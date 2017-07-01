UN in Myanmar reaps what it has sown in genocidal Sri Lanka
[TamilNet, Saturday, 01 July 2017, 14:47 GMT]
Myanmar on Friday surpassed ‘Sri Lanka’ in challenging UN scrutiny of its crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing. Myanmar will refuse entry to members of a UN probe focusing on allegations of killings, rape and torture by its security forces against Rohingya Muslims. In addition, it wants to keep the so-called ‘Domestic Investigation’ in the hands of people coming from the very military against which the allegations are made. As Myanmar follows genocidal Sri Lanka, UN is heading for the fate of The League of Nations. Defying international norms on people’s affairs such as human rights has to be carefully differentiated from defiance shown to the UN on other matters, as the former is the worst one from the vantage of the masses, and elements that advise and back such State defiance are the worst enemies of humanity, commented Tamil activists for alternative politics in the island.
A UN report this year said that mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya amounted to crimes against humanity and possible ethnic cleansing.
In March, EU brought a resolution in Geneva calling for a mission to look into the allegations as well as abuses in other longstanding ethnic conflicts in the country.
As in the case with genocidal Sri Lanka, New Delhi and Beijing competing with the West to have entry into the country, jumped to save the Establishment in Myanmar. The most articulating was New Delhi.
The UN missions and nominees could hardly go beyond playing handmaids to global agenda-setters. For instance, Angelina Jolie didn’t see genocide-motivated Sinhala military rape in the island. But, whenever a probe on human rights is structurally denied for whatever the reason of geopolitics, it morally affects the victims worse than the atrocities committed on them. The anger will only turn against those who engineer the denial.
Reuter on Friday cited Aung San Suu Kyi saying in Sweden this month that the UN mission "would have created greater hostility between the different communities". The majority in Rakhine are ethnic Rakhine Buddhists who, like many in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, see the Rohingya as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
This is in line with the excuse coming from many Sinhala-Buddhist establishments, even when Eezham Tamils are a parallel historical nation in the island.
A group of Myanmar Buddhist monks recently coming to Jaffna in the company of Sinhala Buddhist monks was seen as giving moral support to the on-going genocidal colonization in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.
Over concerned about Islam, opinion is obtuse to what other religious institutions, especially Theravada Buddhism and Hindutva do in the region at present.
The State in Colombo, having long experience in deceiving the nation of Eezham Tamils, has successfully extended the expertise to deceive the world. The expertise is now exported to other parts of the world.
The ‘Sri Lankan’ modus operandi of the world’s first genocide in 21st century has institutionalized genocide and camouflaged follow-up as accepted paradigms of world polity.
In the case of Rohingya in Myanmar, lessons particularly go to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives and Bengalis in India in the region, whose governments were a party to the ‘Sri Lanka’ paradigm; to a host of world Muslim countries that were in the bandwagon; and to the countries in Latin America that were carried away by the red shawl and deceptive diplomats of Rajapaksa.
As States, powers and international organizations are not likely to change, world may have to think of alternative movements and methods to check culprits and empower victims, especially in the area of collective human rights of peoples and nations.
