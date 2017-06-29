Diaspora should conceive institutions in homeland based on native paradigm of nation-building
[TamilNet, Thursday, 29 June 2017, 23:30 GMT] Many of the NGOs of the West and India that operate in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils want to de-politicize the social institutions of Eezham Tamils in the homeland and in the diaspora. They are deployed with the agenda of de-linking the nationhood politics of Eezham Tamils from their social institutions. The Tamil diaspora has a moral duty to counter this destructive trend through self-awakening, said Tamil Nadu activist Thirumugan Gandhi, while responding to a question from TamilNet in a video interview in March. His response to the question is being published in full for the perusal of Tamils in the homeland and in the diaspora. The coordinator of May 17 Movement has been jailed along with three other activists of Thamizhar Vidiyal Kadchi under the notorious ‘Goondas Act’ after they organised a candlelight vigil on May 21 in remembrance of those who perished in Vanni in 2009.
Urging Eezham Tamil diaspora to identify and counter the destructive agenda of the Western and Indian NGOs operating in their homeland, Thirumurugan Gandhi said it was the moral duty of the Tamil diaspora to foster independent social institutions along the paradigm of continued nation building. The institutions and individuals who are not politicized on nation building would be turned against their nation by the corporate and external agenda-centric NGO outfits, he said.
The community based organizations and social institutions of Eezham Tamils in the homeland and in the diaspora have been subjected to increased pressure from Colombo and its global abettors in recent months with an agenda of making them to subscribe to a collaborationist Colombo-centric agenda in the recent months.
Such interventions also went to the extent of interfering in the affairs of the Northern Provincial Council, as witnessed in the recent weeks.
Tamil Nadu was the State most ridden by NGO meddling in India, Thirumurugan observed. It went to the extent of almost destabilizing the peoples’ movements in Tamil Nadu. A host of agencies were operating in the Tamil Nadu theatre, but now the people in Tamil Nadu have realized the hidden agenda behind these outfits. Thanks to the increasing political awareness among the Tamils in Tamil Nadu, the NGO meddling in Tamil Nadu stands nakedly exposed today, Thirumurgan said in his response.
While conceiving models of development in the homeland, Tamils should not opt for models by copying the modus operandi of the NGOs of the West and India. The social structures being created should not behave like financial or corporate outfits, Thirumurugan Gandhi said.
Instead, they should draw inspiration from their own history of political struggle and institution building carried out in the diaspora.
Many of the social structures that persist today among the Eezham Tamil diaspora in every sphere, from schools to temples, have been evolved by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, who conceived these structures integrating the politics of Eezham Tamil nationhood along with the upliftment of the Tamil diaspora. The Tamil diaspora should realize this from its own history and apply the same in constructively assisting the people in their homeland in creating and sustaining the independent and native line of the same paradigm of nation-building, Thirumurugan Gandhi said.
During his visit to Tamil diaspora Thirumurugan Gandhi also observed how the Syrian refugees were being dealt with in the Western countries.
The Syrian refugees, without a native model of their own in the exile, are being exposed to a dependency culture. They are exposed to a destitute situation, even finding themselves in situations of begging for food in the cities of Europe. Tamils should remember that their liberation movement, through conceiving native social institutions in the diaspora, didn’t allow that to happen, he said.