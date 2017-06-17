Time is running out for ITAK to re-orientate itself to basic fundamentals of Tamil struggle

[TamilNet, Saturday, 17 June 2017, 22:30 GMT]The Chief Minister has come out with repeated resolutions calling for international investigations on genocide, action on enforced disappearances. When someone tries to oust such a leader from his office, the people thought it was time to express that they would not be allowing it to happen, Mr Premachandran said.The spontaneous mobilisation of the people took place through social media and more than 80% of those attended the protests were from the younger generation. From religious leaders, university lecturers, teachers, principals, students to all sections of the general public took part in the agitations, he said.The ITAK leaders should now decide whether they want to continue with their no-confidence move or remove it. If they are not going to remove it, the agitations will definitely continue, he further said.“It will be difficult to Mr Senathirajah [the ITAK leader], Mr Sumanthiran or for that matter the Northern Provincial Council if that is to be headed by Sathiyalingam or C.V.K Sivagnanam. It will be a disaster,” Premachandran said.“I think Mr Sampanthan would understand all these things and he would take a proper step to resolve this problem.”In his interview to TamilNet on Saturday, Suresh Premachandran was explaining how ITAK hierarchy has been acting in an authoritarian way dominating the TNA.However, Premachandran was not going into the details of the discourse that is being staged by the foreign Establishments, the agent-State in Colombo and collaborating sections among Tamils (including the ITAK hierarchy) and the diplomatic missions of the West.In the meantime, NPC CM Justice C.V. Wigneswaran told media on Saturday that future course of actions would depend on Sampanthan's response. So far, the ITAK hierarchy was insisting that the Chief Minister should let the two ministers, Sathiyalingam and Deniswaran, to continue in office. They were requested by the CM to go on vacation from their ministerial posts until the investigations on them were complete. But, the two are reluctant to give their assurances in writing that they would not be interfering in the investigations.Sampanthan was prepared to issue a such guarantee on behalf of the ITAK, but Sumanthiran and Sathiyalingam, conspiring to oust the chief minister with sections of ruling Sinhala alliance in Colombo and the outside forces, are exerting pressure on R. Sampanthan, ITAK councillors from Ki'linochchi now withdrawing their support to the ITAK hierarchy told TamilNet on condition of anonymity.Sathiyalingam was on a trip to Norway recently to seek the support of foreign establishments and sections of Tamil diaspora that have already started to collaborate with the SL regime in Colombo through Western funded Center for Poverty Alleviation (CEPA) in Colombo.The move to oust C.V. Wigneswaran is also linked to foreign Establishments such as the IMF and diplomatic missions of the West, as exposed in a series of articles recently published by TamilNet.From the so-called ‘Singapore Principles’ to the recent CEPA-driven political ‘counter-insurgency’ on Tamil diaspora, there is a systemic pattern exposing designs engineered through outfits and ‘task forces’, funded by the West.