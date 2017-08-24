NPC to lodge legal action against SL Forest Department’s seizure of peoples’ lands
[TamilNet, Thursday, 24 August 2017, 23:55 GMT] Several complaints have been made from Mullaiththeevu district prompting the Northern Provincial Council to seriously consider lodging a legal action against the conduct of Colombo’s Forest Department, NPC circles in Jaffna said. Occupying Colombo's Forest Department and Department of Wildlife Conservation have been deployed for several years in systematically transforming the private and most of the non-residential lands in Mannaar and Vanni into the property of the SL State through blindly deploying the statutes, ordinances and acts of the unitary constitution of genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’. At the same time, the West has been playing a destructive ‘diplomacy’ against the very survival of the nation of Eezham Tamils in their homeland.
The powers, particularly the West led by the US Bandwagon has been blighting the nation of Eezham Tamils for long not only by abetting the genocidal war of the SL State along with China and India, but also through continuing their development crimes, demographic crimes and cultural crimes by backing the unitary system of the SL State, which wants to complete the genocide.
The SL Forest Department, which has been under the dominance of Sinhala officials from the South since the times of former SL Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and which has been under the continuous influence of the occupying Sinhala military, has also been working closely with ultra nationalist Sinhala Buddhist Establishment.
While the environment and development crimes of the SL State have been abetted by countries like Norway, the programmes of cultural genocide are being promoted by the countries such as the Netherlands having a colonial legacy. The Netherlands is active on ‘heritage’ and NGO manipulations as well as having a military intelligence collaboration with the genocidal State engaged in a counter-insurgency war on the Tamil diaspora.
The genocidal policy of Colombo-based Environment, Heritage, Development and Tourism ministries have been shaped by Sinhala ultra-nationalists such as former JVP ‘Patali’ Champika Ranawake under the regime of Rajapaksa and the late Gamini Dissanayke’s son Navin Dissanayake (UNP) under the regime of Sirisena. These are only two examples. The unitary SL State in Colombo is full of such individuals, institutions and policies that operate against the existence of the nation of Eezham Tamils.
SL Minister of Minister of Power and Energy Champika Ranawake [left] was the former Minister of Environment & Natural Resources, who schemed the occupation of Tamil lands through his ministry and departments and SL Minister of Tourism and Sports Navin Dissanayke [right] who has taken over the role of declaring Sanctuaries. Both of them have been ministers under the regimes of Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maithiripala Sirisena.
Thanks to New Delhi’s abetment of the Sinhala State the provincial councils have no power to challenge the unitary structure.
Germany has been abetting the so-called ‘Cultural Diplomacy’ of the genocidal Sri Lankan state under the pretext of promoting eco-tourism and sustainable development, particularly after 2009.
The following YouTube video should give an idea to Eezham Tamils how the SL ministries waging a structural genocide against the nation of Eezham Tamils in their homeland through the unitary mechanisms such as the SL Forest Department and Wildlife Conservation Department are being abetted through the so-called ‘cultural diplomacy’ of Germany:
“Eezham Tamil activists should have no qualms in confronting the activities of these development conquistadors with their opinion. These conquistadors are not different to the counter-insurgency military advisors of the US bandwagon who exploited the genuine struggle of the nation of Eezham Tamils for the military experiments on non-State actors and caused the genocidal end instead of delivering a negotiated peace,” commented a Tamil development activist based in Jaffna.
Passing the blames to ‘both parties’ to the conflict, the real culprits are continuing their genocidal abetment under the notions of development, environment, reconciliation and tourism, the activist further said urging concrete action from the Tamil diaspora in Europe.
The same actors, particularly The Netherlands and Norway, have been in the forefront in waging a shadow war against the powerless Northern Provincial Council which is being led by Justice C.V. Wigneswaran who has been moderately reflecting the concerns of the people in the North-East.
The SL Forest Department was being approached by the District Secretariat in Mullaiththeevu, which also comes under the unitary SL system. The Tamil officials at the District Secretariat have been requesting the Forest Department to release at least 549 acres of lands to resettle at least a section of 2,000 uprooted Tamil-speaking people, who are either landless or lost their lands to the SL Department which has been claiming their forested lands as its property.
Many of the war-displaced and poverty-stricken people, who survived the 2009 genocidal onslaught, are not in possession of the documents to prove their ownership. The divisional secretaries and the officials at the District Secretariat, are aware of the civilian settlements in the past. They have been repeatedly urging the SL Forest Department since 2015 to release the seized lands at least considering the plight of the war-affected people on the need for residential and agricultural lands, but the requests were of no avail.
In the meantime, the SL Forest Department has been working behind the scene to allocate lands for Sinhala colonies along the border of Northern and Eastern Provinces disrupting the territorial integrity of the Tamil homeland.
After several rounds of requests, Colombo’s department offered to release some 179 acres of lands at two remote locations. But, later reduced it to somewhere between 80 and 100 acres, according to the civil sources at Mullaiththeevu District Secretariat.
Both the Wildlife and Forest departments have seized several thousands of acres of lands in Mannaar, Vavuniyaa and Mullaiththeevu districts.
Tamil activists have now turned to the NPC to try a legal action against the Forest department of the SL State.