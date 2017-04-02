From ‘grease devils’ to ‘peace devils’, genocdial military's new shadow war against Tamils

Genocidal SL military in ‘UN kit’

[TamilNet, Sunday, 02 April 2017, 23:28 GMT]On Sunday night, an SL military intelligence officer, known as Jegath, entered the house of 35-year-old family man, Joseph Johnson Thavaranjan at Kudaththanai East and brutally assaulted him. SL police at Point Pedro refused to register any complaint against the military intelligence person. The intelligence person was citing a ‘private dispute’ to assault the family man.On 29 March, a young pregnant mother was brutally attacked by drunken SL policemen, who claimed that they were being stoned by the villagers.The drunken policemen assaulted the pregnant mother at her abdomen.20-year-old Puveendran Suweetha from Naakar-koayil was admitted to Point Pedro Base hospital.Meanwhile, the occupying SL military stationed at the so-called Security Forces Head Quarters for Ki'linochchi with at least three divisions of Sinhala military and SL Air Force, is refusing to adhere to a court order to subject its soldiers for an identification parade to identify a soldier who attempted to rape a 56-year-old Tamil mother on 03 March 2017. The woman, who shouted for help, escaped from the soldier with a cut injury at her neck.The latest hate-crimes are being reported as people are waging continuous protest in Vadamaraadchi East demanding the whereabouts of their kith and kin who were handed over to SL military after the end of war while the people in Vanni were moving to Vavuniyaa.The people of Keappaa-pulavu in Mullaiththeevu, who have been waging a continuous struggle demanding de-militarization of their village, have already expressed fear that the SL military that engaged in surveillance would deploy targeted violence against those who were in the forefront of the struggle. Without de-militarisation, there is no safety to their children, they have said.A large number of Sinhala military is still deployed at the ratio of one soldier per 6 civilians in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.In the meantime, the genocidal military is now projecting itself with UN-styled uniforms staging patrols across the North-East waging a psychological war against Eezham Tamils.The message coming from the SL military is that it has the full backing from the United Nations system, from which Tamils were expecting justice.During the regime of Mahinda Rajapaksa, all the civil institutions, including the schools to invite SL military commanders as special guests in the public events.The SL military, emboldened with UN backing, is now demanding the same ‘honour’ to be accorded to its occupying commanders in public events.