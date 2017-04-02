Feature Article

From ‘grease devils’ to ‘peace devils’, genocdial military's new shadow war against Tamils

[TamilNet, Sunday, 02 April 2017, 23:28 GMT]
The occupying Sinhala soldiers, deployed in surveillance against Eezham Tamils and the SL police providing judicial armour to the military, have again started to respond with violence against Tamils in villages where the people have mobilised demanding de-militarisation and answers from the SL State and its international backers on the whereabouts of their loved ones subjected to enforced disappearances. Two violent incidents have shaken the Tamil people in Vadamaraadchi East. In the meantime, the Sinhala military which posed as ‘grease devils’ in 2011 is now deploying ‘UN white-washed’ genocidal tanks staging patrols and exercises threatening Tamils. Eezham Tamils have now started to grasp the political and military dimensions of an international order that has been consistently backing the physical and structural genocide against them, commented Tamil activists in Vanni.

Genocidal SL military in UN kit
Genocidal SL military in ‘UN kit’


On Sunday night, an SL military intelligence officer, known as Jegath, entered the house of 35-year-old family man, Joseph Johnson Thavaranjan at Kudaththanai East and brutally assaulted him. SL police at Point Pedro refused to register any complaint against the military intelligence person. The intelligence person was citing a ‘private dispute’ to assault the family man.

On 29 March, a young pregnant mother was brutally attacked by drunken SL policemen, who claimed that they were being stoned by the villagers.

The drunken policemen assaulted the pregnant mother at her abdomen.

20-year-old Puveendran Suweetha from Naakar-koayil was admitted to Point Pedro Base hospital.

Genocidal SL military in UN kit


Meanwhile, the occupying SL military stationed at the so-called Security Forces Head Quarters for Ki'linochchi with at least three divisions of Sinhala military and SL Air Force, is refusing to adhere to a court order to subject its soldiers for an identification parade to identify a soldier who attempted to rape a 56-year-old Tamil mother on 03 March 2017. The woman, who shouted for help, escaped from the soldier with a cut injury at her neck.

The latest hate-crimes are being reported as people are waging continuous protest in Vadamaraadchi East demanding the whereabouts of their kith and kin who were handed over to SL military after the end of war while the people in Vanni were moving to Vavuniyaa.

The people of Keappaa-pulavu in Mullaiththeevu, who have been waging a continuous struggle demanding de-militarization of their village, have already expressed fear that the SL military that engaged in surveillance would deploy targeted violence against those who were in the forefront of the struggle. Without de-militarisation, there is no safety to their children, they have said.

A large number of Sinhala military is still deployed at the ratio of one soldier per 6 civilians in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.

Genocidal SL military in UN kit


In the meantime, the genocidal military is now projecting itself with UN-styled uniforms staging patrols across the North-East waging a psychological war against Eezham Tamils.

The message coming from the SL military is that it has the full backing from the United Nations system, from which Tamils were expecting justice.

During the regime of Mahinda Rajapaksa, all the civil institutions, including the schools to invite SL military commanders as special guests in the public events.

The SL military, emboldened with UN backing, is now demanding the same ‘honour’ to be accorded to its occupying commanders in public events.

Genocidal SL military in UN kit


Chronology:
02.04.17  From ‘grease devils’ to ‘peace devils’, genocdial ..
03.03.17  British-recognised occupying SL military attempts ..
17.12.15  UN failing Eezham Tamils recognises rape, genocide..
09.09.15  Jolie silent on US sponsored Sinhala rape talks ab..
25.11.14  SL military raped conscripted Tamil women after Ra..
11.10.14  Ignoring Sri Lanka’s sexual violence is service to..
26.06.14  Eezham Tamils and duplicity of West’s human rights..
13.06.14  Selective genocidal rape in arsenal of ‘internatio..
11.06.14  UK shields Sri Lanka’s genocidal rape committed on..
19.10.13  Colombo CHOGM means condoning Sri Lanka: HR expert
15.08.13  Sinhala soldiers brutally rape Tamil mother in Poo..
03.07.13  American feminist writer contrasts gender politics..
18.03.13  Rape and murder of Tamil women by Sri Lankan force..
10.03.13  Tamil women in UK begin campaign to highlight geno..
27.02.13  ‘Sexual violence against Tamils is premeditated, d..
27.02.13  Systematic rape of Tamils violates Genocide conven..
28.09.12  ‘Systemic rape of Tamil women is genocidal attack ..
30.08.12  Genocidal sex abuse of ex-LTTE female cadres becom..
09.09.11  SL 'grease devils’ in Jaffna target uprooted Vanni..
08.09.11  Using ‘grease devils’ Colombo sets next stage of m..
08.09.11  Jaffna University students agitate against ‘grease..
08.09.11  Sri Lanka Grease Devils scapegoat mental patients
06.09.11  Batticaloa residents perturbed over new interrogat..
04.09.11  SL military uses ‘media persons’ to film protester..
04.09.11  Sri Lankan CID interrogates former LTTE members in..
04.09.11  SL Army in Batticaloa singles out women for collec..
02.09.11  SL Army uses public buildings to ‘transform’ into ..
02.09.11  Grease devils – a new military phenomenon unleashi..
01.09.11  Grease devils, occupying forces, intensify terror ..
31.08.11  STF camps re-emerge in East citing ‘grease devil’ ..
27.08.11  SL military assault vigilant committee members in ..
26.08.11  HRCSL refuses to register complaints against ‘grea..
26.08.11  SLA-assaulted Tamil civilian dies in Puththa'lam h..
25.08.11  Sinhala villagers assault Indian nationals in Hatt..
25.08.11  Mannaar Court remands “grease devil” Navy sailor
24.08.11  3 Sinhala ‘intruders’ reported missing in Muslim t..
24.08.11  SLN, STF arrest 15 Muslims in Kalpiddi, Puththa'la..
23.08.11  SLA terror unleashed in Jaffna after public unmask..
22.08.11  SLA ‘grease devils’ caught red-handed by villagers..
22.08.11  SLA, STF militarise Puththa'lam following unrest
22.08.11  Tamils in Mannaar confront SL Navy 'grease devil' ..
22.08.11  SLA establishes 224th Brigade in Ki'n'niyaa after ..
22.08.11  ‘Grease devil’ scare, confrontations trigger displ..
21.08.11  Angry protesters kill SL Policeman, Puththa'lam te..
21.08.11  ‘Grease devil’ scare forces female nurse trainees ..
20.08.11  SLA increases its control in Ki'n'niyaa town after..
18.08.11  ‘Grease Devil’ attacks aim at frightening resettle..
18.08.11  SLA personnel assault UNP Provincial Councillor in..
17.08.11  Tamil villagers clash with SL Police in Batticaloa
15.08.11  Residents protest against abusive SLA at Thikilive..
15.08.11  Ki'n'niyaa Muslims attack SLN camp over “grease de..

 
Latest 15 Reports
02.04.17 23:28   Photo
From ‘grease devils’ to ‘peace devils’, genocdial military's new shadow war against Tamils
01.04.17 17:12   Photo
Intruding Sinhala fishermen ridicule Tamil officials in Mullaiththeevu
31.03.17 20:17   Photo
Colombo seizes Muslims’ land in Trincomalee for geopolitical exploitation
30.03.17 18:51  
Tamil villagers severely disturbed by Sinhala soldiers at Ampaa’rai village
29.03.17 22:10   Photo
Genocidal Colombo sentences 60-year-old Tamil activist to 20 years in prison
28.03.17 07:02  
Muslims, Tamils protest against Colombo’s land grab in Musali, Mannaar
27.03.17 17:15  
SL military harasses Tamil farmers in Ma’nmunaip-pattu village
26.03.17 22:14   Photo
62 families in Champoor demand lands back from abandoned coal power plant
25.03.17 23:44   Photo
CBK draws flak in Jaffna
24.03.17 12:21   Photo
Uprooted Tamils in Mannaaar launch continuous protest braving SL Navy threat
23.03.17 18:46  
Speeding SL Navy boat kills Tamil fisherman in Vidaththal-theevu, Mannaar
22.03.17 23:48  
Establishment-centric Geneva approach, built on Colombo's LLRC, loses credibility
21.03.17 22:17   Photo
Asian Development Bank to fund Sinhalicisation port project in Jaffna
20.03.17 18:05  
Colombo deploys Sinhala Military Intelligence personnel as CEB workers in Battialoa
19.03.17 22:48   Photo
Muslims in Mannaar expose systemic inability of SL State in delivering justice to victims
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=79&artid=38633
 
   