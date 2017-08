Forest Department schemes Sinhala colonisation in Vavuniyaa North

[TamilNet, Friday, 11 August 2017, 23:02 GMT]The 1,750 acres of lands are situated between Nayinaa-madu and Ananthar-Pu'liyang-ku'lam. Muruthoadai village is also being targeted for Sinhala colonisation, informed civil sources in Vavuniyaa North said.A Sinhala colony was planned at Nayinaa-madu area in 2012 during the times of Rajapaksa. But, the plans were later stalled.Now, fresh attempts are afoot from several corners indicating a large Sinhala colonisation being silently schemed along with so-called Mahaweli L Zone. Kokkachchaan-ku'lam has already been converted into a Sinhala colony along with Ken and Dollar farms.Sinhala colonists in Vavuniyaa North have seized reconstructed irrigation schemes such as the one at Thanik-kal village.All the lands south of Kanakarayaan-ku'lam in the country of Eezham Tamils are going to be absorbed into Mahaweli L Zone colonisation, the civil sources said substantiating the allegation by TNA Parliamentarian Sivasakthi Ananandan. Sinhala administrative division has started functioning since 2011 in the Mullaitheevu district renaming the Tamil Ma’nal-aa’ru into Weli-Oya in Sinhala and seizing the lands of Eezham Tamils.The Weli-oya division in the Mullaith-theevu district of the Northern Province, created for the exclusive purpose of Sinhalicisation of a strategic piece of Tamil Land in order to wedge the North from the East, has been carved out by joining territories of the Mullaith-theevu district as well as territories of the Vavuniyaa district.This has been done in such a way, so that Vavuniyaa would lose its boundary with Trincomalee and the Sinhalicised Weli-oya will have contiguity with Anuradhapura district of the North Central Province.The Sinhala colonies in Karaithu'raip-pattu , Ma'nal-aa'ru and in Vavuniyaa North, seek to permanently wedge the demographic contiguity of the northern and eastern provinces of the country of Eezham Tamils.