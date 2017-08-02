Feature Article

New Sinhala police station disturbs peace in resettled Vadamunai, Batticaloa

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 02 August 2017, 22:25 GMT]
Some normalcy returned to Vadamunai village situated 65 km northwest of Batticaloa city two years ago when the occupying Sinhala military vacated its military camp, which was situated at a building of the Irrigation Department, which was located on the left bank of Vadamunai tank. Resettled Tamil women were continuously harassed by the Sinhala soldiers stationed at the irrigation building whenever the women went to the tank for water and bathing needs. A few days ago, a Sinhala policemen have stationed at the locality, causing trauma and fear among the resettled villagers. The Tamil people living in the interior village of Batticaloa district, is a border village to Polonnaruwa district of North Central Province. The survivors from Vadamunai village, who witnessed one of the brutal massacres, Mayilanthanai massacre in 1992, only managed to resettled back during the times of the LTTE.

But, the villagers were again displaced in 2007 during the genocidal onslaught on LTTE administered interior north-western hinterland of Batticaloa district, which is also known as Paduvaan-karai.

Oottuch-cheanai and Vadamunai
The locality of Oottuch-cheanai and Vadamunai in Paduvaankarai region


Despite limited assistance for resettlement and the fear of Sinhalicisation targeting their village from Welikande situated 4 km northwest of the village, 272 uprooted Eezham Tamil families have managed to resettle in the village.

The SL Police maintains that it wants to control ‘illegal activities’ despite having a large police station 4 km away in Welikande. Even if SL police wants to establish its branch under Vaazhaichcheanai Police, it could have chosen a different place without causing fear psychosis among the people, social activists in Vadamunai say blaming the Colombo regime for targeting their village for Sinhala colonization.

Ooththuch-cheanai is the neighbouring Tamil village situated east of Vadamunai. 347 families have managed to resettle in Ooththuch-cheanai.

The Colombo government has been planning to seize Vadamunai-Ooththuchchenai villages since 1978.

Mahaweli, System L and B
‘Mahaweli Master plan’ currently targeting Mullaiththeevu, Batticaloa and Ampaa'rai through System L and System B [Image courtesy:mahaweli.gov.lk]
Now, the entire area is also targeted through SL President Maithiripala Sirisena’s ‘Mahaweli Ministry’ under the so-called ‘development’ cum Sinhala colonization scheme known as Mahaweli ‘System B’.

Both the villagers of Ooththuch-cheanai and Vadamunai are still haunted by the memories of genocidal Mayilanthanai massacre on 09th August in 1990.

Following a landmine attack in Jaffna on 08 August 1990, in which several SLA officers including Major General Denzil Kobbekaduwa were killed, a group of Sinhala soldiers stormed Mayilanthanai village, which is situated near Vadamunai in Batticaloa the following day. At least 21 Sinhala soldiers took part in the brutal massacre that claimed the lives of 35 Tamil civilians. A 12-month-old baby was among nine children and six elderly women. More than 50 villagers survived the massacre sustaining injuries. 24 of them were seriously injured.

Following Mayilanthanai massacre, majority of the people from the interior villages were uprooted and languished in displacement in Vaazhaich-cheanai until 2002 when a section of them resettled. They were again uprooted in 2007 following attacks by the occupying Sri Lanka Army and the ‘home guards’.

As usual, an eyewash investigation process was staged under the SL judiciary. However, all of the Sinhala soldiers were acquitted all the eighteen Sinhala soldiers, who had been identified by the villagers.

A Sinhala speaking Jury brought a unanimous verdict of not guilty on all charges in 2002. The Jury brought the same verdict a second time in the same year when the SL High Court Judge directed the jury to reconsider their verdict as the prosecution had led sufficient evidence to prove the guilt of the accused.

Apart from the massacre, several killings were carried out by the occupying Sinhala military and police during the times of war.

After the war, the area has been subjected to repeated attempts by extremist Sinhala monks and the occupying military. The SL military has also been blocking Community Based Organizations and local NGOs from assisting the resettling people, also after 2009.

The Sinhala police station, coming under Vaazhaichcheanai police, has come into being since 20 July, 2017.


Related Articles:
15.09.16   Maharaja TV promotes genocidal military culture through ‘wel..
10.06.15   Batticaloa ignored in financial allocations for resettlement..
10.05.12   Resettled Tamils without assistance affected by mini-cyclone..
07.05.12   Paduvaankarai people live with UXO threat
03.05.12   Parts of Batticaloa worse than Vanni in ‘normalcy’
04.01.12   Colombo targets Tamil officials who defy instruction in land..
08.03.03   SLA commander refuses refugees to resettle in Mylanthanai
14.12.02   AG urged to file appeal against Mylanthanai acquittal
25.11.02   All Sinhala jury acquits Mylanthanai accused
24.11.02   Mylanthanai massacre case verdict on Monday
08.11.02   Refugees eager to resettle, demand basic facilities
05.11.02   Mylanthanai massacre accused make statements from dock
16.10.02   Medical evidence continues in Mylanthanai massacre case
16.10.02   Medical officers give evidence in Mylanthanai massacre
04.10.02   Women witnesses give evidence in Mylanthanai massacre case
30.09.02   High Court takes up Mylanthanai massacre case
09.08.02   Mylanthanai massacre commemorated
16.01.02   Mylanthanai massacre case before Sinhala Jury
01.12.99   Tamil Judge sought for Mylanthanai Case
18.11.98   Mylanthanai massacre case postponed


Chronology:
02.08.17  New Sinhala police station disturbs peace in reset..
28.05.17  Rigid military ‘pass system’ continues to restrict..
26.05.17  Sirisena diverts water away from Tamil farmers to ..
11.05.17  No action from Sirisena on withdrawing Sinhala col..
10.01.17  Sinhala Buddhist monks assault Tamil cattle-herder..
07.12.16  It is time for SL President to act against extremi..
03.12.16  Extremist monks march towards Batticaloa, Tamil an..
30.11.16  Sinhala colonists harass Tamil GS officer threaten..
22.11.16  Muslim, Tamil politicians not bold enough to confr..
18.11.16  Monk-talk reveals realities set by imperialisms ri..
11.11.16  Led by extremist monk, Sinhala colonists launch ha..
02.11.16  Sirisena deploys ‘pass restrictions’ to block Tami..
03.10.16  Colombo stands further exposed by contradictory me..
02.10.16  Sinhala colonisers in Batticaloa challenge officia..
25.09.16  SL military, Buddhist monk bring Sinhala ‘War Hero..
21.09.16  Sinhala colonists step up assaults on Tamil cattle..
14.09.16  Sinhala colonists advance 3 km further into Battic..
06.09.16  Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry spearheads massive-sc..
22.06.16  Structural genocide targets Kudumpimalai despite T..
10.06.16  Attacked GS officer gets harassed while SL police ..
08.06.16  Family receives death threat for alerting GS offic..
02.06.16  SL military brutally assaults Tamil Village Office..
06.05.16  Protest by dairy farmers brings EPC Minister, GA t..
03.05.16  Maithiripala’s structural genocide targets Tamil c..
01.02.16  Resettelement of Tamils confronted on several fron..
16.01.16  Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry continues demographic..
05.10.15  Sirisena's ministry, SL military seize more pastur..
14.06.15  Sinhala occupation of pastureland causes existenti..
13.06.15  Colombo continues to deploy Wildlife Department as..
29.05.15  Violence intensified in Sinhala military-driven de..
06.05.15  Why no Gazette notification on release of lands, a..
16.04.15  Sinhala colonization continues unabated in pasture..
28.01.15  Sinhala occupation continues at gunpoint in East d..
02.10.14  SL military enslaves Eezham Tamils along border vi..
07.08.14  Occupation of grazing lands in Batticaloa is big s..
09.02.14  Tamil cattle farmers complain of Sinhala occupatio..
07.02.14  Buddhist monk, Sinhala squad appropriate lands alo..
26.01.14  Current realities of demographic genocide in Batti..
28.12.13  Colombo’s wildlife department appropriates lands i..
29.09.13  SL military sends back officials inspecting illega..
14.06.13  Sinhala military wants ‘Kappan’ from Batticaloa Ta..
25.02.13  Attacks against Tamil farmers escalate in Vellaave..
09.02.13  Sinhala paramilitary attacks Tamil dairy farmers i..
02.12.12  Sinhala paramilitary attacks Tamil cattle farmers ..
11.11.12  Colombo plans to settle 25,000 Sinhala families in..
10.10.12  Sinhalese occupy grazing lands of Tamil cattle bre..
03.05.12  Parts of Batticaloa worse than Vanni in ‘normalcy’
03.03.12  Land grabbed for Buddhist stupa, local people bloc..
09.12.11  SLA grabs 3,500 acres of land in Batticaloa for Si..
04.12.11  Strategic Batticaloa borderland appropriated for c..
17.10.11  Sinhalese given lands in Tamil villages in East un..
11.10.11  Forest destruction, land grab go unabated in Batti..
08.10.11  Colombo destroys herbal forest in Batticaloa
05.10.11  Sinhala encroachment of grazing lands continues un..
21.09.11  Colombo schemes Sinhalicisation of Batticaloa with..
21.12.10  Mahinda doctrine deprives Tamils of irrigation in ..
09.07.10  SLA changes traditional Tamil names of streets in ..
03.05.09  Sinhalese colonization of Tamil village in Eastern..
26.08.08  SLA restrictions affect cattle owners, farmers in ..
20.05.08  USAID reconstructs milk chilling facility in Vella..
12.09.07  Paduvaankarai IDPs' cattle to be appropriated – Ba..
20.04.07  GoSL must pay compensation to Batticaloa IDPs- MP
04.07.03  Techniques to improve milk production discussed in..
28.06.03  Artifical Insemination Unit opened in Karadiyanaru

 
Latest 15 Reports
02.08.17 22:25   Photo
New Sinhala police station disturbs peace in resettled Vadamunai, Batticaloa
01.08.17 21:33  
Genocidal Colombo causes new obstacles to investigations on Mannaar mass graves
31.07.17 22:36  
SL Prime Minister behind harassing Tamil DS officers in Batticaloa with transfers
30.07.17 23:40  
Colombo's tourism industry to grab 1,300 acres along Batticaloa coast
29.07.17 23:36   Photo
New Sinhala colonisation-scheme introduced along border villages of Mullaiththeevu
28.07.17 18:42  
Legal ruling opens door for dismantling LTTE ban in other jurisdictions
27.07.17 19:17  
West funds SL military by channeling funds through UN and SL Ministry
26.07.17 14:33   Photo
European Court upholds 2014 decision to de-proscribe LTTE
25.07.17 20:12   Photo
Genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’ sentences life imprisonment to popular Tamil artist
24.07.17 17:43   Photo
Colombo to ‘expand’ bird sanctuary to harm territorial-integrity of Tamil homeland
23.07.17 16:28   Photo
Tamils honour Sinhala policeman killed in assassination attempt on Jaffna Judge
22.07.17 13:58   Photo
Judge Ilancheliyan narrowly escapes assassination attempt in Jaffna
22.07.17 12:54  
Families of enforced disappeared categorically denounce OMP, condemn West
21.07.17 20:57  
"Mini-battles" staged in occupied Tamil country causing anxiety among civilians
20.07.17 23:36  
Pulak-kudiyiruppu experience: Resettlement without de-militarisation is nightmare
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=79&artid=38761
 
   