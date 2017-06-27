Belated OHCHR ‘discovery’ of US-UK paradigm, eye opener to Tamils
[TamilNet, Tuesday, 27 June 2017, 23:46 GMT]
The UN Human Rights Chief, Zeid Ra’ad al- Hussain said on Monday to an audience in London that struggle against terrorism was “being exploited by governments” and risked undermining international rights treaties, reports Reuter on Tuesday. Zeid was telling this in the context of the outlook of Trump, May, Duterte, and the governments of Egypt, Bahrain and Turkey. The belated response comes as the obsession is mainly on heightened confrontation of the West with the Islamic World, and as the former paradigm setters in the US and UK are now in the opposition. A bandwagon of governments and the UN were abetting when the paradigm was set in the genocide of Eezham Tamils. Trump and May tacitly help moral vindication of the case of Eezham Tamils that was not coming through any formal ‘international investigation,’ commented Tamil activists for alternative politics in the island.
Zeid was commenting on Trump openly backing torture and May threatening to change human rights laws if they got in the way of security operations.
"Mindful of how the American public has, over the last 10 years, become far more accepting of torture, the balance could be tipped in favor of its practice," Zeid said.
On May’s words, Zeid said that it would give heart to authoritarian governments.
"Whatever the intention behind her remarks, they were highly regrettable, a gift from a major Western leader to every authoritarian figure around the world who shamelessly violates human rights under the pretext of fighting terrorism," he said.
Trump and May are not the architects of the paradigm.
Bush, Obama, Hillary, an array of British leaders and a bandwagon of others practised the paradigm in the genocide of Eezham Tamils.
When Tamils all over the world took to streets in 2009, lamenting over an internationally orchestrated genocide, the British representative in the UN Security Council , Sir Robert John Sawers, said that the LTTE was long blighting Sri Lanka. This was the ‘gift’ to the genocidal State in the island.
The genocide was committed even on a people who were not staging any ‘terrorism’ challenges to the West, but were always looking upon it for solutions.
Zeid on Monday was commenting on Duterte too.
"The president of the Philippines has spoken openly about extra-judicial killings. And the president of the United States of America has said that torture could be necessary in certain circumstances. There is no longer any pretence. They are breaking long-held taboos," Zeid said, adding, "The dangers to the entire system of international law are therefore very real."
Need not say how ‘Sri Lanka’ contributed and contributes to the paradigm. This was not checked at that time like how Zeid responses now.
Unfortunately the State in the island, dominated by Sinhala nation and its military, had gone into the hands of a wrong bandwagon. As the bandwagon and its paradigm are now being exposed and discredited widely, Eezham Tamils especially in the diaspora should think twice before getting lured into agendas that buttress the wrong State in the island and wrong world paradigms, commented Tamil activists for alternative politics in the island.
