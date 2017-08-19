Indian Commander wants ‘more training’ from genocidal Sri Lanka Army
[TamilNet, Saturday, 19 August 2017, 23:09 GMT]
The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command of the Indian Army Lieutenant General P.M Hariz, has asked the Sinhala Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake to offer more training for Indian soldiers at a meeting between the duo in Colombo on Thursday, according to an official news release by the SL Army on Saturday. P.M. Hariz, who hails from Kerala, was previously GOC-in-C at Army Training Command in Shimla. While appeasing the SL military, the Indian Establishment has been operating against the sentiments of Eezham Tamils by continuously opting for Sinhala-centric approaches in its geopolitical outlook. In July, China gained 99-year commercial control of Hambantota deep seaport. Within two weeks, India rushed with its interests in operating Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) for 40 years.
Palaali airport in Jaffna, which was to be developed into an international airport and later into a regional airport, is still a military base of the occupying military of genocidal Sri Lanka.
The military has also seized lands from the people of Valikkaamam under the cover of airport expansion. But, the entire area is so-called ‘High Security Zone’.
The KKS Harbour, which was developed by Indian assistance, has not served any civilian purpose.
In the meantime, the visit by P.M. Hariz, also saw renewal of an abandoned tombstone of an IPKF commanding officer at Koappaay in Jaffna near the obliterated Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemetery on Saturday. The IPKF (1987 - 1990) had put up the tombstone in remembrance of the commanding officer who lost his life along with four Indian jawans in an LTTE ambush.
All IPKF monuments had been forgotten by the native people as well as the occupying Sinhala military. Only after an Indian mission was opened in Jaffna, the military under former SL President Mahinda Rajapaksa, rushed to clean up an IPKF monument in Palaali.
The LTTE, which was in control of most of the peninsula between 1990 and 1996 didn't destroy any of the Indian tombstones. But, the occupying Sinhala military bulldozed Tamil Eelam Heroes Cemetery where thousands of tombstones of Eezham Tamil fighters once stood. The Tamil Heroes cemetery has been converted into a military cantonment of the 512 division of the occupying military.
Southern Indian Army Commander laid floral wreaths at Koappaay in memory of an IPKF commanding officer and 4 jawans who were slain in an ambush by Tamil Tigers in the late 1980s at Koappaay, Jaffna
On Stuarday, P.M. Hariz visited the hurriedly renovated tombstone along with two other Indian military officials.
Following is an extract from the news release issued by the SLA on Saturday:
“Lieutenant General P.M Hariz during the meet pledged that the Indian Army would like to send more and more of their Army officers to receive training with Commandos, Special Forces of the Sri Lankan Army and also in other training institutes, such as the Defence Service Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Infantry Training Schools, etc. He also spoke high of the experiences that the Sri Lanka Army has gained in the recent past years and how those experiences were shared.”
Related Articles:
Lieutenant General P.M Hariz, the GOC-in-C of the Southern Command of the Indian Army meets Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake in Colombo on 17 August
08.02.17 Occupying Colombo to expand airbase in Jaffna seizing more l..
22.10.16 Colombo survyes lands for ‘Sinhala Military Zone’ in Valikaa..
27.02.16 Uprooted Tamils in Jaffna to launch occupy movement carrying..
29.10.15 Colombo beefs up borders of Sinhala military colonization in..
06.02.14 Colombo deploys Indian assistance to commit structural genoc..
08.10.13 Indian FM in Jaffna talks of ‘tri-lingual, united, sovereign..
08.02.13 Poonakari becomes another major hub of Sinhala militarisatio..
05.02.12 China to build airport in Poonakari to balance India’s Palaa..
External Links:
Chronology: