

Students, families mark 11 years since genocidal massacre of 53 school girls [TamilNet, Monday, 14 August 2017, 20:58 GMT]

The 11th anniversary of 53 Eezham Tamil school girls and staff who perished in the genocidal aerial massacre, which was known as Chegnchoalai (Sencholai) killing in 2006, was emotionally marked by the families of the victims at Vallipunam in Mullaiththeevu and also by hundreds of Jaffna University students, academics and the staff inside the university premises in Jaffna on Monday. SL President Mahinda Rajapaksa was briefed at least 12 hours before the genocidal attack by Roshan Goonatilake, the commander of the SL Air Force. SL Defence Secretary and presidential sibling Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was instructing the state-owned broadcast apparatus to carry a radio message of warning against school children attending LTTE trainings, said a group of rights activists who have gathered details on the preceding events in Colombo in the final hours before the fateful day.







There are more than enough indicators to conclude the nature of the crime as a genocidal act, the activists said.



SL President and Commander-in-Chief Mahinda Rajapaksa was celebrating in advance, knowing very well that it was school going girls who were attending a first-aid and emergency training organized by the LTTE, who were going to be targeted. The SL military establishment had obtained first-hand reconnaissance data through the Israeli-trained ‘Deep Penetration Unit’ (DPU). A huge fear psychosis would be created in Vanni as a result of the massacre, was the projection presented by the SL military Establishment to SL President on 13 August.



The venue of the Isreali-built Kfir was the premises of Chengnchoalai orphanage at Vallipunam in Mullaiththeevu.







Students, including Sinhalese attending the University of Jaffna, attended the remembrance event along with Vice Chancellor Professor Ratnam Vigneswaran, University Teachers Association and non-academic staff took part in the event attended by hundreds in Jaffna.



The president of Jaffna University Student Union said the remembrance event was first in a series of remembrance events that are to be marked by the student community in the future. It is important to remind the future generations, especially the student community of the contemporary times, that the nature of the crime was genocidal and that the international community also failed to deliver justice.



A community organization named Vanni Cross organized the event at Valli-punam. Tamil National Peoples’ Front led by Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam also staged a memorial event at Vallipunam.



Parents and relatives who have survived the genocidal war on Vanni paid emotional tribute to the victims at Mullaiththeevu. The portraits of the school girls and staff killed in the aerial massacre were displayed at the commemoration events in Jaffna and Mullaiththeevu.



