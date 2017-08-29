Americas receive back paradigm set in genocidal Sri Lanka by US bandwagon
[TamilNet, Tuesday, 29 August 2017, 23:52 GMT]
The North, Central and South Americas as well as many other parts of the world now face the consequences of a paradigm that was originally experimented in genocidal Sri Lanka by the US bandwagon. The Trump administration is only delivering back the paradigm set by its predecessors outside, into its own country, besides its other global ‘bravados’, commented Tamil activists for alternative politics in the island. They were responding to Charlottesville, current global events and to the tenure of genocidal Sri Lanka's General Jagath Jayasuriya as Ambassador in Brazil. Including the UN, those who now wail over Trump setting an ‘example’ by pointing to ‘both sides’ in Charlottesville, should see the bandwagon of his predecessors including the UN presiding over the genocide of Eezham Tamils, then proposing to investigate war crimes of ‘both sides’ and failing in that too, the activists said.
For more than a decade before Trump, the USA was practicing bandwagonism in several parts of the world to achieve its agenda.
While in other cases, the USA was facing direct challenges to deploy bandwagonism, the limit was crossed in the case of Eezham Tamils when the deployment was to commit genocide of a people, who never posed a challenge.
It is now a discredited bandwagonism that faces North Korea and one could see the domino effect.
The case of victimized Eezham Tamils and its paradigm-setting effect on current global affairs could be understood better in Latin America if it could see beyond Tamil articulation orchestrated by the very culprits and see beyond pseudo ‘Leftism’ coming from Colombo.
In the given circumstances of Colombo, a genocide-accused person like General Jagath Jayasuriya's tenure as ambassador to Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina and Suriname, could have the backing of any of the outside forces operating in Colombo. It could be Wasginton, it could be Beijing, it could be even New Delhi that has very recently reiterated its interest in ‘learning‘ from genocidal Sri Lanka’s military.
Whatever the case may be, Latin America should see the global importance of setting the paradigm right on ‘Sri Lanka’, if it envisages a new world order, the activists said. * * *
Jagath Jayasuriya has been SL Ambassador to the above mentioned six Latin American countries since 2015.
On Monday, Spanish prosecutor Carlos Castresana Fernandez, who had previously worked on the indictment of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and on international cases against certain other dictators in Latin America in the past, filed lawsuits against Jayasuriya in Brazil and Colombia.
"This is one genocide that has been forgotten, but this will force democratic countries to do something," Fernandez was quoted as saying by the AP.
"This is just the beginning of the fight," Mr Fernandez has said.
He was filing the cases on behalf of South Africa based International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP), which is led by Yasmin Sooka, who was one of the three members of the UN Secretary-General's “Panel of Experts on Accountability in Sri Lanka” in 2011.
Lawsuits would be also filed against Jayasuriya in Peru, Chile and Argentina, Fernandez has told media.
In the meantime, Suriname has reportedly refused to accept the petition, Al-Jazeera has reported.
Jagath Jayasuriya has however returned to Colombo on Sunday, one day before Castresana's meeting with the Public prosecutor in Brazil, reported Brazil's mainstream daily Folha de S. Paulo on Tuesday.
Folha also reports that Mr Fernandez was asking the Public Prosecutor's Office to demand the government of Brazil to go to Interpol so that the SL ambassador Jagath Jayasuriya could be held in provisional detention.
"In light of his escape, we must turn to Interpol", Mr. Castresana was cited as saying by the Brazilian daily.
"The reward he got for killing 40,000 people was being able to travel through South America", Mr. Castresana further said.
On one social media network, Jayasuriya could be seen in pictures at the beach, or swimming with river dolphins in the Amazon, according to the Folha.
Jayasuriya who took a picture with former president Dilma Rousseff, could also be seen alongside Chilean president Michelle Bachelet as well as Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos, who holds a Nobel Peace Prize, Folha further reported.
