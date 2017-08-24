SL Minister of Minister of Power and Energy Champika Ranawake [left] was the former Minister of Environment & Natural Resources, who schemed the occupation of Tamil lands through his ministry and departments and SL Minister of Tourism and Sports Navin Dissanayke [right] who has taken over the role of declaring Sanctuaries. Both of them have been ministers under the regimes of Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maithiripala Sirisena.