Forest Department schemes Sinhala colonisation in Vavuniyaa North

[TamilNet, Friday, 11 August 2017, 23:02 GMT]
The Forest Department of genocidal Sri Lanka is refusing to allow Eezham Tamil owners of 1,750 acres of forested farmlands at Nayinaa-madu GS division in Vavuniyaa North to enter their lands. 175 Eezham Tamil families own the lands since they were given 10 acres per family in 1982. Later, due to massacres carried out by the occupying Sinhala military and Sinhala homeguards paramilitary, the landowners who had planted Palmyra trees were unable to maintain their farms. The entire area had become forested again during the times of war. All attempts by the landowners to regain their lands after 2009 have failed as the SL Forest Department has been blocking them from entering the lands. Now, the lands are about to be secretly transferred to Sinhala colonists, TNA Parliamentarian Sivaskathi Ananthan has said.

The 1,750 acres of lands are situated between Nayinaa-madu and Ananthar-Pu'liyang-ku'lam. Muruthoadai village is also being targeted for Sinhala colonisation, informed civil sources in Vavuniyaa North said.

A Sinhala colony was planned at Nayinaa-madu area in 2012 during the times of Rajapaksa. But, the plans were later stalled.

Now, fresh attempts are afoot from several corners indicating a large Sinhala colonisation being silently schemed along with so-called Mahaweli L Zone.

Kokkachchaan-ku'lam has already been converted into a Sinhala colony along with Ken and Dollar farms.

Sinhala colonists in Vavuniyaa North have seized reconstructed irrigation schemes such as the one at Thanik-kal village.

All the lands south of Kanakarayaan-ku'lam in the country of Eezham Tamils are going to be absorbed into Mahaweli L Zone colonisation, the civil sources said substantiating the allegation by TNA Parliamentarian Sivasakthi Ananandan.

A Sinhala administrative division has started functioning since 2011 in the Mullaitheevu district renaming the Tamil Ma’nal-aa’ru into Weli-Oya in Sinhala and seizing the lands of Eezham Tamils.

The Weli-oya division in the Mullaith-theevu district of the Northern Province, created for the exclusive purpose of Sinhalicisation of a strategic piece of Tamil Land in order to wedge the North from the East, has been carved out by joining territories of the Mullaith-theevu district as well as territories of the Vavuniyaa district.

This has been done in such a way, so that Vavuniyaa would lose its boundary with Trincomalee and the Sinhalicised Weli-oya will have contiguity with Anuradhapura district of the North Central Province.

The Sinhala colonies in Karaithu'raip-pattu, Ma'nal-aa'ru and in Vavuniyaa North, seek to permanently wedge the demographic contiguity of the northern and eastern provinces of the country of Eezham Tamils.


