Brahmi inscription of a Buddhist donor in Prakrit language found in the Yan Oya Basin. The title name of the donor is clearly written as Perumaka, which is a Tamil term (perumakan). This shows the language replacement that was taking place towards the end of the megalithic culture and with the arrival of Buddhism. The script of the inscription is akin to Tamil Brahmi. Also note the two graffiti symbols (double trident and double-tailed fish or tortoise) at the end of the inscription. They are popular symbols of the Indus seals and of the megalithic graffiti, showing the continuity how the megalithic population became Buddhist in the island. [Image courtesy: yanoyaarchaeology.com]