legend by TamilNet]

The location of Kokku'laay village and lagoon. [Satellite map courtesy: Google Earth]

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 14 March 2017, 22:38 GMT]Sinhala colonists have seized fertile lands and the resourceful tanks and lagoons along the coast of Mullaiththeevu. Next to Weli-oya, a large-scale Sinhala colonisation is being schemed at Mukaththuvaaram (Sinhalicised into Maaya-pura) under the Mahaweli L system under the instruction of SL President Maithiripala Sirisena.In the meantime, Tamil fishermen from Pu'liya-maraththadi in Kokku'laay have not only lost their coastal lands, but they are even deprived of accessing the jetty for engaging in fishing in their territorial seas.Sinhala fishermen are using tractors to draw nets, which is another form of bottom trawling. They catch 1,200 kg of fish in every paadu that they have seized from Tamils. Small fishes are dumped along the coast, destroying the eco-system, the Tamil fishermen complain.The occupying Sinhala fishermen, backed by the SL military have also gone to the extent of filing cases against the District Secretariat of Mullaiththeevu for allocating one Vaadi to Tamil fishermen. They have been claiming that the territory comes under the coastal fishing area allocated for them by the Colombo government.NPC Councillor Mr Thurairasa Ravikaran said at least 2,524 acres of lands have been seized for creating Sinhala colonies.Tamil people have been completely deprived of their lands, access to sea, tanks, lagoon and the military is even controlling the education system, Mr Ravikaran said giving a detail account of how the structural genocide is proceeding unabated in Karaithu'raip-pattu division of Mullaiththeevu district.It is important to understand the struggle of Keappaa-pulavu people demanding access to their lands in the larger context of structural genocide and particularly the role of so-called ‘development’ agencies and agents based in Colombo collaborating with the Colombo-centric Establishment without demanding de-militarisation, Tamil activists in Vanni commented.