

Pulak-kudiyiruppu experience: Resettlement without de-militarisation is nightmare [TamilNet, Thursday, 20 July 2017, 23:36 GMT]

Due to utter ignorance by the civil administration of the SL State, the ITAK sitting in the opposition and collaborating with the occupying Colombo, international backers of genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’ and the agenda-driven Colombo-based NGO community, which only opens its purses where manipulation, deception and hijack is needed for their foreign ‘development’ and ‘environment’ masters, the 54 Tamil families of Pulak-kudiyiruppu, who managed to secure the release of 48 acres of their lands on 01st of March, still languish without proper security to their school-going children under the continued militarisation of Keappaa-pulavu. In a video interview to TamilNet this week, the families that continue to hold on to their village, narrated their destitute situation and the negligence they have been facing so far.







The situation of Pulak-kudiyiruppu is being revealed by SL Minister for Resettlement is pre-occupied with transferring more money, 150 million rupees, to SL military for sustaining the military zone of Keappaa-pulavu where 138 uprooted families are waging a continuous struggle for 5 months demanding their 482 acres of lands.



A meaningful resettlement is not possible without effective de-militarisation of the residential and agricultural GS division of Keappaa-pulavu, rights activists in Vanni told TamilNet.



The ITAK, engaged in ‘Quisling Politics’ funded by the West has completely failed to demand de-militarisation of the Keappaa-pulavu.



Today, at Pulak-kudiyiruppu, only 9 families hold on to their village, while the remaining are trying to finding ways to secure the needed infrastructure and transport for their school-going children.



“All of the families get together in Pulak-kudiyiruppu to discuss their plight, but have not found a means to secure a decent arrangement so far. “We have been knocking all the doors, but nothing has happened,” 40-year-old mother Jeyaluxmy Gnanasekar told TamilNet narrating the lives of Tami families living under Sinhala militarisation.



“Having a 13-year-old school-going daughter, the people even question me how I manage to hold on to the village,” she said.



The SL military is everywhere. During the nights they come with torch lights, the villagers say. “Even though they don't do any harm, we live in fear. Most of the families are women-led. We have girls going to school [through militarized zone],” she said.



61-year-old Vivekananthan Selliah said no humanitarian assistance was forthcoming towards a meaningful resettlement. “While our light posts have been smashed, the SL military is wandering in nights with their lights,” he said.



The level of prevailing trauma of the villagers is clearly visible in their interviews.



54 of 84 uprooted Tamil families from Pulak-kudiyiruppu village in Keappaa-pulavu GS area secured the release of 48 acres of their lands after five years of agitation and finally a continuous protest waged throughout the entire month of February this year.



A significant number of the families, 30 of 84 from Pulak-kudiyiruppu, are female-led ones that had lost their men during the times of war and the genocidal onslaught on Vanni.



There were 54 school-going children among the 350 people who were protesting for liberating their village.



When the lands were finally released, the occupying SL military had destroyed everything that could provide shelter to the families. Only those who had their land documents were given back their lands. Around 30 families who were living in Pulak-kudiyiruppu before 2009 had no documents and they were not provided their lands back. The SL military was still keeping their lands.



During their struggle and also when their lands were released, Pulak-kudiyiruppu families were voicing for de-militarisation as they were seriously concerned of their security, particularly the security of their children, as the children had to go to school walking a long distance through the military zone.



Despite their protest had drawn greater attention, even from South, the families who secured their lands, were not given any resettlement assistance or housing scheme.



The SL State and its civil administration totally failed to provide even transportation to the school-going children.



A private donor came forward to assist the resettled families with school transportation for one month. After that, Tamil National Peoples’ Front (TNPF) led by Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam sponsored some money to sustain the school transportation for 10 more days, Jeyaluxmy said.



As the families already feared, they were forced to continue to live in displacement for the sake of the education and security of their children.



Related Articles:

15.03.17

01.03.17

19.02.17





Chronology:

20.07.17 Pulak-kudiyiruppu experience: Resettlement without.. 19.07.17 Colombo's deceptive land release in Keappaa-pulavu.. 18.07.17 Continuous street protest brings lung disease, tra.. [TamilNet, Thursday, 20 July 2017, 23:36 GMT]The situation of Pulak-kudiyiruppu is being revealed by SL Minister for Resettlement is pre-occupied with transferring more money, 150 million rupees, to SL military for sustaining the military zone of Keappaa-pulavu where 138 uprooted families are waging a continuous struggle for 5 months demanding their 482 acres of lands.A meaningful resettlement is not possible without effective de-militarisation of the residential and agricultural GS division of Keappaa-pulavu, rights activists in Vanni told TamilNet.The ITAK, engaged in ‘Quisling Politics’ funded by the West has completely failed to demand de-militarisation of the Keappaa-pulavu.Today, at Pulak-kudiyiruppu, only 9 families hold on to their village, while the remaining are trying to finding ways to secure the needed infrastructure and transport for their school-going children.“All of the families get together in Pulak-kudiyiruppu to discuss their plight, but have not found a means to secure a decent arrangement so far. “We have been knocking all the doors, but nothing has happened,” 40-year-old mother Jeyaluxmy Gnanasekar told TamilNet narrating the lives of Tami families living under Sinhala militarisation.“Having a 13-year-old school-going daughter, the people even question me how I manage to hold on to the village,” she said.The SL military is everywhere. During the nights they come with torch lights, the villagers say. “Even though they don't do any harm, we live in fear. Most of the families are women-led. We have girls going to school [through militarized zone],” she said.61-year-old Vivekananthan Selliah said no humanitarian assistance was forthcoming towards a meaningful resettlement. “While our light posts have been smashed, the SL military is wandering in nights with their lights,” he said.The level of prevailing trauma of the villagers is clearly visible in their interviews.54 of 84 uprooted Tamil families from Pulak-kudiyiruppu village in Keappaa-pulavu GS area secured the release of 48 acres of their lands after five years of agitation and finally a continuous protest waged throughout the entire month of February this year.A significant number of the families, 30 of 84 from Pulak-kudiyiruppu, are female-led ones that had lost their men during the times of war and the genocidal onslaught on Vanni.There were 54 school-going children among the 350 people who were protesting for liberating their village.When the lands were finally released, the occupying SL military had destroyed everything that could provide shelter to the families. Only those who had their land documents were given back their lands. Around 30 families who were living in Pulak-kudiyiruppu before 2009 had no documents and they were not provided their lands back. The SL military was still keeping their lands.During their struggle and also when their lands were released, Pulak-kudiyiruppu families were voicing for de-militarisation as they were seriously concerned of their security, particularly the security of their children, as the children had to go to school walking a long distance through the military zone.Despite their protest had drawn greater attention, even from South, the families who secured their lands, were not given any resettlement assistance or housing scheme.The SL State and its civil administration totally failed to provide even transportation to the school-going children.A private donor came forward to assist the resettled families with school transportation for one month. After that, Tamil National Peoples’ Front (TNPF) led by Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam sponsored some money to sustain the school transportation for 10 more days, Jeyaluxmy said.As the families already feared, they were forced to continue to live in displacement for the sake of the education and security of their children.15.03.17 Resettling families in Pulavuk-kudyiruppu complain about lac.. 01.03.17 Keappaa-pulavu struggle continues, only one tenth of lands r.. 19.02.17 Keappaa-pulavu protesters question silence of foreign diplom..