Lieutenant General P.M Hariz, the GOC-in-C of the Southern Command of the Indian Army meets Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake in Colombo on 17 August

Southern Indian Army Commander laid floral wreaths at Koappaay in memory of an IPKF commanding officer and 4 jawans who were slain in an ambush by Tamil Tigers in the late 1980s at Koappaay, Jaffna