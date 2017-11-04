Feature Article

Student struggle should address external agenda-setters

[TamilNet, Saturday, 04 November 2017, 23:26 GMT]
The ITAK hierarchy of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), which is led by Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan and M.A. Sumanthiran, has been unconditionally supporting the budget of genocidal Sri Lanka for the past two years. It is the agenda behind the external powers and global financial outfits such as the World Bank, which directs the collaborating polity of the TNA. The ITAK collaborators receive their instructions from the soft-power players of the US Bandwagon. India is also part of it. The ITAK collaborators have succumbed to the external agenda to a Quisling level. They are not even prepared to negotiate with the agent State in Colombo, said student political observers at the University of Jaffna who witnessed the interactions between the student leaders and the ITAK in the discourse of addressing the struggle of Tamil political prisoners.

Mr Sumanthiran who receives instructions from outside agenda-setters was not prepared to come to an open meeting with the student leaders on Friday.

On Saturday, the three Tamil political prisoners who have been waging a hunger strike for 38 days on Saturday called off their fast-unto-death campaign after a delegation of Jaffna University Student Union accompanied by a group of politicians met the prisoners and took responsibility for advancing their struggle. The families of hunger-striking prisoners were also present.

The student leaders said they would take forward the struggle through informing the people at grassroots level, strengthening the foundations for waging a public pressure through village to village information campaign and exerting pressure on Tamil politicians to subject the release of political prisoners as a matter of negotiations in the budget-debate.

In the meantime, serious questions have arisen whether the struggle-centric NPC Councillor M.K. Shivajilingam has also succumbed to a “coconut breaking politics” for the same external agenda setters, the student community watching the discourse further said. (Mr Shivajilingam took to Nalloor temple breaking hundreds of coconuts during the US presidential elections praying Nalloor Murkan in support of Ms Hillary Clinton.)

The student leaders said they are planning to advance the cause of freeing Tamil political prisoners through mobilising the masses and demanding a cross party political group including ITAK representation, to negotiate with the SL State the release of Tamil political prisoners.

In the meantime NPC councillor M.K. Shivajilingam has stated that he was promoting an appeal process as well as negotiations with the SL State. The Governor to Northern Province Reginald Cooray has been in touch with Mr Shivajilingam and asked for another 15 days time promising action from SL President.

The tactic of SL President is to contain the struggle of Tamil students through the SL Governor in North, the student observers have cautioned.

Genocidal Sri Lanka that talks of ‘good governance’ and ‘reconciliation’ and the so-called International Community promoting Colombo-centric paradigm have not even prepared to recognise the status of the Tamil POWs as political prisoners.

The SL State categorises the Tamil POWs as ‘Terrorists’ under the notorious Prevention of Terrorism Act and Emergency Regulations while UN High Commissioner of Human Rights Prince Zeid, alleged of serving the interests of the same agenda-setters, has gone on record insulting the Tamil POWs as ‘security detainees’.

Those behind the protests should first realise where they need to address their demands, the observers further commented expressing hope that student leaders in Jaffna University have grasped the logic as they have put forward the demand to ITAK leadership to subject the release of Tamil political prisoners as a condition before extending any support to the budget.

The agent State in Colombo has allocated 290.7 billion rupees for the military in the budget for 2018, reports in Colombo press said. For comparison, the budget for 2009 when the war at its highest peak, was only at 158 billion rupees.

The SL regime is scheduled to present the 2018 Budget on 9 November followed by five days of debate after the second reading on 10 November.


